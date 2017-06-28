Shadowhunters - 2x15 Promo "A Problem of Memory" & Todd Slavkin on Next Ep
Indonesia, Alicante, Aline, Ollie, Indian food, plasma, the closet, blood, more blood, and a river of tears... #215 #shadowhunters2b https://t.co/fCxLFREH11— Todd Slavkin (@toddzer1) 28 June 2017
However if you mean some people were raging about Jaia (Jace/Maia), there is some small overlap between show and CC/book stans when it comes to Clace. BUT from what i've seen most hardcore Clace fans are CC/Book stans already.
And really it's the Clace and a couple desperate Climon stans who were pissed about Jace/Maia last ep.
They've hated Maia all along tbh because Alisha and Dom have flawless chemistry, whereas their own flop pairings are like dead fish, and the Jaia hookup pushed them over the edge once they saw just how dramatically better that pairing is than anything else this show serves up.
Clace fans are ALWAYS so extra though, like calm the fuck down you know your pairing is endgame.
Was Jace really emotional in the books too?
pity tho, they're so pretty
It was good in season 1 when awkwardness from Alec was the entire point, but now they have these weird scenes together that are barely even like any kind of couple at all!?!?! And they aren't good enough to work with what they don't have like more experienced/talented actors can. So.
I can understand that people don't like Simon/Clary together but I like Simon & don't get the hate for him.
The Seelie queen was cute yet scary lol
I need Raphael/Meliorn/Izzy so badly. Poor Raphael (always).
RAPHAEL/MELIORN/IZZY OT3!!!!
The OT3 we need!
i was really into sebastian despite being the bad guy this season cuz he's actually p charming but THEN he messed with my mans raphael and his cute relationship with izzie, im so mad about it lskdskd
idc abt clary and her boy drama but im sad jace/maia only lasted on ep :(
And ikr I was all YASSSS SEBASTIAN MY EVIL SON, but then he's fucking with Raphael and I can not with that.
Also sad about Jaia :((( Would tbh prefer some tension going on with Jace pulled towards Maia as well. And then Clary decides to give up on men altogether and get with Izzy like she's meant to, and Jace will be free to love Maia without all this confusion on his part.
and ik omg, raphael is my fave and he looked so sad when sebastian told him all that and then again when he told lizzie 😭
i mean realistically sebastian is right but if i wanted realism i wouldnt be watching a show about vampires and werewolves and demons lmfao
i wanna have hope they're gonna keep jaia for at least another ep but i really doubt it, esp cuz in the beginning he told sebastian it was nothing serious and in the preview he's all "it was real i felt it!!1!!" :(
I also lol'd when Luke's cop partner spotted a wolf in the photo. A normal person would have just said oh, there is a dog there.
Sebastian is sexy.and was totally right about Isabelle and Raphael.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* Can someone please tell me why Simon went on this super important meeting, other than being territorial and jealous at any Jace-Clary alone time? And why Alec or Jace didn't brief Clary (who could have told Simon) about the rules until after they were already in the Seelie Court and touching things and not knowing the queen could look young? And while I guess asking her point blank if she was involved would have caused offense, they could have asked if she knows about anyone else being involved? I just feel like they could have asked more questions.
* I felt a tiny bit bad for Simon when that kiss went on forever, hopefully this ends Climon for good.
* Look at Alec, being a good leader and trying to make changes and bridge gaps.
* I love all and any Meliorn-Raphael interactions. Raphael, listen to you gut, Sebastian is up to no good. I love Raphael/Izzy and I hate to say it, but Sebastian and Raphael are right: The relationship started with addiction and what they're addicted to will always be there when they're together. It's still pretty early in Izzy's recovery, how do they know they won't get too tempted and go back to that? On top of that, it's easy to say 'sex doesn't matter' and maybe Izzy is perfectly fine going solo, but it's a discussion they need to have seriously and explore the limitations of their relationship and compromises they're willing to make.
* What's the point of Olly and why does she behave like a Valley girl? At least she wasn't lying about the girlfriend. I'm glad Luke has a storyline not about Clary, but that plan was pretty reckless and dumb.
* I love Sebastian worming his way into their lives and confidence. I figured he was behind the attempt, who the hell does he have locked away? Also [Spoiler (click to open)] Valentine doesn't recognize him? Interesting.
* Best character development goes to Maryse, hands down. She's come a long way, I loved her scenes with Izzy. Also that tiny Clizzy scene reminded me we haven't had the two interact in a while.
Also the internet and showrunners and writers and legit everyone is shipping her with Luke. I FEEL IT.
im so not here for the jace/clary ship man, i was totally feeling him with the bartender @_@
I don't recall jace/maia even interacting
Aka countdown to hell freezing over.
No lies, Maia and Jace were hot AF in that alley and I want more of it. Sorry not sorry.
Will Tudor's accent hits me in spots I never knew I had and I need more Sebastian scenes because of it. Sincerely not sorry even though we all know his true colours.
I'm glad to see Clary less whiny but Simon remains the same and it's a shame because Alberto is clearly doing his best with what he's given.
Happy that Climon is breaking apart but ugh I can see Sizzy coming and I really really want Izzy to be on her and super fierce or at least be with someone who is great and deserving of her.
I hope this preview means Simon is going on to do his thing and stop running after Clary like a lost puppy. Like bro, you're a goddamn vampire who can walk in the sun, go do your own thing and be the 21st century's Lestat and enjoy life instead of risking it left and right and meddle in weird supernatural politics.
And, last but not least... the last scene of last week's episode! Izzy and Clary being amazing, supportive friends. More Izzy in this case but still! I was so so glad they made them such close friends unlike the books.
Also my husband came home from work to find me watching this, and he asks, "Is this that show where everyone is ridiculously good looking?"