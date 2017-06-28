lutherxalice

More celebs do the #Ham4All challenge

- Follow-up to this post
- Lin-Manuel Miranda has challenged people to perform their favorite Hamilton songs to raise funds and awareness for the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition (which provides services to immigrants, refugees, and asylees)
- Donate to the Prizeo campaign for a chance to win tickets to opening night of Hamilton in LA

The cast of The Beguilded (bonus Colin Farrell doing "work, work"):





Weird Al:



Cast of One Day at a Time (w/ Queen Rita Moreno):



Ben Schwartz:



Cedric Yarbrough and Minnie Driver from Speechless:






Jaime Camil:



Eva Longoria:



Tatiana Maslany:



Jonathan Groff + LMM:





Source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10
