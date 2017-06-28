Naya Rivera to become Queen of Youtube in new original series
-Naya will star in Step Up Youtube Red series
-Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum will be producing
-Ne-yo will co-star
-Naya will play Collette
-Collette is a female Mr.Shue, a former dance student who returns to her old stomping grounds to teach a new generation of dancers
she can't dance though
Facbook wants to do tv...
You could put a gun to my head and i still won't pay for it
She should be on Empire
I wonder if she's trying/being considered for a role in In The Heights.
I'm not that lucky.
/step up stan
i knew she was working on this and i'm glad her role doesn't seem to involve much dancing because, well. seems like there's gonna be original music so hopefully she'll sing more