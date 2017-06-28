Shadowhunters - 2x15 Promo "A Problem of Memory" & Todd Slavkin on Next Ep

I find it hilarious that the fandom only now agrees with that lady who wrote the books when it deals with the white boy hooking up with the black girl. When before they all hated her it seems. 🤔🤔 Reply

What? The fandom remains eternally split between CC/Book Stans and Show Stans, and the Show Stans still and forever hate CC for good reason.



However if you mean some people were raging about Jaia (Jace/Maia), there is some small overlap between show and CC/book stans when it comes to Clace. BUT from what i've seen most hardcore Clace fans are CC/Book stans already.



And really it's the Clace and a couple desperate Climon stans who were pissed about Jace/Maia last ep.



They've hated Maia all along tbh because Alisha and Dom have flawless chemistry, whereas their own flop pairings are like dead fish, and the Jaia hookup pushed them over the edge once they saw just how dramatically better that pairing is than anything else this show serves up.



Clace fans are ALWAYS so extra though, like calm the fuck down you know your pairing is endgame.

Alisha and Dom have great chemistry with the little amount of screen time they have been together. I can't with Dom and Kat, it ain't working.

lmao ikr, Kat has a million times more chemistry with Emeraude than anyone else on the show, and Dom with Alisha.

Yes Kat just seems more at ease with Emeraude.

I honestly the both paring is really good!

I'm not feeling Malec, like they are both gorgeous and great characters but together they are meh imo.



Was Jace really emotional in the books too? Reply

omg me too on malec! they really have zero chemistry and their relationship is so bland :/ just this weird limbo, idk, really lacks a lot chemistry for me. definitely just comes across as two very aggressively straight dudes having to pretend to like D and half-assing it heh



pity tho, they're so pretty Reply

I feel like Malec is a mix of poor non-existent writing, actors not really good enough to work beyond the boundaries of the shoddy writing given to them, and just not that much chemistry in general.



It was good in season 1 when awkwardness from Alec was the entire point, but now they have these weird scenes together that are barely even like any kind of couple at all!?!?! And they aren't good enough to work with what they don't have like more experienced/talented actors can. So.



Reply

I was okay with them (Harry & Matt) until the bodyswitching ep where I realized that a better actor (Alan Van Sprang) can make a character and pairing pop.

Magnus & Alec were so cute this episode, but I was feeling bad for Magnus at first (I can see Alec's point tho).



I can understand that people don't like Simon/Clary together but I like Simon & don't get the hate for him.



The Seelie queen was cute yet scary lol



I need Raphael/Meliorn/Izzy so badly. Poor Raphael (always). Reply

Magnus is definitely getting the short end of the stick lately! But next ep that seems to come to a head with a big breakdown/discussion with Alec from promo pics.



RAPHAEL/MELIORN/IZZY OT3!!!! Reply

Oh good. Here's hoping for happy results!!



The OT3 we need! Reply

omg thnak god for this post ive been wanting to yell abt it since last night



i was really into sebastian despite being the bad guy this season cuz he's actually p charming but THEN he messed with my mans raphael and his cute relationship with izzie, im so mad about it lskdskd



idc abt clary and her boy drama but im sad jace/maia only lasted on ep :( Reply

mte too many conflicting feelings about Sebastian, the actor is doing a really good job lol

I did make it last night, but wanted to wait until today in case there was a released clip as usual on Wednesday butttt not yet, so I just went ahead and submitted.



And ikr I was all YASSSS SEBASTIAN MY EVIL SON, but then he's fucking with Raphael and I can not with that.



Also sad about Jaia :((( Would tbh prefer some tension going on with Jace pulled towards Maia as well. And then Clary decides to give up on men altogether and get with Izzy like she's meant to, and Jace will be free to love Maia without all this confusion on his part. Reply

no its ok sis dw thanks for making them!



and ik omg, raphael is my fave and he looked so sad when sebastian told him all that and then again when he told lizzie 😭

i mean realistically sebastian is right but if i wanted realism i wouldnt be watching a show about vampires and werewolves and demons lmfao



i wanna have hope they're gonna keep jaia for at least another ep but i really doubt it, esp cuz in the beginning he told sebastian it was nothing serious and in the preview he's all "it was real i felt it!!1!!" :( Reply

The fairy queen was a good little actor. I lol'd at the forced way they dragged Simon there just so that Clary could end up showing her true feelings but it's fine, whatever it takes to separate those two.



I also lol'd when Luke's cop partner spotted a wolf in the photo. A normal person would have just said oh, there is a dog there.



Sebastian is sexy.and was totally right about Isabelle and Raphael. Reply

lmao @ Luke's dodgy partner. "omg look there A WOLF. A WERE WOLF. IS LUKE A WEREWOLF. IS THAT RESTAURANT A FRONT FOR A DOWNWORLD WEREWOLF GANG?? MAKING LOGICAL ASSUMPTIONS HERE."

I don't watch this or any other Freeform show tbh but dat boi in the gif is a cutieeeeee.

Oh wow I just looked him up and realized he's Alexandra Daddario's little brother. Man, pretty really runs in that family.

THIS ONE?

They allow him chest hair?

also simon remains useless

He's really the most useless character on this show by far - whereas he shouldn't even be considering all the plot points thrown his way!?

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

* Can someone please tell me why Simon went on this super important meeting, other than being territorial and jealous at any Jace-Clary alone time? And why Alec or Jace didn't brief Clary (who could have told Simon) about the rules until after they were already in the Seelie Court and touching things and not knowing the queen could look young? And while I guess asking her point blank if she was involved would have caused offense, they could have asked if she knows about anyone else being involved? I just feel like they could have asked more questions.



* I felt a tiny bit bad for Simon when that kiss went on forever, hopefully this ends Climon for good.



* Look at Alec, being a good leader and trying to make changes and bridge gaps.



* I love all and any Meliorn-Raphael interactions. Raphael, listen to you gut, Sebastian is up to no good. I love Raphael/Izzy and I hate to say it, but Sebastian and Raphael are right: The relationship started with addiction and what they're addicted to will always be there when they're together. It's still pretty early in Izzy's recovery, how do they know they won't get too tempted and go back to that? On top of that, it's easy to say 'sex doesn't matter' and maybe Izzy is perfectly fine going solo, but it's a discussion they need to have seriously and explore the limitations of their relationship and compromises they're willing to make.



* What's the point of Olly and why does she behave like a Valley girl? At least she wasn't lying about the girlfriend. I'm glad Luke has a storyline not about Clary, but that plan was pretty reckless and dumb.



* I love Sebastian worming his way into their lives and confidence. I figured he was behind the attempt, who the hell does he have locked away? Also [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Valentine doesn't recognize him? Interesting.



* Best character development goes to Maryse, hands down. She's come a long way, I loved her scenes with Izzy. Also that tiny Clizzy scene reminded me we haven't had the two interact in a while.

* Can someone please tell me why Simon went on this super important meeting, other than being territorial and jealous at any Jace-Clary alone time? And why Alec or Jace didn't brief Clary (who could have told Simon) about the rules until after they were already in the Seelie Court and touching things and not knowing the queen could look young? And while I guess asking her point blank if she was involved would have caused offense, they could have asked if she knows about anyone else being involved? I just feel like they could have asked more questions.

* I felt a tiny bit bad for Simon when that kiss went on forever, hopefully this ends Climon for good.

* Look at Alec, being a good leader and trying to make changes and bridge gaps.

* I love all and any Meliorn-Raphael interactions. Raphael, listen to you gut, Sebastian is up to no good. I love Raphael/Izzy and I hate to say it, but Sebastian and Raphael are right: The relationship started with addiction and what they're addicted to will always be there when they're together. It's still pretty early in Izzy's recovery, how do they know they won't get too tempted and go back to that? On top of that, it's easy to say 'sex doesn't matter' and maybe Izzy is perfectly fine going solo, but it's a discussion they need to have seriously and explore the limitations of their relationship and compromises they're willing to make.

* What's the point of Olly and why does she behave like a Valley girl? At least she wasn't lying about the girlfriend. I'm glad Luke has a storyline not about Clary, but that plan was pretty reckless and dumb.

* I love Sebastian worming his way into their lives and confidence. I figured he was behind the attempt, who the hell does he have locked away? Also [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Valentine doesn't recognize him? Interesting.

* Best character development goes to Maryse, hands down. She's come a long way, I loved her scenes with Izzy. Also that tiny Clizzy scene reminded me we haven't had the two interact in a while.

Maryse has had the biggest character development of ANYONE like lmao!!!



Also the internet and showrunners and writers and legit everyone is shipping her with Luke. I FEEL IT. Reply

Alec has a big heart :)

i have literally no sympathy for Simon, he's annoying af

lmao ikr to be honest...

i'm glad someone agrees with me lol i seem to be mostly alone in thinking he's a bit of a prick

aww i love simon, lol im sad he's sad D;







aww i love simon, lol im sad he's sad D;

im so not here for the jace/clary ship man, i was totally feeling him with the bartender @_@

Jace/Maia is EVERYTHING tbh!!

I hate Clary. She's just awful.

still need to watch this ep (ive been busy for two days :/// ill watch tonight!) but from these comments it seems like jace/maia is over? :(

jace/clary kissed the past ep. is all



I don't recall jace/maia even interacting Reply

oh thank you 😝 idk why i forgot this is probably mainly a clace ep

Maia wasn't even in this ep, so that's still up in the air. It was the Clace kiss we all knew was coming though.

i wonder how theyll resolve the fling with maia then since clace is going again (?) unless they will just ignore it happened then lmao

I think they may be over since Jace still has feelings for clary

Maybe someday we'll see Alec and Magnus do more than just kiss. Y'know, like we see with the other couples/straight people hooking up.

Countdown to Malec making out and grinding up against each other in an alleyway/canoe!



Aka countdown to hell freezing over. Reply

I love Malec but I'm tired of Alec only going to Magnus when he wants something. Like... make them an actual couple. This shit feels like it's in name only.

I finally caught up with the last 3 eps so I can come here and be angry at poor fucking Magnus and Alec who can't catch a damn break and be a normal couple! *shakes fist*



No lies, Maia and Jace were hot AF in that alley and I want more of it. Sorry not sorry.



Will Tudor's accent hits me in spots I never knew I had and I need more Sebastian scenes because of it. Sincerely not sorry even though we all know his true colours.



I'm glad to see Clary less whiny but Simon remains the same and it's a shame because Alberto is clearly doing his best with what he's given.



Happy that Climon is breaking apart but ugh I can see Sizzy coming and I really really want Izzy to be on her and super fierce or at least be with someone who is great and deserving of her.



I hope this preview means Simon is going on to do his thing and stop running after Clary like a lost puppy. Like bro, you're a goddamn vampire who can walk in the sun, go do your own thing and be the 21st century's Lestat and enjoy life instead of risking it left and right and meddle in weird supernatural politics.



And, last but not least... the last scene of last week's episode! Izzy and Clary being amazing, supportive friends. More Izzy in this case but still! I was so so glad they made them such close friends unlike the books.



Edited at 2017-06-29 02:22 am (UTC) Reply

