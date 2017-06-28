Kirsten Dunst Roundup Post: Engagement, Rihanna, Career And More

i enjoy her in the spider-man series tbh Reply

Kirsten was one of three actresses (the other two being Drew Barrymore and Christina Ricci) who ruled my childhood as a '90s kid



I don't think Kiki was underrated in her prime, but she probably is a little now since she went lowkey after rehab



Edited at 2017-06-28 10:36 pm (UTC)

Going through her filmography is like all the staples of my childhood: Little Women, Jumanji, Anastastia, Kiki's Delivery Service, All I Wanna Do, Dick, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Interview with the Vampire, The Virgin Suicides... Reply

Yep, all of these plus Bring It On and Get Over It Reply

What did she go to rehab for? Reply

Yea Kiki and Christina were my faves as a kid, plus Winona. Reply

Wait, wait, wait. She went from Garrett to Meth Damon?! Why?? Reply

She's desperate to start a family, lol Reply

Desperate is clearly the right word. Reply

garrett isn't that hot tbh Reply

Maybe he wasn't a great boyfriend. Reply

She's 35 and wants kids. He's apparently a very nice guy. Reply

wait whaaaat she's marrying landry? Reply

She says she's not desperate to start a family, and imo Landry can act circles around Garrett. Maybe she's attracted to talent. Reply

he probably worships her Reply

i cant believe she dated garrett hedlund and peak jake gyllenhaal and she's gonna marry (fat) meth damon..



anyways i love ha, she's a p good actress with a v solid filmography Reply

garret ain't all that wasn't she with josh hartnett for a while hes hotter



Edited at 2017-06-28 10:45 pm (UTC)

still hotter than meth damon tho lbr and yeah i think so, i honestly only rmr jake cuz it was iconic and garrett cuz he was the last one Reply

This honestly mirrors so many of my friends who are engaged/married now. But then, their hot, exciting ex's are nowhere near commitment in their own lives. Sometimes to get the situation you want, you have to give up the fantasy I guess Reply

I'm terrified to settle.



lol nah anyone who marries me is gonna be the one settling. Reply

Meth D is a nice guy and yeah they can make candles and soap together and he can fetch cotton for her monthly.

That's how lowkey perfect they are. Leave them alone. Reply

No, sis! We need to bully ha out of this relationship! We need to save ha children of looking inbred af!! Reply

lmao mte! they're cute, let them live! Reply

hahahaha I love this image. Unpopular opinion, but I actually think meth damon (lol) is attractive. I think it's because he's got a really interesting face, and I don't mean that in a backhanded way. He just looks really intense, but also seems like just a normal, nice fellow! I also really adored him in that movie he did with Molly Shannon recently, so that colors my opinion of him and his ~looks, I suppose. Reply

I agree he's a fantastic actor. Age looks better on him . Reply

what's wrong with jessie or whatever his name is? she's happy who cares? Reply

Nothing. He's just ugly and i am shallow tbh Reply

MTE. If you want a long relationship/marriage, there are more important things than physical attractiveness. And yes, I'm old.



Edited at 2017-06-28 11:44 pm (UTC)

She's been in so many great films and seems genuinely lovely



And I'm still not over how amazing her boobs are Reply

Yeah her reaction at press call during Melancholia was all the Oscar worthy we needed, she was robbed that year.



Yeah part 2, I'm not into girls but damned if I don't I covet her boobage. Like, nobody has that cup size and is still perky, she deifies gravity, I'm totally jealous. Reply

... she doesnt have big boobs tho? Reply

Melancholia is Glad thatis #1 , she was outstanding in it Reply

She and Elizabeth Olsen were really robbed of nominations in 2012 Reply

The 2012's Oscars Best Actress line up is a national travesty tbh!!!! (except for Viola cus she should get nommed everytime she puts out something just like Meryl lmao) Reply

Stan Rih good sis..... Reply

if you would have told me landry would date and then propose to kiki 5 years ago i would have laughed so hard



but love is real and i hope they are happy together because they both deserve it Reply

she is a good example of rehab really working for an actress



she went to rehab for "exhaustion" awhile ago and seems so grounded now Reply

I love her so much!!! ♥ Reply

Oh god, I had to look up who she is engaged to AND THE FACE THAT I MADE. Reply

