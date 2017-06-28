June 28th, 2017, 10:44 pm theemii Kim Kardashian makeup tutorial done by Kim Kardashian herself. source Tagged: beauty / makeup, kardashian / jenner Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 206206 comments Add comment
Okay, I went ahead and just did it since my check is hitting my account first thing in the morning lol.
Edited at 2017-06-28 09:02 pm (UTC)
La Mer Renewal Oil
La Mer Perfecting Treatment
And then the moisturizer she put on was:
La Mer Moisturizing Cream (original)
My skin looks amazing if I use all three (the Perfecting treatment is A+, 100 percent worth it).
I wonder if she changed her skin care routine after she started getting psoriasis on her face. Some of the most basic beauty oils and butters on the market are said to help the condition.
When she kept on going on about the 'darker' colour, though , I lost it. Like, her skin was this creamy shade and suddenly she's drawing a 3 with mud brown! Girl. Girrrrl. (Granted, it blended in lighter, still, though)
seconding the which one?
IT'S A NO-MAKEUP MAKE UP LOOK THAT MAKES YOU LOOK THE SAME AS IF YOU HAD NO MAKEUP
lmaooo job well done KIM!
jk she probs had tons of shit before too lol