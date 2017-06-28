Rita sings 'Lonely Together' from her upcoming album at a secret show

Bless Rita's heart, she promoted this show like her life depended on it but no one noticed D-: Reply

This urinal to the stars is never gonna happen especially since she shaded KWEEN Kylie Reply

I dig the song and she sounds really good! Reply

Rita's show was the only secret show that actually remained a secret. Reply

I feel like all of her shows are a secret to most Reply

lol Reply

lolll Reply

LMAO Reply

oh my these comments lmao

anyway i actually like the song Reply

Perfect! A secret show for what will surely end up a secret album. Reply

CHOKING Reply

how come no one calls her out for trying to look black? racist rihanna wannabe Reply

oh ppl have...i personally call ha rita dolezal, esp when she overdoes the tanning or wears cornrows etc.



it's mind boggling how she has more than one stan on here now, or at all tbqh. Reply

Someone needs to do an ONTD original about Rita's "style". Reply

because people dont know shes albanian and think shes some mixed girl Reply

Albanians can be tan but it's her styling which screams wannabe-Dolezal Reply

Need the song now. Speak to my soul you beautiful chanteuse! Reply

