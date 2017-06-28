chirag 😍

Academy's invites 744 new members, among them: Riz Ahmed, Barry Jenkins, Maggie Cheung.



-In an effort to diversify its membership the Academy is bringing in more women, people of color and filmmakers from around the world.

-Other (actors) new members are:
Aishwarya Rai
Elena Anaya
Monica Belucci
John Cho
Priyanka Chopra
Terry Crews
Chris Evans
Fan Bingbing
Elle Fanning
Gal Gadot
Domhnall Gleeson
Donald Glover
Naomi Harris
Chris Hemsworth
The Rock
Leslie Jones
Rinko Kikuchi
Zoe Kravitz
Tony Leung
Rami Malek
Kate Mckinnon
Janelle Monae
Ruth Negga
Liz Olsen
Sarah Paulson
Deepika Padukone
Chris Pratt (nnn)
Edgar Ramirez
Margot Robbie
Maya Rudolph
Hailee Steinfeld
Kristen Stewart
Omar Sy
Ming Na Wen
Betty White
Rebel Wilson
Donnie Yen

