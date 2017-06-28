HARRYGIF

Anita's Sarkeesian discusses harassment at Vidcon

- At Vidcon, Anita Sarkeesian (of Feminist Frequency) was speaking on a panel about the lives of women online.
- As a response to the first question asking about why feminism is worthy of discussion, Anita immediately called out a fellow YouTuber and one of her longest harassers, Carl Benjamin, who was seated in the front row, saying:
""If you Google my name on YouTube you get shitheads like this dude who are making these dumb-assed videos," she says. "They just say the same shit over and over again. I hate to give you attention because you're a garbage human. These dudes just making endless videos that go after every feminist over and over again is a part of the issue of why we have to have these conversations.
- Carl Benjamin has dedicated his entire YouTube career to tearing down women like Anita, and specifically targets her in his videos. He and fellow GamerGate allies, who also refer to themselves as "shitlords" had gathered to purposely take up the first three rows of the panel and silently record the panel on their phones in an effort to intimidate Sarkeesian.
- Carl Benjamin and his fans are now claiming that Sarkeesian is the one who is harassing others for calling him out and namecalling when he was just an innocent bystander silently watching the panel. That is, until one of his allies spoke to Polygon and confirmed that their intentions being there were not innocent.
- "We carefully organized this so that on one side of the audience we would all make up the top three rows. We would all be sitting there filming it. Anita spoke. And they were asking about why is it important to still have women talking about sexism or some victim bullshit in video games...We had a blast with this. It was such an adrenaline high to be there in the situation, to shit-post, in this trolling kind of way."
- The article highlights the harassment that Sarkeesian has faced over the years, and chats with her about why she continues to speak and not debate with these trolls that clearly have no interest in what she wants to say.
- She highlights that sometimes understanding feminism or racism takes education, and reading, and peeling back layers, whereas denying that these things exist is easy cause they can just jump right to the denial.

source

I don't always agree with Anita's views, but this was a really great read.
Tagged: , ,