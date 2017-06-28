Naya

Naya Rivera to become Queen of Youtube in new original series




-Naya will star in Step Up Youtube Red series

-Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum will be producing

-Ne-yo will co-star

-Naya will play Collette

-Collette is a female Mr.Shue, a former dance student who returns to her old stomping grounds to teach a new generation of dancers


