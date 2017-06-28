Bella Hadid on Lyme disease, the Fyre Festival debacle, and celebrity

How do they all keep getting Lyme disease? They are the least outdoorsy people I can imagine and don't they all live in LA? Reply

Thread

Link

most people don't believe they have it lol, personally idc if it's true or not, but they are outdoorsy and they supposedly got it from their horses cuz they all ride horses, gigi is the only one who didn't get it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why don't people believe they have it? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bella is not lying. She has Lyme disease like her mother. I cant disclose how i know on here, but i can vouch for her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lyme disease is really not common in CA (tho it is prevalent in the northeast united states), so already statistics are working against her unless she went hiking in Pennsylvania or something. plus sometimes the diagnosis can be controversial and especially for these starlets with other issues going on, it seems like an easy "fake" diagnosis to fall back on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





One lady was talking about how her son was 'wrongfully diagnosed' but admitted she thought the Ritalin would 'make him quiet' and it just made him worse, as it does with anyone who doesn't actually have ADHD. I feel sorry for those kids.



There are clearly so many people in Hollywood abusing prescription drugs and I think a lot of people are using stimulants to stay thin. It sucks because its made it so much harder to get that medication if you genuinely do have it.



https://jezebel.com/the-adderall-and-ad hd-controversy-is-different-when-you-150 1415838







'ADD' too. First of all, they don't even call it that anymore and secondly I see so many botoxed, riding boots clad women with their kids Jupiter and Watercress who go to this unscrupulous doctor who basically tells anyone they have it for a two grand 'assessment', plus prescription fees.One lady was talking about how her son was 'wrongfully diagnosed' but admitted she thought the Ritalin would 'make him quiet' and it just made him worse, as it does with anyone who doesn't actually have ADHD. I feel sorry for those kids.There are clearly so many people in Hollywood abusing prescription drugs and I think a lot of people are using stimulants to stay thin. It sucks because its made it so much harder to get that medication if you genuinely do have it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she doesn't have it. gigi doesn't have whatever weird obscure illness that she uses as an excuse for her dietary restrictions either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone posted a really great article about it in a thread in the past. It was basically like, there is no such thing as chronic lyme disease. The actual lyme disease is curable and even if symptoms persist after the bacteria is out of the body, studies show that long term pill popping doesn't alleviate shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Probably ticks from their property. Theyre a vector for bacteria associated with Lyme. Thats how its spread. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not that strange. I ride horses and I go out riding in the forest a couple of times a week and especially in the summer when the plants and trees are in full bloom, I get touched by hanging tree leeves etc a LOT. I always check myself for insects afer riding Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

friendly reminder that lyme disease is a real thing. a girl i know has it and could barely walk for a while.





it's like how those gluten-free idiots don't mean celiac isn't a real thing. Reply

Thread

Link

I know lyme disease is a real thing but there's such a metric tonne of bullshit that surrounds it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita, which is why i mentioned the gluten-free craze. they're comparable levels of mass hysteria imo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lyme disease is a real thing, chronic lyme disease? maybe, maybe not. All of the family members getting it? vastly improbable. Especially as their stories around getting it, how they've suffered from it, have changed through the years.



I feel like the gluten free idiots are good only for one thing, getting more products available for the people that actually suffer from celiac. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm in PA and I know several people that have it- including my brother and sister. My friend got it while we were in college and it fucked with her so badly that she had to drop out for a year and could't eat anything substantial for years so she lost a ton of weight and couldn't do much and it still messes with her daily life (though I swear to god I don't know why she had her wedding last month in a goddamn forest and wouldn't you know it I found a tick on me half way through) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i have two friends with chronic lyme disease. after seeing their struggles, i def believe it's real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly my mom had it, but she only knew she had it from this weird rash she got that made her go to the doxtor's. She didn't feel sleepy or anything. She lives in CT and spends all her time outside in the summers and is not careful at all so I am very worried for her this year because the tics are supposed to be awful. She promised me she would get tested at the end of the summer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad you posted that. It makes me sad when people discount it. Doctors/scientists don't know everything about every disease, & just because Yolanda is clearly probably sick from her leaking tittays, that doesn't mean everyone is making it up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no one thinks lyme isn't real, its easily documented and tested for. They have never been diagnosed with lyme disease but claim to have "chronic lyme disease" which isn't medically recognized Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





'....there were always celebrities like Whitney Houston or Gwen Stefani' Reply

Thread

Link

Amazingly, she didn't come across annoying like I expected lmao although the "I worked my ass off" like its easy to do that when you have money to fall back on why you aren't making any, and still have a place to live etc I really wish they would gain some awareness on this matter, other than that I actually liked her answers better than pepsi jenner and her dumb sister Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, she came across a lot better than her sister or the Jenner sisters ever have. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-06-29 12:54 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Kendall seems much closer to Bella than she is to Gigi. Reply

Thread

Link

But sis...you only got work bc of your fam... Reply

Thread

Link

How dare you?!! She worked sooooo hard!!!1! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR I'm sure she was working the register at Dollar Tree for years before she could finally afford her own apartment. I have no other idea she could have possibly done it, being from a family of millionaires and such. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so did she bring gigi along to that sushi date with kendall? I thought "kengi" were the bffs since forever and their sisters just naturally became friends w them Reply

Thread

Link

i swear they said they use to grow up together in california Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Kendall and Gigi were grouped together because they got really big at about the same time. Kendall's always seemed like she hung out more with Hailey Baldwin and Bella and that sort of group. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no, they didn't become friends until they got until modeling, ppl just assumed that bc they got big at the same time



"Gigi and I just started getting close when we started modeling,” Kendall told world-renown photographer Mario Testino on his podcast this week.

“But Bella and I were actually really good friends since high school, and hung out every day in high school before either of us started working. It’s just funny because a lot of people don’t know that Bella and I have been friends for like five or six years.”



Edited at 2017-06-29 01:26 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Social media isn't all bad. It helped her meet Kendall Jenner



not seeing how the second sentence proves the first Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like someone I know has Munchausen because something is always wrong with her, but she's been to specialists and they said there's nothing wrong. Instead of listening, she just goes to clinics to get prescriptions and takes lots of otc stuff. One time she told me her doctor told her there was a good chance she was going to die and has pneumonia but has somehow never been hospitalized the whole time I've known her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'Mommy Dead and Dearest' teas



Edited at 2017-06-29 01:44 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know someone like this. excuse me while i vent cause i'm tired of hearing just how sick she always is.



i've been in and out of the hospital. i've had 5 surgeries in 5 years. i just went to National Jewish in Denver for my lungs. I've dodged some big bullets. I've been told I was looking at cancer a few times, and thankfully the biopsy came back as it not being. but i've got documented heart, lung, neurological, neuromuscular, skeletal and stomach issues. it's a bitch. I'd give anything short of my soul to never see another doctor again. to never need to take another pill again. Especially because the last almost year has been a year of chase the symptoms to find out it's my lungs.



Now as a actual sick person, I can tell you that I don't understand people who do it for attention since I don't get any. I don't want it either, don't misunderstand me. it's weird when you get treated as "the sick one." thankfully, it doesn't, for me, last long. just a week of, "they're having surgery, what if they die?" uh, i won't have to deal with your bullshit anymore? lol What i mean is there are times when Jebus I could use some help. I could use someone taking 10 minutes to do what i can't. or what's getting insanely hard. when you are chronically ill, nobody gives a fuck lol cause you're always "sick" so it's not new.



but this girl, it's like as bad as i want to be well, she wants to be sick. she goes to big clinics, has seen tons of doctors. gets all kinds of different opinions, and is convinced she's gonna die. she's got some rare tropical disease now, so she says, cause she went to africa and swam in some river.....8 years ago. so somehow her body has had a parasite for years and it didn't follow normal parameters and ya know, kill her within weeks of exposure. it's always something, and she keeps picking these huge, ultra rare, hard to diagnose and even if they do, medicine can't offer you much because all they can do is treat symptoms. but you're living under a an ax with bizarre symptoms that make no sense! Bwah?



now i've been to 2 of the top 5 clinics in the nation. i'd have rather gone to vegas to blow my life's savings on poker, hookers and blow. i've sat in waiting rooms with people who've been handed horrible diseases. rare disease. hell i have a mixed bag for diagnosed diseases. and i fault nobody who takes meds daily for whatever reasons, physical, mental or both. sometimes all you can do is treat symptoms and not the disease. I know this shit happens. i know there are people who have been sick a decade and gone to 30 doctors before they find out. I have done my share of being a guinea pig to find out what's wrong. I know it can happen. that's full internet disclosure before someone says, but but i know someone who....



but this woman has nothing diagnosed as being wrong with her. She's convincing a nurse prationer to run some wild ass tests. but she's on zero, yes ZERO medications. and yet she's got some of the most outlandish problems wrong with her imaginable.Doctors love to pass out meds. sometimes just to shut up a patient. we all know that's true. but for someone to claim they are THAT fucking sick and no medications? Riiiight.



TL:DR at best i understand that if someone does that shit, they have some kind of mental issue, at worst, i want to hit them with my bag of meds. or a car. I said worst. -cranky sick person. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lyme disease sounds like such bullshit Reply

Thread

Link





It kind of feels like the 'deviated septum' of illnesses when a celebrity says it.



http://jezebel.com/how-celebrities-a re-changing-the-way-we-see-chronic-lym-1 764109037 I think Lyme Disease absolutely is a thing but Ashley Olsen got it before she went back to rehab and Ally Hilfiger apparently had it, undiagnosed for like 15 years while in and out of rehab and no doctors catching it.It kind of feels like the 'deviated septum' of illnesses when a celebrity says it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had no idea Ashley ever went to rehab, I always thought it was only MK. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't it commonly misdiagnosed? It took my friend almost a year of being sick with it before her doctors figured it out, she missed most of senior year bc of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lyme disease is real. Chronic lyme disease is bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lyme is very very real.



chronic lyme needs to be investigated further because right now, if it's real, it's becoming a catch all for things that fit several other issues, including the physical side of depression. and i remember when doctors insisted fibro wasn't real, and most doctors and countries have revised their stance, but chronic lyme is becoming a catch all which if it's real, undermines it.



Diplomatically, I think we need more research. There are a number of chronic conditions that fought to be recognized and are real medical conditions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Doctors would disagree with you there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

30 pills a day? omg Reply

Thread

Link

And 2 injections! I wonder what they are though...like what is she taking...I bet it's bullshit lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You can get all sorts of fucking stupid vitamin drips in any medispa now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn’t because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years.”



rich kids are so delusional. Reply

Thread

Link

And they all use the phrase 'worked my ass off'. Somehow I doubt that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Excuse you, when the maid told them their car was here, they got in it like, straightaway and didn't even stop for Starbucks. Then they were at the photoshoot for like, hours and they didn't even have wifi at the shoot, it was a total hellish day. Good job she's such a hard worker! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIGHT? like wtf why do they all believe their own bullshit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MFTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's such a shock that the daughter of millionaires was able to be independent at age 18!



The "it's all down to hard work" mentality is a fucking dangerous one to band about, it's the same thinking Trumpers and republicans have, they're utterly blind to the benefits of their own privilege and the opportunities it has afforded them. The thinking is, "I did this, why can't you paupers just work hard like me?"



Now if Miss Hadid here was working the register at Kmart for years, taking the bus to work, trying to save for her first apartment, I'm sure she'd have a much different take on her situation. But this idea that it was through sheer hard work and bootstrap pulling that she is now rich and famous is the worst kind of bullshit thinking to perpetrate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"30 pills a day" = vitamins and fake herbal supplements Reply

Thread

Link

Who even recommends lyme disease patients to do this? That seems like itd be extremely hard on your liver/kidneys and would end up harming you in the long run. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha no idea. but i just think the "30 pills a day" thing is such a dramatic thing to say like she's on chemo drugs or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are these doctors that specialize in chronic Lyme disease and the way they knock it out is with massive doses of antibiotics and other shit. I think it's only for a certain period of time though. And I don't know if it's legit, it's very controversial. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like it wouldn't be that hard to take 30 pills a day in a safe amount of vitamins/minerals. i just added mine up and damn... i take 11-12 a day and can think of a bunch more i could easily add in if i wanted to. i didn't realize it was that many tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

probably shit that is making her more sick than her so called disease Reply

Parent

Thread



Link