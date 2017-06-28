I hate chicken soup but that looks delish so does the cake.

37 yrs old is a boy toy... who knew?!

I'm about to turn 32. I have a crush that's 37. Does that mean I can make him my boy toy?! Reply

he will prob love the title.

do it

I am constantly wondering what the staff meetings are like at Closer. Like do they just go around, asking old people about the stars they want to hear about? Reply

Maybe they do a lot of focus groups at retirement homes. Reply

THIS WILL PLAY HUGE AT SHADY PINES Reply

I'm not sure how much of a say she had in it to begin with but Kelly Ripa better watch ha back with Ryan Seacrest! That 🐍 will be coming for her job eventually. Reply

That whole bachelor in paradise situation is fucked up Reply

jfk jr was so gorg, omw. and carolyn bessette had awesome style



i can't think of camilla & charles without think of ~i want to be your tampon... Reply

Same about Camilla and Charles, so gross

Reply

how is that remotely sexy???? Reply

It's makes me gag Reply

I agree with this entire comment, LoL Let me cleanse this post re: Camila/Charles, though: Reply

babe, total babe



star of seinfeld's the contest tbh Reply

Damn Reply

We weren't worthy. Reply

I was confused for a second because I thought they were implying she was living a quiet life after he died and then I was like, "Wait she died too." Reply

Don't want to spoil anything, but I'm hoping the guy who got let go on the Bachelorette last night is on Bachelor in Paradise because I already miss him ;_; Reply

That chicken soup looks amazing Reply

The Scientology story is the one I'd believe, since there have been rumors forever about "you SeaOrgs can get an abortion or hand over your kid to someone else" Reply

its wierd nothing exact has been said tho. Reply

I want to know Melanie Griffith's bizarre plan to live to 100. It may be useful later. Reply

read that as scientology's black baby market Reply

How to get Bikini body ready with Slimfast!



Wonder how much that cost them. Reply

slimfast, is it 2001? Reply

I'm surprised they don't have a Kardashian holding a can on that cover tbh Reply

Pls give me the secret to picking winning lottery numbers, Globe. That's advice I could use right there. Reply

pfsh enquirer needs to publish the blue dot of luck again lol.

Reply

"dying queen..." now that's just rude.

jfk jr was so gorgeous. and the interviews i've seen with him make him seem like he was a pretty cool dude (tho privileged and rich ofc). Reply

I wonder what JFK Jr. would be doing now? Senator? Charity work? Ambassador to some country like his sister? Reply

Slapping his idiot cousin for being an anti-vaxxer I hope

Reply

i recently read his wiki page and i wondered the same. would he have transitioned his magazine to being a network anchor maybe? Reply

I remember once he was asked about if he'd ever run for President & he said something about how you always go home again.



Also I read his best friend's memoir & JFK Jr seemed like a genuinely cool, normal dude who loved the Rolling Stones. Reply

I'm totally here for a reality show documenting Tori Spelling's last days before going to jail 😆 Reply

judy was sf beautiful Reply

I wonder if People is going to print the fact that Carolyn was messy as hell and was cheating on John Jr at the time of the accident? Reply

that soup and cake tho!



The Dump family are annoying and Dump the WORST president ever. Always have been and always will be.



Let John Kennedy Jr. and his wife rest in peace. Reply

