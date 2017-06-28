Anita's Sarkeesian discusses harassment at Vidcon

We all deserve a one-way ticket to Themyscira. Reply

/end post

Reported for inciting gender hate. Reply

. It was such an adrenaline high to be there in the situation, to shit-post,



Every time I need the macro that says "I'm not a gamer because I like exploring new worlds, I'm a gamer because I hate women and minorities", I don't have it on hand. Reply

Imagine being the mother of a guy like that. What a nightmare to discover this is what your child does as a hobby. Reply

I just always imagine them going home to their room in their parents house hoping their mom cooked them something to eat and did their laundry and hopefully will give them money later to buy more code red mountain dew.



I imagine some of their mothers are the type who make their son their primary relationship for all their validation and would likely make endless excuses. Internalized misogyny runs strong. Reply

The thing is, I have to wonder about the mothers of guys like that, and if they really would be appalled at all. Admittedly my view is colored by the fact that I'm from the South, so I see this sort of enabled-by-mommy bullshit all the time, but I can imagine that behind every MRA dickstain (or, at least behind many of them) is some Gemma Teller type, nodding sagely because mama's lil precious is showing is showing everyone who's boss. I'm always horrified at how many women there are who have been indoctrinated/conditioned to act against their own interests (and to raise entitled monsters for sons), especially in the Bible Belt.



My mom feels it's gotten worse in the last 20 years. Parents are at fault a lot of the time, but the internet definitely increases toxic tendencies for guys who feel socially outcast. Reply

I honestly see a lot of the moms are afraid of their sons or the neglect their sons (in the son's POV anyway which is a tie in to general misogyny and often doesn't reflect on the mother at all) or they believe the sons. Reply

"It was such an adrenaline high to be there in the situation, to shit-post, in this trolling kind of way"



Lmfao what losers. This really just says it all. Reply

of course they're the kind of people who get a thrill of ganging up on a woman, rme



the adrenaline high of bullying someone!















Edited at 2017-06-28 08:28 pm (UTC)

Right? And they don't realize how sad it is that that's all they've got going for them. Reply

10 years from noow they can tell some poor woman on a blind date with them that they spent their 20's or 30's terrorizing women online. And love going in groups to terrorize them in public because one on one they just clam up. Reply

people who troll online are one thing, but to troll in real life? fucking losers. Reply

I used to work with a guy who bragged about "shit-posting" and trolling people online thinking it would make him seem cool to us (I used to work in a cinema so a lot of the employees were gamers and movie nerds), and even though I unfortunately knew what he was talking about it was so satisfying to be like ".....ok?" Reply

Mte Reply

Yeah, honestly. I get adrenaline/endorphin highs from hanging with my friends and not harrassing people. It's not hard. Reply

this woman has been through hell and back Reply

I've seen the videos from vidcon and I wouldn't call that harassment but okay. Reply

This is mild compared to the threats they send her online on the daily. Reply

minimizing harassment is nagl sis Reply

i mean if someone made their internet career off tearing my own videos apart, and then showed up to my panel in the front row, that alone is harassment and intimidating to me imo Reply

The ~anti-sjw~ side of YouTube is some seriously toxic shit and i feel like eventually it's somehow going to land YouTube in some serious trouble as a platform (beyond the ad demonitizing stuff that's been happening) Reply

They get a shit ton of views and subscribers as well. Reply

yeah and it scares me that their fanbases have so many young teens/kids Reply

IK and the fact they allow them that platform is so gross. Reply

Yup Reply

youtube and google algorhythms support these toxic, harrasser videos. there was a really good twitter thread about. basically their model favours frequent videos in high quantities from a creator. so ofc these idiots profit from bitching about what their target tweeted that day. and when you search for someone like anita, most of the top results are the harrassment videos.



i really hope you're right and they do catch fire for it. i feel like people are becoming more and more aware that algorhythms are written by humans with serious biases and there's a lot of fuckery going on behind the scenes.



Edited at 2017-06-28 08:47 pm (UTC)

ikr. a bunch of politics channels (including some that I know are not sexist or bigoted etc) had to demonetize their videos for being "provocative" but a bunch of these alt-right channels are allowed to flourish. Reply

I hope youtube, twitter, and reddit land in serious trouble. I'm so sick of the shit that they let slide as "free speech." Reply

honestly looking at the number of views and subscribers certain channels have is such a depressing reflection of society. it's fucking terrifying. Reply

I doubt it but I admire your optimism. Reply

Nothing would possibly happen until one of these nutjob's followers decides to shoot up a building and mentions Sargon (/whoever) a lot in their manifesto. And even then, that's a MAYBE.



It's insane to me that the general public expects twitter/youtube/etc. to shut down ISIS types attempting to radicalize their followers, but couldn't give two shits about how these platforms are used on a MUCH wider scale to radicalize young white men. Reply

yep, i've commented some random videos, of celebs i like and totally unrelated to feminsim/gender politics and i get guys dogpiling me for no reason and when i clap back i get LOL FEMINAZI i mean i guess it's my b for trying to engage in a conversation, i don't anymore, i just block them but it's ridic on youtube Reply

it's terrifying how the anti-sjw faction has grown and become organized and radicalized in the last couple of years. there's youtubers making entire careers out of it, and they have hundreds of thousands of fans, mostly young impressionable guys with lots of pent up frustrations who parrot that shit everywhere they go. plus, if/when you post the wrong thing online and one of the bigger names decides you're now on their shit list, you'll have hundreds of dudes who have nothing else going on willing to harass and dox you. Reply

I hate that side of yt so much, their demographic is 12-21 males and it can develop really harmful views. My brothers 15 and he is all on the 'feminazi' bandwagon now, but hes young so he will hopefully grow out of it. Reply

Uhh I'm actually legit scared on behalf of this woman's safety because she's going to b a walking target for these nut jobs probably the rest of her life Reply

same... I wonder how she copes with all the death and rape threats. It would be my worst nightmare.

Reply

honestly. she's a lot stronger than i am. i'd probably never leave my house again. Reply

Her firm stance is why I respect her, even when I disagree with her assessments - I would become a paranoid wreck and shut in if I got that level of harassment. Reply

She is amazingly strong, because the shit she's been through and will continue to be through is horrifying Reply

Yeah, it's sickening. The internet is creating absolute monsters. Reply

I mean a bunch of MRAs made a video game where you can beat her up. It's horrifying, I don't know how she deals with it all. Reply

There's even more garbage in the replies to the tweet. Reply

Gamergate bros continue to do the most and stay the worst.

As do the people who continue to apologize this behavior and then go on to whine about how "gamers" do have a bad reputation.



Edited at 2017-06-28 08:35 pm (UTC)

men are the worst trash 🚮 Reply

she's so great for calling them out like this Reply

I have a super smart friend who's selectively ignorant (she doesn't believe there's something like the patriarchy and is anti-feminism) and it drives me mad.



she empathized with the GamerGate bros... like why. Just why. Don't keep breaking my heart. Reply

delete her from your life immediately. Reply

lol. If I deleted everyone with problematic views from my life, there would be literally no one left. Every person that I know on a non-superficial level has some problematic views.



At the end of the day I feel pity for women who drink the kool-aid. Reply

Quisling Reply

then she's obviously not that smart Reply

I have a super smart friend

idk abt this assessment Reply

I really hope I meet one of these forever alones because I wanna fight. Reply

please tag-team me in if/when you do 🙏👊 Reply

I would love to help you fight them Reply

do you mean incels? They are legit the scariest sect of MRAs. I went to an incel reddit after I first heard of their existence on We Hate Movies and I couldn't read it, they are 1000x scarier than the typical MRAs to me. Reply

Honestly sis. I'll fight them all. I am not afraid of anyone because I can fight, and I'm lowkey strapped.

Reply

wtf are incels?? Reply

They're disturbing and bitter. I saw a few posts about them on /r/justneckbeardthings and they were celebrating a 21yo woman having acid thrown in her face for no other reason than that they thought she would have to live life like them now and being a woman obvs deserves it. Reply

i feel like there's multiple future mass shooters on that sub. absolutely terrifying. Reply

they are truly terrifying. i came across a forum where they were all praising elliot rodger, saying there was nothing wrong with what he did bc people need to finally realise that things need to change and women need to "pay the price for existing in society" (by having sex with them).



they were also bragging about their rape counts, and saying some of them weren't 'real' rapes bc the women were unconscious.



i came across the subreddit and one of the first posts was "why is rape considered wrong?"



fucking horrifying. Reply

sis call me too. Reply

I used to work with one and I would make him clean up sick all the time. Reply

me too. im too confrontational for ths. Reply

the shit she and other women in "nerd" spaces have to deal with is crushing. glad she called those fuckers out. there was an all women gaming event in barcelona that was just forced to cancel because neckbeards just couldn't help themselves.



also, abusers pretending to be victims will always be nauseating. Reply

YouTube and Vidcon needs to crack down on these toxic harassers and it's gross how much they let it slide by.



Also in "men are trash" news, I mentioned in yesterday's roundup how two drunk dudes made fun of my sister for eating her sandwich too fast when we were at the Hollywood Bowl for Queen and took pictures of her calling her "fat" and a "pig". Reply

#fuckallmen I feel so much rage right now. I hope bad things happen to them. Reply

didn't some underage dickwad airdrop his nudes at vidcon? men need to go Reply

I hope they stumbled into the street and got hit by a vehicle. Reply

