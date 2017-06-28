FFXIII: Fang confidence

New Trailer & Poster for Justin Chon's Gook






- About Eli (Justin Chon) and Daniel (David So) are 2 Korean American brothers that run their late father’s shoe store in a predominantly African American community of Los Angeles. TThey strike up a unique and unlikely friendship with an 11-year-old African American girl, Kamilla (Simone Baker). As Daniel dreams of becoming a recording artist and Eli struggles to keep the store afloat, racial tensions build to a breaking point in L.A. as the “infamous” L.A. Riots break out.
- Comes out August 18 in LA and August 25 everywhere else (limited theaters)

Source: Video | Tweet
