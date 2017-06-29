Bad Boy Bieber Threw His Shoes at the Crowd, and One of His Fans Will Make Bank

I like the look of Yeezy's but not enough to actually seek them out/drop that money on them. I save all my splurges for handbags tyvm. Reply

I got the Moonrock ones when they were released and they're so comfortable tbh. Reply

He is such trash Reply

The video of him telling the crowd he loves them then getting immediately hit with a water bottle kills me every time. He's smart to throw expensive shit so it won't get thrown back at his head. Reply

i most i spent on shoes was around $600-700

if i pass my calc class im treating myself to givenchy mules !! Reply

why did he extend his tour if he clearly hates performing and his fans? i know the answer is $$$$ but i thought his team was smarter than that Reply

Because his tours make bank and Scooter wants to make all the money off him while he can. Justin obviously dgaf anymore but he's likely being pushed by his label. Reply

lmao not that it isn't trashy and dumb but idt he threw them at fans to be an asshole or something, i think he's just super fucking weird. like he really chucks them up and out like they're prizes to be won lmao.



Also dying @ the girls screaming in the video, they're gonna cringe when they watch this a few years from now Reply

hopefully though.. Reply

lol thank you for the tags, mods! Reply

the most expensive shoes i bought were slip on prada chandeliers that were super popular in like 2009 Reply

the person who buys it deserves to get ripped off Reply

do deranged fangirls have feet fetish or is that just a guy thing? Reply

his fans have an everything fetish, like his nose and stuff lol Reply

omg i thought you meant they'd make money from suing due to being knocked out by a fucking shoe. Reply

lol, same...i got excited for a sec that he would be sued out the ass and finally facing consequences for his shitty actions. Reply

we both forgot this shitty reality we're in. Reply

That's totally where my mind went. Reply

...I just bought some new work shoes. I spent 11.08 because they were on Target clearance. I can't imagine throwing something the cost of Yeezys to be cool. I could buy like 10 pairs of shoes for that price. Reply

I'd bid way more on this iconic shoe that one that's been on bieber's sweaty foot Reply

LMAO perfect gif!! Reply

This is one of my favourite political moments Reply

Mine too! Reply

You gotta give W credit. He was fucking evil but spry. All that biking and clearing brush paid off. Reply

Yeah I'm always surprised he didn't get fucked up in the face by the shoe at that range - bitch had reflexes, I'll give him that. Reply

I might get tickets if I got a chance for 5K. Keep throwing them Justin! Just throw it real far back for my broke ass Reply

lmaooo Reply

I wanna sell my moonrock Yeezys. Reply

Shoe post? Lol.



I have such trouble finding quality shoes lately that aren't super expensive. I swear Aldo used to be better quality, but maybe my taste is more refined now. They just look cheap to me and they're not super cheap either. Like they literally looked on par with Steve Madden and I thought SMs were always the cheaper ones. (Quality-wise)



Also I don't love buying shoes online just because I could be anywhere from a 7 to an 8 ... Reply

If you're willing to forgo chunky heels and platforms, buy ballroom shoes. Then have a cobbler add rubber soles so you can wear them in the street. Reply

yeezys are disgusting AF! anyway i love air jordans and timberlands <3 /dontcomeatme Reply

Austin would never! Reply

I wish he would! Reply

I don't think I've ever spent more than $70-$80 on shoes. A pair of $70 boots lasted me 10 yeas and most recently I spent $70 on Sketchers for work. So far they've been awesome. Reply

sigh...when will this evil be defeated? this fucking racist hates and fans and doesn't deserve his career or success. Reply

throw all ur shoes at me justin, plz, i have rent and loans Reply

i need to step up my shoe game...dont even know how to start...i'm a dude Reply

I'm too cheap/poor to spend more than $60 on shoes and I don't think it's worth it to spend hundreds for the name. Reply

