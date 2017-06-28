misc | fassbender

Emilia Clarke on Being Treated Differently Than Male Co-Stars




- Discusses sexism that she's experienced in Hollywood: 'I feel so naive for saying it, but it’s like dealing with racism. You’re aware of it, and you’re aware of it, but one day, you go, 'Oh, my God, it’s everywhere!' Like you suddenly wake up to it and you go, 'Wait a f*cking second, are you . . . are you treating me different because I’ve got a pair of t*ts? Is that actually happening?' It took me a really long time to see that I do get treated differently. But I look around, and that’s my daily life.'
- Her future goals: 'I would love to start a production company that was just full of nice, funny women.'
- Says her Star Wars character is 'awesome' but that she can't reveal any more

source 1 2
