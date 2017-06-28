got | emilia smile

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Detox Diet




- on her app she talks about her diet and how she keeps her body in ketosis: "My doctor said one of the fastest ways to detox metals is to try to keep my body in a state of ketosis, which occurs when the glycogen in your liver is depleted and the body burns fatty acids for energy. To do this, I stick to a low-carb diet, with high proteins and healthy fats, and I eat 3 meals a day—with no snacking in between." Emphasises consulting with a physician first before going on a detox
- when detoxing she avoids eating 14-16 hrs after dinner, and does a 24 hour fast once a week
- she has also cut beans, grains and legumes out of her diet

