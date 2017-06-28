More celebs do the #Ham4All challenge
- Lin-Manuel Miranda has challenged people to perform their favorite Hamilton songs to raise funds and awareness for the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition (which provides services to immigrants, refugees, and asylees)
- Donate to the Prizeo campaign for a chance to win tickets to opening night of Hamilton in LA
The cast of The Beguilded (bonus Colin Farrell doing "work, work"):
Weird Al:
I challenge @thomaslennon & @meganamram. #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/bYF9CryFIx— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) June 27, 2017
Cast of One Day at a Time (w/ Queen Rita Moreno):
.@onedayatatime accepts @Lin_Manuel's dare 2 sing @HamiltonMusical 2 raise $ https://t.co/oCmaEvBTwU #HamForAll We dare @CWJaneTheVirgin ! pic.twitter.com/8BMhG4lP2k— ODAAT Writers (@ODAATwriters) June 27, 2017
Ben Schwartz:
Here's my #HAM4ALL video. Challenge accepted @meganamram! Now to you @tatianamaslany & @joshgroban. Donate at https://t.co/s130wmCDGq! Yay! pic.twitter.com/zWJ9sqOBNQ— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 27, 2017
Cedric Yarbrough and Minnie Driver from Speechless:
I accept @thomaslennon's #HamForAll challenge! Up to you @driverminnie & @wendimclendonco!! #Hamilton #Ham4All @Lin_Manuel #downanoctave pic.twitter.com/88KgnWIkcr— Cedric Yarbrough (@cedricyarbrough) June 27, 2017
@Lin_Manuel #Ham4all I accept @cedricyarbrough's challenge! Donated! You're up @samantharonson https://t.co/mWg5ZzIik2— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) June 28, 2017
Jaime Camil:
I supported @tahirihjustice @Lin_Manuel's #WeGetTheJobDone Coalition I challenge @angelicavale @jamesmaslow #Ham4All https://t.co/ye9IRylPN0 pic.twitter.com/apUhC8lrkO— Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) June 27, 2017
Eva Longoria:
I just donated to support the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done. I challenge @ricky_martin and @MarioLopezExtra! Thank you @Lin_Manuel! pic.twitter.com/P4QJrBOlr6— Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) June 28, 2017
Tatiana Maslany:
I just donated & u should too! https://t.co/1NmotfgdTe #immigrantswegetthejobdone #Ham4AllChallenge @TessDegenstein @UzoAduba pic.twitter.com/71MOfJRXfA— Tatiana Maslany (@tatianamaslany) June 28, 2017
Jonathan Groff + LMM:
As Groff's online representative:— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 28, 2017
Groffsauce challenges @LeaMichele & @OfficialMolina!https://t.co/pFmd0rCfKU #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/whZKYVtqUq
