YouTuber Accidentally Kills Boyfriend in Stunt Gone Wrong
YouTuber accidentally kills boyfriend in stunt gone wrong https://t.co/MwmSYGIjY5 pic.twitter.com/jLu9mCFoZN— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) 28. Juni 2017
the "stunt" was blocking a bullet with a hardcover encyclopedia
second of all, fucking idiots the both of them
They have a kid and one on the way
Now that child is gonna lose both parents
all for youtube fame
Dumb and tragic
jesus christ
RIP
And they had a 3 yr old? And she's pregnant now?
It really depends on the caliber of the bullet and the thickness of the book. I watched a Mythbusters video and they found out that a phonebook can slow/stop anything below or up to a 50 caliber.
They were all torn to shreds, even the hardcover ones. I feel like maybe you should do a test before you actually try this shit out with a PERSON.
But one encyclopedia was never going to stop a .50 at close range, aiming for the chest. Good lord.
JESUS WHY DO WE POST ABOUT NOBODIES HERE?? Like, yeah, some youtubers make sense... this person has like 2,000 views per video
Too bad it wasn't Pew Die Pie.
That's just tragic. RIP to the guy. What a stupid thing for them to do.
This was an extremely dumb idea and now her boyfriend is dead and she is probably looking at manslaughter if they are being nice about it.
i feel for their kid.
desert eagle for those who don't know (skip to @4:50)
