Anita's Sarkeesian discusses harassment at Vidcon
- At Vidcon, Anita Sarkeesian (of Feminist Frequency) was speaking on a panel about the lives of women online.
We talk to Anita Sarkeesian about the harassment she experienced at VidCon, and how she fought back. https://t.co/y3ivhOvouN— Polygon (@Polygon) June 27, 2017
- As a response to the first question asking about why feminism is worthy of discussion, Anita immediately called out a fellow YouTuber and one of her longest harassers, Carl Benjamin, who was seated in the front row, saying:
""If you Google my name on YouTube you get shitheads like this dude who are making these dumb-assed videos," she says. "They just say the same shit over and over again. I hate to give you attention because you're a garbage human. These dudes just making endless videos that go after every feminist over and over again is a part of the issue of why we have to have these conversations.
- Carl Benjamin has dedicated his entire YouTube career to tearing down women like Anita, and specifically targets her in his videos. He and fellow GamerGate allies, who also refer to themselves as "shitlords" had gathered to purposely take up the first three rows of the panel and silently record the panel on their phones in an effort to intimidate Sarkeesian.
- Carl Benjamin and his fans are now claiming that Sarkeesian is the one who is harassing others for calling him out and namecalling when he was just an innocent bystander silently watching the panel. That is, until one of his allies spoke to Polygon and confirmed that their intentions being there were not innocent.
- "We carefully organized this so that on one side of the audience we would all make up the top three rows. We would all be sitting there filming it. Anita spoke. And they were asking about why is it important to still have women talking about sexism or some victim bullshit in video games...We had a blast with this. It was such an adrenaline high to be there in the situation, to shit-post, in this trolling kind of way."
- The article highlights the harassment that Sarkeesian has faced over the years, and chats with her about why she continues to speak and not debate with these trolls that clearly have no interest in what she wants to say.
- She highlights that sometimes understanding feminism or racism takes education, and reading, and peeling back layers, whereas denying that these things exist is easy cause they can just jump right to the denial.
source
I don't always agree with Anita's views, but this was a really great read.
Every time I need the macro that says "I'm not a gamer because I like exploring new worlds, I'm a gamer because I hate women and minorities", I don't have it on hand.
Lmfao what losers. This really just says it all.
the adrenaline high of bullying someone!
i really hope you're right and they do catch fire for it. i feel like people are becoming more and more aware that algorhythms are written by humans with serious biases and there's a lot of fuckery going on behind the scenes.
It's insane to me that the general public expects twitter/youtube/etc. to shut down ISIS types attempting to radicalize their followers, but couldn't give two shits about how these platforms are used on a MUCH wider scale to radicalize young white men.
As do the people who continue to apologize this behavior and then go on to whine about how "gamers" do have a bad reputation.
she empathized with the GamerGate bros... like why. Just why. Don't keep breaking my heart.
At the end of the day I feel pity for women who drink the kool-aid.
idk abt this assessment
they were also bragging about their rape counts, and saying some of them weren't 'real' rapes bc the women were unconscious.
i came across the subreddit and one of the first posts was "why is rape considered wrong?"
fucking horrifying.
also, abusers pretending to be victims will always be nauseating.
Also in "men are trash" news, I mentioned in yesterday's roundup how two drunk dudes made fun of my sister for eating her sandwich too fast when we were at the Hollywood Bowl for Queen and took pictures of her calling her "fat" and a "pig".
#fuckallmen
it was literally creeps posting photos of women eating lunch on the london underground, with captions saying "piggie" and shit. sf gross, women can't even live their fucking lives.