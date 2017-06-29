I watched the first season of this but I don't remember much from it in 2010. Is it worth marathoning? Reply

no Reply

Also I remember being impatient so I wonder if I could stick it out until the end without losing interest. Reply

the entire show makes literally no sense Reply

sis save yourself the headache Reply

yes, if you have nothing else to watch, but it's obvious when the show starts to go downhil Reply

lol same, i watched the first season randomly, when the show was airing maybe its 5th(?) season. i loved s1, but when i tried to look more into the show (because i was impatient like you, lmao), i saw a bunch of comments (on ONTD too) and i realized no answers had been given, like, 4 years later, and i was like "...yeah i'm not gonna put myself through this"



i don't regret it. but ngl this seems like a fun show to marathon. you'd have less time to get mad about the non-reveals. Reply

I WISH SOMEONE WOULD JUST RECAP THE FINALE FOR ME SINCE I STOPPED WATCHING AT SEASON 3 LMFAO



like...Who is A? what happened in the end? was it worse than Gossip Girl? Reply

So who is A.D. or whatever they are calling it this season? Reply

im serious. [ spoiler ] Spencer's evil twin the most ridiculous and disappointing guess you can have.im serious. Reply

LMAO IM IN TEARS RN



WHAT IN THE FRESH HELL Reply

LMAO, of course Reply

SCREAMINGGGG 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Reply

Welp, this is why the aliens need to come take us. What is this shit? Reply

lmao. i JUST finished watching the finale on Hulu. i wasn't even fully paying attention to it - i was on my phone half the time just rolling my fucken eyes.



i'm so glad i didn't bother to watch the full season 7. i've seen the last 6 seasons so while i was a little lost i knew most of it and the rest of it was just nonsense i came to expect from the ultimate troll Marlene King.



fuck her. Reply

spencer's evil british twin........ (also the half sister of charlotte/charles) Reply

I haven't watched this show since like 2013. Which couples ended up being end-game? Please not Ezra/Aria Reply

Lame Reply

ugh toby's still around? he was so hideous Reply

They got married. Reply

so what happened to mary drake Reply

she's being held captive with alex in mona's "dollhouse" in france Reply

I don't even get how Mona stole them from the cops, or why Mona moved to France... Reply

I stopped watching in s2. Spoilers please! Mainly, who is A? Reply

[ spoiler ] there have been multiple As. first it was mona, then cece drake/charlotte dilaurentis, then spencer's evil twin Reply

[ spoiler ] There is three A's. Mona was the first, Cece aka Charlotte Drake; Alison's cousin and Spencer's half-sister whom was born Charles DiLaurentis was the second and the final A known as A.D was Alex Drake; Spencer's identical british twin.



The show got pretty awful after the third season lmao.



Edited at 2017-06-28 10:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Lorrrd. What were their reasons for being A? Other than being insane of course. Reply

Parent

it was sf awful/stupid/made no sense....i loved it, like i said in the viewing post this is the series finale i deserved for continuing to watch this show after season one ended. Reply

ia we kept on watching/started again, we deserved this ending tbh Reply

Lmao this is my karma for finding Shay Mitchell so hot Reply

she is so fucking hot but those chaste awkward straight girl kisses with alison made my gay ass ovaries crawl up and die Reply

hearing that aria married child molesting stalker ezra and spencer having some evil twin made me so happy I dropped this shit a billion years ago. Reply

i was about to side eye at 'made me happy' before i read the rest of it lol. but me too bb i don't think i got past the second series Reply

I tweeted about how bad it was. Reply

so who was A? stopped in S2...is it as stupid as the Gossip Girl reveal? Reply

Mona was A but then there was Team A followed by AD who was Spencers british twin sister Reply

both of aria's wedding dresses were ugly af, when she walked out in the first one i thought it was an oversized old robe her grandma owned that she was wearing before putting on her actual dress Reply

i think it could've looked pretty-ish if it was sleeveless Reply

The first one looked like a Frankenstein combination of 5 different dresses. Reply

my first thought seeing the first dress: oh god it's hideous



my second thought: of course it is, it's Aria Reply

I'm just here to tell y'all that I'm officially Alex Drake's #1 stan. Reply

She was enjoyable but talk about WASTED! Reply

We as an audience should have found out about Alex at the end of 7A and just see how she took Spencer's place randomly without the others noticing in 7B. It would have been more fun. Reply

Troian is so deserving of being free from this shit show and I'm so sad they couldn't just let her have her undercover A arc when she put on the hoodie for an episode to get Ezra's son Reply

And only was there for one episode Reply

Not with that Oliver Twist accent! Reply

i liked her as alex even with that ridiculous fucking accent lol Reply

she was amazing, and I loved her accent. I wish we had this much excitement all the time Reply

tell your bitch to get herself a better fake british accent Reply

Haven't watched it yet, about to watch it once I'm done fucking around on ONTD. I'm like 50% confident Paige is AD. I'm 100% confident this show will make no sense.



Having said that I am kind of sad it's ending. It's been around the whole of my 20s and my ex bff really bonded over the show. She's gone, it's gone, I'm close to 30 now D: time to move on I guess.



hey bb! :) i made the same comment during the viewing post, it's kinda sad this show (and tvd) ended... it was the same feeling when harry potter ended... our youth is officially over Reply

Bb me too! All of my 20s and I came out as lesbian similar time as Emily in season one...forever this shit holds a place in my heart Reply

<3 bless



I know what you mean tho, even today when ali proposed got me a lil teary-eyed but then i got mad at myself lol Reply

I just watched the Reign series finale. There was no way it could have been good, but that was extra disappointing.





Our long national nightmare is over. Reply

The finale wasnt HORRIBLE but lord did they lose sight of the show. It became ALL ABOUT SPENCER! The other Liars had nothing to do except talk about weddings and babies. Even Mona was more well rounded. Why did Alex torture everyone else when she just wanted Spencers life? Reply

Yeah, that's a good point. None of the liars actually helped solve the mystery either. A horse, Jenna and even Ezra figured it out but the actual main characters were busy comforting Aria over her aborted wedding lmao Reply

that's because they're all useless Reply

It was all about Spencer cause the writers realized she's the only one who can actually act... 👀 Reply

