Kourtney Kardashian Shares Detox Diet

i wish i could. i'm currently off work for a week because i broke both my elbows and i'm so fucking bored that i'm eating purely to try and cure my boredom. any tips to stop myself? bear in mind i have no self control Reply

I'm sorry to hear about your elbows, that sounds just awful. I hope you get more time off tbh bc I can't imagine coming back to work in just one week.



As for tips sorry I can't really help...maybe someone can help you get rid of some of the unhealthy stuff? If you're home-bound (and don't get grocery deliveries) it may make it easier to just get rid of the temptation altogether. Reply

u broke both ur elbows? omfg im so sorry :( that sounds incredibly painful D: Reply

Wow that sounds miserable. How'd you break both elbows?? Reply

i managed to break them whilst training for roller derby - whilst wearing elbow pads! how i managed to do the damage i did is bizarre. Reply

Also my best tip for that is just buy yourself healthy things to eat. Like cut up veggies, hummus, etc. don't bring the garbage into the house and you can't binge on it Reply

I find that I can only tolerate so many grapes. You snack until your stomach hurts and then you go "ugh fuck it I can't eat anymore" lol.



Sorry about your elbows! That's horrific <3



Edited at 2017-06-29 12:28 am (UTC) Reply

Ouch, that sounds awful. I hope you feel better soon. Reply

wow im sorry about ur elbows bb



i suggest buying low cal snacks like carrots, rice cakes etc just to keep ur mouth occupied



i chew gums or halls/mints when i wanna eat but shouldn't lol Reply

How did you break both of your elbows? That sounds like a nightmare :'( Reply

holy cow, sorry about your elbows. you can type, though? Reply

How are you typing? Reply

i broke my elbow a few years ago and it was the worst thing in the world. i didn't even shower for days i could barely operate Reply

Eat slow by Enjoying and being conscious of every bite. It will satisfy your need to eat, but you will eat slower thus less and you will much more aware when you are full. Reply

Went vegan again. Feel great, but I'm so afraid of carbs still so it's a hard transition to actually eat food that'll fill me up. I want to avoid soy products/fake meats as much as possible. Reply

Are you avoiding soy because you're allergic? If not, it's perfectly healthy to eat. Reply

Not exactly, soy can fuck with estrogen. Reply

Carbs are cool as long as you're being active and using them! Reply

Going vegan was the best thing i ever did. I used to get sick after like every single meal i ate. Now. i NEVER get sick. Same with the avoiding soy thing. Reply

I've had a lot of success with keto but shame on her for referring to it as a detox.



It's hard as fuck trying to meet my protein goals every day though. Limiting carbs and increasing fats is no problem but protein is my focus and it's so hard to get 130g-150g every day. Reply

I've been considering trying keto. Any tips for a first-timer who doesn't have a lot of time to cook during the week? Reply

As with any diet, meal prep is your friend. Also you can't go into it thinking that you'll do it for a few weeks to lose some pounds and then go back to eating normally. There's a great deal of water weight that comes off in the first couple of weeks, and if you get frustrated when the initial water weight comes off, stop, and go back to eating like you used to it will come back on. It's a long-term commitment, so I wouldn't mess around with it unless you have a lot of weight to lose. It's not for fair weather dieters, it's for people who are insulin sensitive and looking to make a change. Reply

Is that how much you're supposed to eat on keto? That's a lot. Reply

These are my major protein/low carb staples (all of these have less than 10g of carbs):



Protein2o water - 15g protein, the grape drink tastes the best

Carbmaster yogurt - 9g of protein

APS Isomorph protein powder - 56g of protein for two scoops, plus all the flavors are delicious

Julian Bakery ProGranola - 12g of protein



Then ofc some kind of lean meat somewhere in there for dinner! Reply

add some shakes in? i drink a protein shake a day. syntax nectar shake (my fave) + 8oz of fairlife milk = 36 oz of protein. Reply

Agreed re: protein. I like meat and cheese but sometimes I just miss eating a banana or a sweet potato Reply

I'm brown so I can't quit beans. Red beans especially. Nom.









Same, mexican here and i consider myself a healthy person and eat beans, i would never stop eating them. Reply

Idk why you'd need to. They're healthy and filling tbh!! Reply

lol mte I'm mexican so beans and rice aren't gonna go anywhere Reply

Beans and rice are staying. I did switch over to non-white variety of rices though. Currently enjoying black rice. Reply

Eating black beans with avocado rn gorl Reply

Hell, I'm white and could never quit beans. I lose all self control with red beans and rice. Reply

I'm a NOLA native so they can pry red beans and rice out of my cold dead hands. Love that shit. Reply

I love beans with tostadas and queso panela 😭 It's amazing!!!! Reply

same but ive had to eat less bc now they give me stomach cramps :( Reply

media outlets need to stop asking celebs about this, and celebs need to stop pushing their toxic detox diet crap. its irresponsible to basically tell young girls to cut whole groups of whole healthy foods from their diet for no reason and the whole concept of detox signals such an unhealthy relationship with food Reply

pretty much. Reply

like of course people should eat healthy and teens should not be eating shit food constantly but the advice is always so awful, it really pisses me off



/rant Reply

Thank you! Enough with this nonsense.



Your kidneys and liver do just fine on their own. Reply

Mte. Plus we know that they will also promote laxatives teas and other bs on Instagram. Reply

IA, you don't need to "detox" your body (and especially not from any "metals" like she says, wth) as long as your organs are working normally and you're eating a balanced diet.



tbh I think every member of the Kardashian family has body issues, Kourtney just focuses hers into these extremely restrictive diets instead of plastic surgery like the rest of them. Reply

Fuck this asshole, my little sister has been hospitalized for the past week because of Ketosis and they are worried about my little niece (my sister is 6 months pregnant) and are constantly monitoring her. Literally, go fuck yourself. Reply

right? ketosis is basically a medical diet. it sucks that it's the new ~trend~ now Reply

The fact she had the nerve to put "willpower required" as the tag line for this... OMG, I've got to step away from this post, I'm going to lose it. Reply

It makes me so annoyed lol Reply

where does your info come from



there are numerous health benefits to going through with the diet if it's done properly Reply

Right? Everyone raves about keto, but it's a state you should actually try to avoid.... Reply

...are you sure it's not ketoacidosis she's hospitalized with? Reply

is there a reason she decided to diet like this while pregnant? Reply

Sorry to hear about that, but in Kourtney's defence, she did emphasise consulting with a physician first. Reply

hope your sister feels better asap! Reply

im rly sorry bb hope your sister gets better soon <3 <3

Unless your sister had other health problems, a ketogenic diet shouldn't send her to the hospital.

Are you sure her issue isn't ketoacidosis (related to diabetes)? Some people get it confused with ketogenesis (the natural metabolic process ketogenic diets take advantage of). Reply

I wanna try a diet since im in pre-diabetes status (not taking medication for it) Dr. just recommend exercise and a different lifestyle change from meals i used to eat (fastfood). She was very vague but yeah =?..... i am following doctor's instructions for the most part. i no longer eat mcdoubles and fries... its killing me tbh :****( Reply

You can do it! Take it one day at a time. Maybe you can ask your primary care about seeing a dietitian? They will probably have more to say about your diet than your doctor, to be honest Reply

I think cooking some kind of analog at home can somewhat satisfy that urge. Homemade chicken or turkey burgers on sandwich thins are a pretty good substitute when I want a McChicken. I can't give up fries though ughhhhh Reply

Doctors aren't trained/educated in nutrition so they are purposefully vague so you don't sue them if something goes wrong lol Reply

Exercise is one of the best ways to increase insulin sensitivity! Or so my Nutrition 101 textbook tells me... The symptoms of pre-diabetes are literally being overweight and specifically having stomach fat so... Reply

Keto is actually not that hard past like the first two weeks of craving. Fats are filling and u eventually stop craving carbs Reply

Are you currently taking metformin? it should help with weight loss and stabilize your blood sugar. Reply

I mean, you don't have to be very specific with regards to having a good diet to manage diabetes. If you were eating fast food before, then you want to instead focus on healthy meals that incorporate a lot of vegetables and fruit versus processed foods. It's kinda vague because you just need to just not eat bad shit on a daily basis lol Reply

https://www.ruled.me/guide-keto-diet/



Oh, and on a keto diet you could eat McDoubles (minus the bread)! Fries are a no-go though :( The ketogenic diet is actually really good for diabetes/pre-diabetes. It is NOT a detox, but an actual medical diet.

not read the article, just the synopsis of the post... so it's just a keto diet? wtf is this "detox" shit? Reply

i was recommended to fast to help with blood sugars and pre-diabetes but my knowledge on fasting is way off from what ive been reading lol so it was a bit of a turn off Reply

Intermittent fasting? Fast for 16 and eat within the 8 hour window or I've seen people do the 18 fasting, 6 eating. Reply

yeah that sounds similar to what ive been reading, but i still wanna research it more before i try cause ive got issues with binge eating sadly D; Reply

Be careful that your blood sugar doesn't drop too low when you're fasting. I'm pre-diabetic too and when I tried fasting my blood sugar dropped along then my already low blood pressure dropped big time. I felt dizzy and went down like a sack of potatoes, it was horrible tbh. As soon as I ate I was fine again though. Reply

my bf is on keto and its so frustrating when i stay with him bc he hardly ever eats and im always hungry. for me i like to enjoy my food, watch a movie or read something. he'll just fry up an entire package of bacon and eat it while he does it, or just dump a package of kale into a bowl and eat it. its baffling to me. atleast he doesn't get preachy about it. Reply

an entire package of bacon



what. this sounds so unpleasant Reply

yeah ): i mean i don't mind bacon, but he'll fry the bacon and eat the pieces that cooled off, and fry more bacon. its a pet peeve to me when people can't slow down and eat, they just eat everything all at once and dont try to enjoy their food. and i HATE when people eat and stand or snack while they're cooking. Reply

Some people don't eat for pleasure and I don't get it. Reply

An entire package of bacon?! That is not healthy lol Reply

I'm Mexican and if I cut beans out of my diet I'll die



Edited at 2017-06-29 12:17 am (UTC)

how are u gonna cut beans out of ur diet???



also my friend is studying medicine and i love how she debunks every fad diet for me.



Edited at 2017-06-29 12:19 am (UTC)

Lies



Saltytears detox



I'm sad about Scott's behavior . Reply

There is no SUCH THING AS A DETOX



THATS WHAT YOUR LIVER AND KIDNEY IS FOR, A FUCKING JUICE AINT GONNA HELP W THAT Reply

You're absolutely right. Reply

TELL HAS, MR. G! Reply

Yes! I made the same fucking comment. Can people even list what actually is being "detoxed?" Reply

Parent

toxins duh Reply

"metals", according to Kourtney and her "doctor", lol.



idk if she's been drinking the mercury from thermometers that she thinks she has harmful metals in her body Reply

Parent

Vitamins Reply

people just don't wanna accept this lol. Reply

I need the belief in detoxes to fucking die already. Reply

Lol thank you Reply

shout it from the rooftops sis Reply

