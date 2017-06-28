humble queen Reply

I'm so excited to get paid tomorrow. I'm buying from Juvia! I'm going to get the Nubian 2 shadow palette and their gel eyeliner set.



Okay, I went ahead and just did it since my check is hitting my account first thing in the morning lol.



Edited at 2017-06-28 09:02 pm (UTC)

My sister has so many Juvia pallets, I have never ordered cause everytime I'm about to I read a shipping horror story about them Reply

Really? Most of what I've heard is they're quick and the product is always in tact so I just decided to finally get something. Reply

I have ordered three seperate times from them and have received my product within a reasonable timeframe and without damage. Reply

I want the Juvia's Place Nubian 2 palette so bad but the only online webshop that sells it here, is always sold out Reply

Love the eyeshadow palette I have from them! Reply

I bought the Magic palette.. despite reports that it's similar to the Masquerade and Saharan palette, and I love it 😍 I think it's different enough that it's worth buying Reply

not bad with a girl with no talent Reply

So, for anyone that's probably wondering, she more than likely used for her pre-moisturizer (since she's put this on her IG before)



La Mer Renewal Oil

La Mer Perfecting Treatment



And then the moisturizer she put on was:



La Mer Moisturizing Cream (original)



My skin looks amazing if I use all three (the Perfecting treatment is A+, 100 percent worth it). Reply

are you rich? Reply

Noooo lol..I purchase like one product around Christmas and then one for my birthday and then maybe one smaller one throughout the year. I have the moisturizing cream and the other two I got a deluxe sample of the oil and the Perfecting treatment I got a handmade sample of. Reply

la mer is overpriced garbage Reply

I tried a sample of La Mer moisturizer once and it's overrated. Reply

What does the perfecting treatment do? and do you generally have good skin or do you have some problem areas? Reply

sis just get yourself some nivea cream Reply

i use la mer too! my skin looks so good, i'm sure it doesn't work for everyone i guess but whatever @ all these replies you got Reply

That's probably sponsored lol. I'd assume she uses something from a derm tbh Reply

Isn't La Mer just ridiculously overpriced Cetaphil? Reply

It's odd that I can't seem to find the ingredient list for those products.



I wonder if she changed her skin care routine after she started getting psoriasis on her face. Some of the most basic beauty oils and butters on the market are said to help the condition. Reply

The packaging on her new makeup is so fucking ugly, someone on ontd called it dispensary makeup and yes accurate Reply

I also thought she was showing us a dildo collection at first. Reply

those are small dildos Reply

looks like tampons or dildos. Reply

I thought she looked fine before she started. *kanye shrug*



When she kept on going on about the 'darker' colour, though , I lost it. Like, her skin was this creamy shade and suddenly she's drawing a 3 with mud brown! Girl. Girrrrl. (Granted, it blended in lighter, still, though) Reply

Ummm if she can use the 'medium' and 'dark' colors of her line then I can't imagine how diverse it could be Reply

ikr Reply

jackie used the two most dark kits and i think she liked it? Reply

Yeah I saw her review for the darkest kit but Jackie herself is not that dark, but IDK its sold out anyway good for KK I guess Reply

I just used my 20% off Ulta coupon plus cashed in my points to get $50 off. One of the things I ordered was the Tarte Shape Tape concealer. Hope I like it. Reply

I'm placing a giant order on Saturday because its my birthday month. Can't beat 20% off and double points! Reply

Ulta Rewards > Sephora Rewards tbh Reply

Parent

My friend gave me four shape tapes for free because she works at tarte and tbh I don't use it much, but it's nice. Reply

Parent

i love the tarte shape tape concealer. it's the only one i've ever tried that doesn't crease on me when i use it on my undereyes. Reply

Parent

Tarte is so wonderful. When I want to treat myself to fancy vegan makeup, Tarte does the trick Reply

no thx Reply

This video was a lot. She doesn't seem enthusiastic in it but not in an unprofessional way. Reply

i bought a tarte blush and i'm really disappointed in it :/ Reply

Should've waited for your bday because it's free at sephora! Reply

gdi Reply

Parent

Can you return it? Reply

which one? i usually like theirs :/ Reply

one tarte blush I have is garbage but but the other is beautiful Reply

i have one in a palette and it's my favorite.



seconding the which one? Reply

Parent

I strongly dislike them and their bullying ways on social media. I hope they fade into oblivion faster than The Baha Men Reply

lmaoooo this underrated comment omg Reply

kim: let me show you my all-natural look...*puts a shit ton of layered makeup on* Reply

She literally looks the same before and after? lol Reply

Right?! The only difference I see is she got rid of the dark lines under her eyes. Reply

she really just proved that this product is shit Reply

THAT'S THE POINT



IT'S A NO-MAKEUP MAKE UP LOOK THAT MAKES YOU LOOK THE SAME AS IF YOU HAD NO MAKEUP





lmaooo job well done KIM!





jk she probs had tons of shit before too lol Reply

It just makes no sense lmao I'm so confused. She looked fine before, I'm jealous of her undereye area cause it's not suuuuper dark or prominent. And then she goes on to apply 50 shades of beige, no blush no eyeliner no nothing, to end up looking like... a slightly airbrushed version of the before? Like????? Reply

Parent

Her skin already looked really nice and glowy but whatever she used to moisturize made her look greasy. Anyway, I can't believe anyone bought this garbage. Reply

Her forehead was so shiny it's all I could focus on the entire video. Reply

mte, it was hard to tell how the forehead contouring turned out Reply

Parent

