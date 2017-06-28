More celebs do the #Ham4All challenge

Awww, I'm glad you included Ben's! It's adorable. Reply

His is my favourite so far because In The Heights is so underrated. And it was creative and challenging. Almost everyone is picking the same two or three easy songs. Reply

How dare he not challenge his musical bro scott auckerman Reply

ben is SUCH a cutie pie Reply

His was my favorite! Love that he timed his props perfectly, lol Reply

Babe alert tbh!! 😍 Reply

Yesss, I'm glad people already turned this into gifs. Reply

The second I got the email notif of this post, I dashed to tumblr and it was at the top of his tag! I never underestimate the thirstiness or preparedness of fellow Colin stans. Reply

Yesss, that hair flip! Reply

I came into this post to specifically ask/beg/hope for this gif! Reply

Incredible. I'm so here for the Farrellnaissance. Farrevival? Farrevolution? Reply

THE FARRELLUTION. Reply

yessssssss I love it! I don't know how he's getting more attractive by day, ugh. My friend texted me bc he saw Colin at our local pie shop and said that Colin's allure was hard to resist even for a straight man, lol Reply

Honestly this is how he hangs out when he's just grabbing coffee... I hesitate to even imagine how fine af he was being at a damn pie shop.



AT YOUR LOCAL PIE SHOP WHAT.

yeah, I live in the Los Feliz area in LA so we're used to seeing famous people about. I would have a hard time keeping it cool if I saw Colin in the wild though. Apparently he was grabbing some pie with a woman lol :/ Reply

GOOD LORD I was not prepared for this in my inbox LMAO



yeah, I live in the Los Feliz area in LA so we're used to seeing famous people about. I would have a hard time keeping it cool if I saw Colin in the wild though. Apparently he was grabbing some pie with a woman lol :/ Reply

this is cute Reply

The Beguiled cast one is really cute, too. And lol @ Lin laughing in Groff's face. Reply

I love her so much. Reply

I didn't know bb girl could actually sing!! Megan is a gem.



lmao at the ice bucket Reply

"You sit, I'mma shit" lol Tatiana



The OTAAT cast is cute af. Reply

The Beguiled one is super cute, I love that they got everyone in on the action. Reply

lollll Lin can't keep it together with Groff.



Also, I am highly attracted to Ben Schwartz



Edited at 2017-06-29 01:17 am (UTC) Reply

as you should be tbh Reply

the beguiled one is too qt



i have loved watching these



the one from PS44, or whichever school it was, brought me to tears tbh Reply

I'm dying at Tati's, she messes up so much and then just laughs and ends it there. Lol I love her Reply

My bb Raul Castillo posted his on insta today.



My baby Ben Schwartz!!!!!!! Can I just marry him already?! I'm too old and have no time to waste. My eggs are drying up. Reply

God I love Jaime Camil. Saw his this morning and got flustered too, he's just so handsome and talented. Reply

Jaime Camil's had me walking around with a stupid smile on my face the rest of the day. He's so perfect. Reply

