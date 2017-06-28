Naya Rivera to become Queen of Youtube in new original series









she can't dance though



Edited at 2017-06-28 10:49 pm (UTC) i mean... i'll take it. class in session imo. Reply

Youtube Red series



I mean she could do worst.



Facbook wants to do tv... Reply

I will never pay for youtube red

You could put a gun to my head and i still won't pay for it Reply

LOL mte. Reply

is this the best she can get? Reply

She should be on Empire

She should have stayed on Murcipher's good side and not fought with Lea, because Youtube Red... You're someone's mother, Naya.



I wonder if she's trying/being considered for a role in In The Heights. Reply

I'm not that lucky. Reply

i like the metaness of lima heights adjacent's finest export being in something called in the heights Reply

I knew that she was working on that show! But I thought it was an actual show, not a YouTube Red mess. Do better, Naya Marie! Reply

ENOUGH with Step Up Reply

this is literally the only thing i remember from all step up movies since they blended into one Reply

My roommate at the time convinced me to see the third one in 3D and that's all I have to add to this post. Reply

i saw the one with this scene i posted in 3d, i guess that's the one lmao Reply

the fact that this series isn't about moose and camille is so disappointing



/step up stan Reply

yes girl congratulations on the job! Reply

There's Hulu, Amazon and Netflix and they chose to go to YouTube Red... that's sad Reply

I was never paying close attention but it felt like for a while she was everywhere and then her career kinda crashed and burned? Or maybe that was Glee and her career just came along with it? lol Reply

Pretty much. Between Season 4 and 5 of Glee, she was really big. Doing talk shows/superbowl commercials/red carpets but she must've pissed someone off since it all disappeared and then when she broke up with Big Sean, Hollywood pretty much dumped her as well. Reply

Yeah it's crazy how little I hear about her anymore. I was never a fan per say but she's gorgeous and charismatic so idk why we couldn't keep her around and just let her be one those "personalities" that's everywhere lmao Reply

well she had a baby and then disappeared Reply

I have YouTube Red via Google Music and they just released this Netflix like interface but all the shows look awful lmao. Maybe I'll try Single by 30. They need to Step Up their original content game. Reply

cool, can't wait to not watch it Reply

I watched the Gigi Gorgeous Youtube Red documentary and it was pretty "meh" Reply

youtube red? Reply

yes, youtube red is sad, but this is supposed to be their first big budget original series, so i think they're trying to use to break into the competitive streaming market of netflix, hulu and amazon. how successful that'll be, idk, but hopefully the production on this is good enough, even if if flops



i knew she was working on this and i'm glad her role doesn't seem to involve much dancing because, well. seems like there's gonna be original music so hopefully she'll sing more Reply

This is a very one season show. Reply

Does anyone here even know of a single person who pays for Youtube Red Reply

