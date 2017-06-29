first of all, RIP

second of all, fucking idiots the both of them Reply

Holy crap who are these people?

They have a kid and one on the way

Now that child is gonna lose both parents

all for youtube fame

Dumb and tragic



Edited at 2017-06-28 11:57 pm (UTC)

i just checked their channel and they only have like 800 subscribers Reply

Wow that's nothing Reply

are you serious Reply

that's about 600 more followers than they had when the story first broke, which adds insult to injury.



Edited at 2017-06-29 12:15 am (UTC)

jesus christ Reply

Imagine explaining to your kids that you were the one who killed their other parent for youtube views..... Reply

i'm assuming the baby will be born in prison and put up for adoption, so hopefully they won't have to? Reply

Not to mention that the couple are 19 and 22 years old (rather, was in the latter case). Reply

And they had a 3 yr old? And she's pregnant now?



She wanted to grow her youtube audience?And they had a 3 yr old? And she's pregnant now? Reply

How is a book supposed to stop a bullet?? Reply

You've clearly never seen iconic 90s masterpiece The Three Musketeers



there are stories of it happening - bibles stopping bullets in the wars... depends on the thickness of the book, the cover, the type of bullet... but you know, not from A FOOT AWAY Reply

They probably thought the thickness of the book would block the bullet. Maybe if she'd been much farther and they were using bayonets, though.



Mythbusters tested it and I think I've seen series that did this too -- I forget the name but I think it's Crash Test Dummies. Also, MacGyver.



It really depends on the caliber of the bullet and the thickness of the book. I watched a Mythbusters video and they found out that a phonebook can slow/stop anything below or up to a 50 caliber. Reply

Oh man, this reminds me of a promo Electric Lit did a couple of years back where the took the thickest most popular books of the summer to a gun range and shot them up for fun.



They were all torn to shreds, even the hardcover ones. I feel like maybe you should do a test before you actually try this shit out with a PERSON. Reply

i remember after columbine, there was advice on the news about what you should do if someone starts shooting while you're at school. running away in a bob and weave pattern and planning ahead by always carrying an encyclopedia in your bag to stop bullets were some of the tips lmao Reply

The density of the book. If that had been a .22 or a .33, the bullet would have remain lodged in the book. Or if they'd used 2 or 3 encyclopedias.



But one encyclopedia was never going to stop a .50 at close range, aiming for the chest. Good lord. Reply

JESUS WHY DO WE POST ABOUT NOBODIES HERE?? Like, yeah, some youtubers make sense... this person has like 2,000 views per video Reply

she's an ~aspiring Youtube star Reply

The story just goes from bad to worse. They had a kid, it was his idea.



Like ugghhhh.



Too bad it wasn't Pew Die Pie. Reply

That's just tragic. RIP to the guy. What a stupid thing for them to do. Reply

A quick google search would have told them that teh shit wouldnt work. They have a mythbusters episode that shows what a bulet can go through.



This was an extremely dumb idea and now her boyfriend is dead and she is probably looking at manslaughter if they are being nice about it. Reply

God, yes, especially in the workplace? At my former job, most of my supervisors didn't even know how to google things like how to perform a mail merge in Word? How did those people get to where they are??? Reply

i mean at least do a test shot first. if bullet travels through a book and goes into the ground then maybe bullet will travel through book and reach human body Reply

How does this even happen?? Reply

i feel for their kid.



desert eagle for those who don't know (skip to @4:50)





Edited at 2017-06-29 12:12 am (UTC) allegedly: boyfriend shows girlfriend video of a book stopping a bullet, wants to do the stunt for their vlog. brings a .50 cal deagle to do a .22 cal flobert's job.

i feel for their kid.

desert eagle for those who don't know (skip to @4:50)

I've never even held a gun or gone into a gun shop and even I KNOW a desert eagle is not to be fucked with. Have they never played a Call of Duty game??? Reply

they used a fucking d eagle too?????? Reply

I have gone shooting before, and THEY HURT on pushback. Like you pull trigger and it pushes back sometimes. I haven not fired this, but seeing that I'm like "Don't fuck with this, BE SMART!"



A fucking desert eagle, man??????? God... Reply

wow. even if they knew nothing about guns, why didn't they test it first?! Reply

