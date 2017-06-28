Tommy Hilfiger's daughter (Ally) gets married

A burrito Reply

Their show was boring and basic AF but still better than anything on MTV at the moment

My favorite scene was when her dad sorted out the jeans in her closet. He was making piles like, "two pocket, three pocket, acid washed, flares," etc., and then he discovered a Ralph Lauren denim skirt she had bought and he almost had a hissey fit, but she had gotten it on sale, so it was OK. I have looked for that scene on Youtube but have never found it. If anyone knows a link, I would love to see it again.

lol i dont even think i got that far. Im glad tommy hilfiger turned out nopt to be racist cause in school i spent$ to get a cool tommy hilfiger jacket and shorts

https://youtu.be/orPIGLhr_r4?t=1m5s



here you go bb here you go bb

She inherited her daddy's caps.

I would wear a tuxedo of course

I loooved Rich Girls. Basic brilliance.

Apparently I'm wearing my bitchy pants today because just about all the pictures on this woman's IG are making me roll my eyes out of my head.





her veil is weird compared to the dress at this angle



I like her outfit but the husband looks like a 40 year old trust fund kid who 'needed a break from like, materialism'

thats probably exactly who he is

lol yes

you're so right and it's making me concerned for my taste that i find him attractive

Oh, and he's a "creative director"

lmao that's exactly the vibe i get from him

In all the pics he looks like Russell Brand and it looks like a deleted scene from Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

I knew a girl in HS who looked just like her.

I think we all did lol. Very common look.

Damn, I haven't heard her name in years. I used to love Rich Girls.

It's hot af right now so I'm side-eyeing all that fabric...

I like what I can see of her dress, I like a break from super american traditional also I hate the princess look at weddings



The shoes are a NO tho IMO



Edited at 2017-06-28 11:33 pm (UTC) Reply

I remember not liking either of those girls and their obnoxious voices.

Without 'Rich Girls' The Kardashians would never exist.







The Lyme disease thing like, girl. You AND Jaime went to rehab right after filming stopped. Reply

I didn't know Jaime did. I used to see her all the time when I was in school bc her mom's apartment was across the street

mte

Mustique is a horrible name. it sounds like a musty island.

I really want to read her book. And hear the Rich Girls theme song one more time.

