Kirsten Dunst Roundup Post: Engagement, Rihanna, Career And More
The good sis Kiki Dunst was out and about in New York promoting her latest movie (the very white 'The Beguiled') and she got candid about her engagement with Meth Damon, loving Rihanna, Spider-Man and much more. Some publications also took the opportunity to show the actress some love with someone on Nylon naming her "the most underrated actress of her generation".
- Meth Damon proposed while she was sick.
- She will name her children "Fargo season 2".
- Shout out to Alamo Drafthouse on TX.
- Her father is a terrible liar.
- How is was like to work with a hearthrob: "Colin? I was going to say: Nicole?"
- The Colin Farrell calendar is actually coming out eventually.
- 'The Beguiled' was partly shot at the same place than Beyoncé's 'Lemonade', but she doesn't think that Bey stayed at the Hamptons nearby.
- Fav guilty pleasure TV Show?: 'Harlots' from Hulu
- Beyoncé or Taylor Swift?: Rihanna
- Prince William or Harry?: Harry
- Didn't know they were rebooting Jumanji, but would be down for a cameo.
- Dakota Fanning was actually the one who approached her to direct 'The Bell Jar' and they'll go into production this fall or early next year.
Check out what @kirstendunst had to say about her career + personal life while sipping iced tea in a poolside cabana https://t.co/3DaZAseqjl— USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) June 21, 2017
- About her engagement to Meth Damon: "I'm marrying Landry!"
- She has no rush on having babies or getting married despite of reports of her having "baby fever".
- Loves Rihanna.
- Would she rather: be on a Rihanna video or get a shout out from Britney? - Shout out from Britney because that already happened on instagram and she thinks she would look dumb trying to dance like Badgalrih.
- Would she rather: cameon on Spider-Man or Fargo? - Spider-Man because Mary Jane didn't get to be on other movies so she would like to throw the character a bone.
Elle Fanning and @kirstendunst on @beguiledmovie: part 2https://t.co/PZs9m3fKvP pic.twitter.com/e80uwfegnu— Dazed (@Dazed) June 19, 2017
- She and Elle Fanning would like to work on a comedy together like 'Death Becomes Her'.
- Once Simon Pegg wrote a role for her and the studio wouldn't let her play it because she wasn't a "comedy name" and says that women in industry have to always prove themselves again and again. She also had to fight for her 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' role.
- Elle says that the 'Marie Antoinette' sex scene was the first one she ever saw.
Asked Kirsten Dunst about that crazy, Polanski-style idea for a Spider-Man spin-off she had ages and ages ago https://t.co/uizEJUycoy— Matt Prigge (@mattprigge) June 21, 2017
- Gushes over Sofia Coppola.
- Back when she was in the first Spider-Man trilogy she had the idea of doing a spin-off about Mary Jane getting pregnant in a 'Rosemary's Baby' style in which she would be afraid of having a spider-toddler.
- I googled and apparently something similar already happened in the comics omg
Early on, Kirsten Dunst figured out how to choose her own roles to satisfy herself, not other people. It's working: https://t.co/fWdCTNpoef pic.twitter.com/6SuWPowZ28— IndieWire (@IndieWire) June 25, 2017
- Kiki says that she picks projects for herself and no one else and IndieWire says it's working.
- Her AMC series with Yorgos Lanthimos will not be a miniseries and it'll probably go into production this fall.
- Anne Thompson thinks 'The Beguiled' could be an Oscar contender and bring Kirsten her first nomination.
In praise of @kirstendunst, the most underrated actor of her generation https://t.co/5M3K6WIev1 pic.twitter.com/OS5yVRl6ol— NYLON (@NylonMag) June 19, 2017
- Praises Kiki's performances and career choices.
What makes up your @KirstenDunst top 5 performances? pic.twitter.com/SCItzgOQ7m— Collider (@Collider) June 19, 2017
- 1- 'Melancholia'
- 2- 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'
- 3- 'The Two Faces of January'
SOURCE 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11
Would you hate yourself enough to get married to Meth Damon, ONTD? Is Kiki the most underrated actress of her generation? TYFYA!
I don't think Kiki was underrated in her prime, but she probably is a little now since she went lowkey after rehab
Wait, wait, wait. She went from Garrett to Meth Damon?! Why??
Desperate is clearly the right word.
anyways i love ha, she's a p good actress with a v solid filmography
lol nah anyone who marries me is gonna be the one settling.
That's how lowkey perfect they are. Leave them alone.
And I'm still not over how amazing her boobs are
Yeah part 2, I'm not into girls but damned if I don't I covet her boobage. Like, nobody has that cup size and is still perky, she deifies gravity, I'm totally jealous.
but love is real and i hope they are happy together because they both deserve it
she went to rehab for "exhaustion" awhile ago and seems so grounded now
Queen Viola Davis should've won for Doubt and then Fences.
but those old farts in the Academy will die soon. So.