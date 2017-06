Now there's a headline. What year is it? Reply

yeah rightttt Reply

dont you play with my feelings boy! Reply

It's literally never going to happen again. They don't have the discography to constitute a reunion every 10 years. Reply

always feel really sorry for this guy. he has had such a messed up life. Reply

i doubt they'll reunite again. especially after that gem thing they did. Reply

i need nsync to come back please. i have a no strings attached tour shirt i need to relive and wear again Reply

obv using the spice girls for publicity. When will All Saints?? Reply

Their self titled album was fire Reply

It would be awesome to have both Spice Girls and BSB to tour like BSB did with New Kids On The Block. Reply

