Rita sings 'Lonely Together' from her upcoming album at a secret show
RITA ORA NEW SONG 'TOGETHER' pic.twitter.com/ljh4uqfQqh— EM (@emileyisabella) June 27, 2017
At Rita's recent secret party to celebrate 'Your Song' and her Notion Magazine cover, she sang some of her new music and she performed her future hit single 'Lonely Together' for the first time.
FOTOS: Rita Ora concede um jantar com amigos e fãs e um "secret show" no restaurante Annabel's em Mayfair, Londres - https://t.co/9pZE16kWr3 pic.twitter.com/iO9uDSsF3b— Rita Ora Brasil (@RitaOraBrasil) June 28, 2017
Cover girl @RitaOra last night at the Notion x @AnnabelsMayfair dinner ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/WEQNxvkBpY— Notion Magazine (@NotionMagazine) June 28, 2017
SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE
anyway i actually like the song
it's mind boggling how she has more than one stan on here now, or at all tbqh.
all her albums since her debut have been secret! xclusive rights only.