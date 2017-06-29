Bad Boy Bieber Threw His Shoes at the Crowd, and One of His Fans Will Make Bank
During his "concert" in Frankfurt, Germany, JB took his Yeezy shoes off while being on stage, and then threw them to the crowd
because why the fuck not, throwing shoes at people you dont really like, who btw paid loads of money to see your shitty performance, is the new cool
TMZ reports that "Justin’s right Yeezy is currently listed on eBay for a minimum bid of 5000 euros, or approximately $5,700". The left one is now an instagram star (yes, seriously).
Source
Is Justin Bieber trying to find his Cinderella? Does he want to be a cinderella? How much do you spend on shoes?
Justin Bieber Threw One of His Yeezy Shoes Into the Crowd and It's Being Sold for an Insane Amount https://t.co/GvZMHuBJR2 pic.twitter.com/plOwUNR6BI— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 28, 2017
if i pass my calc class im treating myself to givenchy mules !!
Also dying @ the girls screaming in the video, they're gonna cringe when they watch this a few years from now
I have such trouble finding quality shoes lately that aren't super expensive. I swear Aldo used to be better quality, but maybe my taste is more refined now. They just look cheap to me and they're not super cheap either. Like they literally looked on par with Steve Madden and I thought SMs were always the cheaper ones. (Quality-wise)
Also I don't love buying shoes online just because I could be anywhere from a 7 to an 8 ...
I don't think I've ever spent more than $70-$80 on shoes. A pair of $70 boots lasted me 10 yeas and most recently I spent $70 on Sketchers for work. So far they've been awesome.
