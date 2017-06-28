ONTD Original: D23 Expo expectations

FUCK GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY BEING IN THE ENERGY PAVILLION, GET THAT SHIT OUT OF THERE. I WANT TO LEARN WHEN I GO TO EPCOT. GET ELSA & HER CREW OUT OF NORWAY. GIVE FIGMENT A BIGGER PRESENCE IN THE PARK.



I look forward to something new in France, I think that video has been there since the park opened in '82.



sorry, I have a lot of EPCOT feelings :(



I love the Great Movie Ride, but even with the TCM sponsporship and the bare minimum they put in (thank god they put a new longer video in the lobby) it is rough and needs major work. I hope whatever they do they honors the original integrity and spirit of the ride.



</s>GIVE FIGMENT A BIGGER PRESENCE IN THE PARK</s>

KILL FIGMENT



I say this as a huge fan of EPCOT but Fuck Figment, I hate that little jerk

I used to have to walk down this one hallway backstage where they had a motion censored activation where he'd start talking out of no where and it would follow you down the hall, I hated it even 10 years later haha Reply

HOW DARE YOU! Reply

tbh I know the ride is hot garbage but I love Figment. I do think that they need to do something better with him though. Reply

hahah omggg I was rage writing while you posted this but SAME- I hate all these non educational features they're throwing in and neglecting everything else. It's like fucking Avatar land being in Animal Kingdom, this isn't a real place and shouldn't be near Asia and Africa Reply

I don't think the movie in France is going. They're supposedly adding the Ratatouille ride from DLP. Reply

Also, I've heard mixed things on Impressions de France but I'd love an update too. It's soooo old lol Reply

i can't think of where a ride would fit in the france pavilion but i will quit epcot if they get rid of the movie. I LOVE IT Reply

the original idea of epcot just isn't going to work now in 2017. technology moves so fast that no business will be able to sustain constant updates to a pavilion in the park. i grew up listening to my mom talk about how amazing epcot was in the 80s, and when me and her went back in 2012 i was so let down. everything looked dated, they still had kodak film developing kisoks, we waited all day for the ellen thing but it was so underwhelming compared to the other parks.



now i do not agree with ANY disney character presence in the world showcase (elsa needs to gtfo norway), but i don't know how else they can save the other half of the park. they tried with the mission space ride and the new facade to test track but it just isn't working. the park isn't cohesive. when i visited it was a literal ghosttown until i got to the worldshowcase where it was packed. Reply

Frozen shouldn't be in World Showcase, but whatever. Its there. Thematically, it would have fit in Magic Kingdom, but that park needed a break from guest traffic.



Guardians...or hell, anything, should replace Mission Space or Universe of Energy (I loooove the pre-show with ellen and bill nye, but the rest is too long). Reply

I love the dinosaurs but I hate being told by Ellen and Bill how great fracking and deep sea oil drilling are...especially when I went just months after the Deepwater Horizon disaster proved how NOT wonderful deep sea drilling is. However, the Living Seas, Soarin' and Test Track all prove you can learn AND have fun so maybe the GOTG ride could do that, too. Maybe it could be a variation of the Sum of All Thrills and use math or something.



I want Journey into Imagination to be redone with Jim Zub's comic in mind, including bringing back the rainbow corridor, dammit.



I felt France and China seemed dated. China should alternate with Born in China. Canada also seemed like a weird use of space and why can't one of UK's phone booths be a TARDIS?



Okay, if the original integrity and spirit is kept, I suppose I could accept it but I don't like how this gondola thing is probably further proof that Gertie is a goner. Reply

unless the star wars that hits blue ray will be the harmy version, they can keep it Reply

well I think it would be a bluray from the actual source, so it would be better... Reply

I thought Disney didn't own the original cuts because that's the one thing Fox wouldn't hand over when they sold the SW empire.



Or maybe that's JUST for A New Hope. Reply

also the Harmy project is legit amazing, the videos explaining how they make those things happen always leaves me in awe. I wish I was part of fan community that was that hardcore about preservation haha Reply

God I hope they give us some info about The Incredibles 2. I'm so pumped. Reply

I feel like it's too much to hope for a trailer and yet here I am. Just any info, as you said - would be good. Maybe just a tease at how the children look now or something?



Give me WIR / Incredibles 2 / SW anthology info and you can keep the rest. Reply

literally all i want from this d23 is a release date for kingdom hearts 3 (preferably in 2018) but i fully expect to not get that. :') Reply

anything kingdom hearts... please...... Reply

We're supposed to get a new trailer featuring a new world iirc Reply

hopefully there's a release date on there, i'll even be happy with just "coming 2018" lmao Reply

i refuse to be happy about any kh3 info without a release date Reply

Wait, also ANNOUNCE THAT ARTEMIS FOWL MOVIE, DISNEY. Reply

I totally forgot about that. Reply

isnt it a little late for that? Reply

You could also get another director for Aladdin. Reply

for real Reply

I saw Jasmine's voice actor (talking not singing) at a con a few months ago and she said she had recorded something for Disney that she couldn't talk about until it was announced this summer. So if anything Aladdin related comes up you heard it here first! (I'm guessing it's just something low key for like a video game or something, but in my heart I'm praying for an Aladdin ride in one of the parks lol) Reply

No love for the Magic Carpet ride I see (which I get for the most part bc it's pretty much just a re-skin of the Dumbo ride). Reply

Lol yes completely forgot it exists

I'm just amazed disney hasn't made a cave of wonders roller coaster or something! You could enter through the gold tiger head and the queue would be all gold and jewels. Reply

Parent

Praying that the KH3 trailer Nomura's been playing up actually has a release date. That's all I want tbh. Reply

We'll be lucky if it comes out in 2018 Reply

"whatever Guardians of the Galaxy presence will replace the current Ellen attraction at the Energy pavilion."



What NO- as much as I think the Ellen ride does need to be updated into something, I hate all these noneducational/character features coming in, like Nemo is fine b/c they actually tie in with the Living Seas but come ON. Frozen and it's make believe not Norway land taking over Norway is bad enough but Guardians of the Galaxy ugh :(

This is like fucking Avatar being stuck in the middle of Animal Kingdom all over again (not as bad as that but still)



I know EPCOT needs a shot in the arm but it's just sad to see it get all mushed up from what it was supposed to be. Test Track sucks now, Mission Space is good but meh, and they still haven't touched the Bodywars pavilion in all of these years. There's so much weird open space in EPCOT that people really don't stop to think about, I used to work there for the college program and as much as I love that park it really needs some tlc

I love non educational things lmao



A lot of people say that Epcot's original idea this or that, but Epcot is about community, not education. IP is part of the community, maybe now more than ever before because it's permeated all of these aspects of our pop culture. It's relevant to us in a way that it wasn't in the 1980s



I'm okay with this, altho it prob helps that idc about Ellen lmao Reply

I'm torn b/c...I do like Guardians of the Galaxy and Ellen needs to finally go but I'm stubborn af

Future World is such a mess right now so maybe GotG would help bring some love to that section Reply

Parent

yeah epcot was not originally about education but innovation, it just became that way but honestly, all of the "educational" stuff in epcot was sponsored by companies as advertisement.



also, epcot had captain fucking eo. that fits in just as well as GOTG. Reply

I went into the Wonders of Life pavilion a few years ago for the first time since it closed and it made me sad lol. I don't get why they closed everything in there and then didn't replace them with anything new. Reply

Parent

FYI, the Guardians ride in California that just opened is REALLY fucking fun. and I say that as someone who goes to dland all the time, is a purist, and hated that fucking thing with a passion when it was being overlayed on Tower.



but its really fun. it's my fav ride now. but I get your point about non educational rides coming into that area. Reply

I miss Maelstrom Reply

Guaridans, if it ever comes to florida, should replace the Stitch Escape attraction in Tomorrowland.

Or hell, revert Stitch back to Alien Encounter! Reply

I just hope that the rumor about them replacing Illuminations isn't true ):



I would be fine with everything else (even the GotG stuff) as long as I get to keep Illuminations. I love that show so much.



If anything happens I'm hoping that it's just an update of it.



Knowing my luck though the rumor is true. Reply

WHAT- Illuminations is perfect, even if it's just a rumor this is terrible Reply

Yeah it was part of the batch of rumors - and it breaks my heart just thinking about it. One of my best memories at Disney was walking out of the Japanese Restaurant in EPCOT and stumbling onto the show just as it was starting. We were there in Feb so EPCOT was pretty empty at that time and we just strolled around the countries and watched it. It was so magical <3 Reply

Parent

This would've been me like 2 months ago, but after seeing Happily Ever After, I'm ready to let Illuminations go.



I was way more attached to Wishes than I am to Illuminations and I'm not delighted that it's gone because HEA is amazing and Epcot deserves something new and amazing too Reply

Parent

If they change the Illuminations music I will cry. Updates to the globe and stuff would be nice, but DO NOT TOUCH THE MUSIC. Reply

Parent

Illuminations is amazing, but it's such an old show I'd welcome something new. Same with Fantasmic (even though Fantasmic is one of my favorite shows at WDW) Reply

Parent

haha this post is making me rage but now I really want to go back to Disney Reply

Are your faves coming to D23?



Yes, my bb somnus_angel Yes, my bbis going! Reply

I aim to please 😘😘😘 Reply

I'd like to go to Club 33. Reply

yah me too before i turn 34.*



actually i have an old friend who was just there, ill have to ask him how hes constantly there and to get me in.



*eta because ive always wanted to be 33 at club 33 ok.



*eta because ive always wanted to be 33 at club 33 ok.

