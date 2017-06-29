snake

Bad Boy Bieber Threw His Shoes at the Crowd, and One of His Fans Will Make Bank

During his "concert" in Frankfurt, Germany,  JB took his Yeezy shoes off while being on stage, and then threw them to the crowd because why the fuck not, throwing shoes at people you dont really like, who btw paid loads of money to see your shitty performance, is the new cool



TMZ reports that "Justin’s right Yeezy is currently listed on eBay for a minimum bid of 5000 euros, or approximately $5,700". The left one is now an instagram star (yes, seriously).

Source

Is Justin Bieber trying to find his Cinderella? Does he want to be a cinderella? How much do you spend on shoes?
