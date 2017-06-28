Bella Hadid on Lyme disease, the Fyre Festival debacle, and celebrity


Bella Hadid did an interview for her August cover of InStyle.

She's extremely busy:
“At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world,” she says. “I’m not saying I don’t love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn’t because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years.”

Her ex-stepfather is David Foster and he used his home as his studio so there were always celebrities like Whitney Houston or Gwen Stefani around as she was growing up:
“It made me feel really lucky to see that side of celebrity before. I mean, not that I’m a celebrity. That’s so weird. I don’t even want to say that.”

Her dream was to be an Olympic equestrian rider until she got Lyme disease:
“At the time I didn’t know about Lyme or what I was really diagnosed with. I thought going out and being with my friends would make me feel better, but it didn’t.”

She's feeling better now that she takes 30 pills a day and administers two shots to herself daily.

Fame has been an interesting experience for her
“I learn new things about myself every day because of the stories that are put out about me. They’ll say that I had a conversation with someone I’ve never even met before. Or people will judge me for things I can’t change. Imagine that somebody is telling you that you’re a piece of sh— every day on social media. You kind of feel like, ‘Well, am I a piece of s—?’ You don’t really know.”

She sometimes wants to “go to the house of that random person from Twitter who is in Missouri and tell them, ‘I promise, I’m a nice person! We could be friends! It doesn’t have to be like this!’ But it’s a very strange world.”

Bella was the only model to issue an apology after the Fyre Festival incident and says she takes a lot more precautions on her social media now:
“Now I tag everything as an ad.”

Social media isn't all bad. It helped her meet Kendall Jenner:
“I met her for the first time seven years ago over Twitter,” says Hadid. “That was before we started modeling; I was probably 14 or 15. We met up and had sushi, and now we’re best friends. She’s a pretty significant human I met online.”

She may get into acting:
“People think that I don’t smile and I’m super cold. With acting you can show more of who you are. I would have to get a hold of my ADD, but otherwise I think it would be fun.”

