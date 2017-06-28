ONTD Original: D23 Expo expectations
Yesterday, Disney released the full schedule for its D23 Expo, a little under 2 weeks away from the date it's set to start.
I made you guys this handy post so you have an idea of what's coming and what fans over the internet are hoping will happen.
Friday July 14th
Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios
We're likely to hear more about the Wreck it Ralph sequel, probably some more Coco promo. If we're lucky, we may be blessed with Brad Bird and that sequel he never really meant to do until recently, aka Incredibles 2.
Saturday July 15th
Disney Live Action
This is the big one for film. Lucasfilm and MCU are getting their announcements in this one. Speculation is that a trailer for Infinity War may be released here. Any adjustments made to the MCU timeline will definitely be here as well, and if Marvel is ready to announce the name of the final Avengers, it'll be here.
Because MCU is also coming to Comic Con, Marvel will definitely hold on to some footage or an announcement for the CC crowd, but Disney has been trying to keep most of the juicy stuff on D23 to boost the Expo's value.
Star Wars info will be lit because due to the recent shakeups with the Han Solo film, we're not likely to hear much from this film.... Unless they want to push it back (cancel it!). So maybe, we'll get a new Last Jedi trailer to make up for the lack of info.
If Disney doesn't announce that Obi Wan film featuring Ewan "best part of the prequels" McGregor here, it probably will not happen. Ever. At all.
Wishful thinking but, wouldn't it be nice for Kathleen Kennedy to announce that they're releasing the original Star Wars on bluray? Earlier this year, Disney seemed to be in talks with some people because Rogue One director Gareth Edwards made some side comments about how he had seen a restored version of A New Hope... But this isn't likely to happen because Disney doesn't want money.
This panel will also have the deets on the new live action adaptations so maybe we'll be subjected to concept stuff from Little Mermaid or Lion King (pls no), but most probably some footage of Mary Poppins! And perhaps some Mulan casting announcements also.
Parks & Resorts
EPCOT WILL LIVE!
Fans have long speculated that announcements about Epcot will be at D23, including a new attraction coming to the France pavilion and whatever Guardians of the Galaxy presence will replace the current Ellen attraction at the Energy pavilion.
There may also be announcements around further Marvel presence at Disneyland's California Adventure. If fans are really lucky (and Park fans never are), we'll also get a look at the WDW 50th anniversary celebration plans.
What will definitely happen is a further look into the Star Wars expansions at both Disneyland and Hollywood Studios because the pavilion for the Parks & Resorts division at the show floor is called "A Galaxy of Stories".
Another thing that may happen almost fur sure, is that Disney will announce whatever changes they're making to the Great Movie Ride. The TCM sponsorship of the ride is expiring and Disney may revamp the ride into a Mickey Mouse adventure. Disney will also possibly reveal details of the new gondola transportation system, especially since that's been reported by everyone and their mom with a Disney parks blog.
Sunday, July 16th
A Whole New World of Alan Menken
Nothing to speculate here, Alan Menken is boss, composed your favs, etc
Full schedule can be found here if you want to have a look.
So, ONTD, what would you like to see announced at D23?
I look forward to something new in France, I think that video has been there since the park opened in '82.
sorry, I have a lot of EPCOT feelings :(
I love the Great Movie Ride, but even with the TCM sponsporship and the bare minimum they put in (thank god they put a new longer video in the lobby) it is rough and needs major work. I hope whatever they do they honors the original integrity and spirit of the ride.
Edited at 2017-06-29 01:13 am (UTC)
KILL FIGMENT
ftfy
I used to have to walk down this one hallway backstage where they had a motion censored activation where he'd start talking out of no where and it would follow you down the hall, I hated it even 10 years later haha
now i do not agree with ANY disney character presence in the world showcase (elsa needs to gtfo norway), but i don't know how else they can save the other half of the park. they tried with the mission space ride and the new facade to test track but it just isn't working. the park isn't cohesive. when i visited it was a literal ghosttown until i got to the worldshowcase where it was packed.
Guardians...or hell, anything, should replace Mission Space or Universe of Energy (I loooove the pre-show with ellen and bill nye, but the rest is too long).
I want Journey into Imagination to be redone with Jim Zub's comic in mind, including bringing back the rainbow corridor, dammit.
I felt France and China seemed dated. China should alternate with Born in China. Canada also seemed like a weird use of space and why can't one of UK's phone booths be a TARDIS?
Okay, if the original integrity and spirit is kept, I suppose I could accept it but I don't like how this gondola thing is probably further proof that Gertie is a goner.
Or maybe that's JUST for A New Hope.
Edited at 2017-06-29 01:41 am (UTC)
I'm just amazed disney hasn't made a cave of wonders roller coaster or something! You could enter through the gold tiger head and the queue would be all gold and jewels.
What NO- as much as I think the Ellen ride does need to be updated into something, I hate all these noneducational/character features coming in, like Nemo is fine b/c they actually tie in with the Living Seas but come ON. Frozen and it's make believe not Norway land taking over Norway is bad enough but Guardians of the Galaxy ugh :(
This is like fucking Avatar being stuck in the middle of Animal Kingdom all over again (not as bad as that but still)
I know EPCOT needs a shot in the arm but it's just sad to see it get all mushed up from what it was supposed to be. Test Track sucks now, Mission Space is good but meh, and they still haven't touched the Bodywars pavilion in all of these years. There's so much weird open space in EPCOT that people really don't stop to think about, I used to work there for the college program and as much as I love that park it really needs some tlc
A lot of people say that Epcot's original idea this or that, but Epcot is about community, not education. IP is part of the community, maybe now more than ever before because it's permeated all of these aspects of our pop culture. It's relevant to us in a way that it wasn't in the 1980s
I'm okay with this, altho it prob helps that idc about Ellen lmao
Future World is such a mess right now so maybe GotG would help bring some love to that section
also, epcot had captain fucking eo. that fits in just as well as GOTG.
but its really fun. it's my fav ride now. but I get your point about non educational rides coming into that area.
Or hell, revert Stitch back to Alien Encounter!
I would be fine with everything else (even the GotG stuff) as long as I get to keep Illuminations. I love that show so much.
If anything happens I'm hoping that it's just an update of it.
Knowing my luck though the rumor is true.
I was way more attached to Wishes than I am to Illuminations and I'm not delighted that it's gone because HEA is amazing and Epcot deserves something new and amazing too
Yes, my bb somnus_angel is going!
actually i have an old friend who was just there, ill have to ask him how hes constantly there and to get me in.
*eta because ive always wanted to be 33 at club 33 ok.
Edited at 2017-06-29 02:31 am (UTC)
it was honestly the best fucking day ever.