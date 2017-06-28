New Trailer & Poster for Justin Chon's Gook

Check out the @GookFilm theatrical poster! Plus the film is set for Aug 18 release in LA w/ more cities to come. https://t.co/Lvj2N71iNl pic.twitter.com/tQiSziqPUX — YOMYOMF (@yomyomf) June 23, 2017

- About Eli (Justin Chon) and Daniel (David So) are 2 Korean American brothers that run their late father’s shoe store in a predominantly African American community of Los Angeles. TThey strike up a unique and unlikely friendship with an 11-year-old African American girl, Kamilla (Simone Baker). As Daniel dreams of becoming a recording artist and Eli struggles to keep the store afloat, racial tensions build to a breaking point in L.A. as the “infamous” L.A. Riots break out.- Comes out August 18 in LA and August 25 everywhere else (limited theaters)