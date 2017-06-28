Bella Hadid on Lyme disease, the Fyre Festival debacle, and celebrity
Bella Hadid did an interview for her August cover of InStyle.
She's extremely busy:
“At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world,” she says. “I’m not saying I don’t love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn’t because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years.”
Her ex-stepfather is David Foster and he used his home as his studio so there were always celebrities like Whitney Houston or Gwen Stefani around as she was growing up:
“It made me feel really lucky to see that side of celebrity before. I mean, not that I’m a celebrity. That’s so weird. I don’t even want to say that.”
Her dream was to be an Olympic equestrian rider until she got Lyme disease:
“At the time I didn’t know about Lyme or what I was really diagnosed with. I thought going out and being with my friends would make me feel better, but it didn’t.”
She's feeling better now that she takes 30 pills a day and administers two shots to herself daily.
Fame has been an interesting experience for her
“I learn new things about myself every day because of the stories that are put out about me. They’ll say that I had a conversation with someone I’ve never even met before. Or people will judge me for things I can’t change. Imagine that somebody is telling you that you’re a piece of sh— every day on social media. You kind of feel like, ‘Well, am I a piece of s—?’ You don’t really know.”
She sometimes wants to “go to the house of that random person from Twitter who is in Missouri and tell them, ‘I promise, I’m a nice person! We could be friends! It doesn’t have to be like this!’ But it’s a very strange world.”
Bella was the only model to issue an apology after the Fyre Festival incident and says she takes a lot more precautions on her social media now:
“Now I tag everything as an ad.”
Social media isn't all bad. It helped her meet Kendall Jenner:
“I met her for the first time seven years ago over Twitter,” says Hadid. “That was before we started modeling; I was probably 14 or 15. We met up and had sushi, and now we’re best friends. She’s a pretty significant human I met online.”
She may get into acting:
“People think that I don’t smile and I’m super cold. With acting you can show more of who you are. I would have to get a hold of my ADD, but otherwise I think it would be fun.”
One lady was talking about how her son was 'wrongfully diagnosed' but admitted she thought the Ritalin would 'make him quiet' and it just made him worse, as it does with anyone who doesn't actually have ADHD. I feel sorry for those kids.
There are clearly so many people in Hollywood abusing prescription drugs and I think a lot of people are using stimulants to stay thin. It sucks because its made it so much harder to get that medication if you genuinely do have it.
it's like how those gluten-free idiots don't mean celiac isn't a real thing.
I feel like the gluten free idiots are good only for one thing, getting more products available for the people that actually suffer from celiac.
"Gigi and I just started getting close when we started modeling,” Kendall told world-renown photographer Mario Testino on his podcast this week.
“But Bella and I were actually really good friends since high school, and hung out every day in high school before either of us started working. It’s just funny because a lot of people don’t know that Bella and I have been friends for like five or six years.”
not seeing how the second sentence proves the first
It kind of feels like the 'deviated septum' of illnesses when a celebrity says it.
chronic lyme needs to be investigated further because right now, if it's real, it's becoming a catch all for things that fit several other issues, including the physical side of depression. and i remember when doctors insisted fibro wasn't real, and most doctors and countries have revised their stance, but chronic lyme is becoming a catch all which if it's real, undermines it.
Diplomatically, I think we need more research. There are a number of chronic conditions that fought to be recognized and are real medical conditions.
rich kids are so delusional.
The "it's all down to hard work" mentality is a fucking dangerous one to band about, it's the same thinking Trumpers and republicans have, they're utterly blind to the benefits of their own privilege and the opportunities it has afforded them. The thinking is, "I did this, why can't you paupers just work hard like me?"
Now if Miss Hadid here was working the register at Kmart for years, taking the bus to work, trying to save for her first apartment, I'm sure she'd have a much different take on her situation. But this idea that it was through sheer hard work and bootstrap pulling that she is now rich and famous is the worst kind of bullshit thinking to perpetrate.