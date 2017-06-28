Academy's invites 744 new members, among them: Riz Ahmed, Barry Jenkins, Maggie Cheung.

Tom Felton and Rupert Grint? ok



There is literally less than no reason they should be allowed in

lmao those two stuck out to me like buh? quite a few hp actors on this new list too

Rebel Wilson?



I'm surprised it took this long for Monica to become a member

Same, I was shocked to see Monica on the list bc I assumed she was already a member

Mte @ Rebel

Damn, I had no idea there were *that* many members of the Academy. CONGRATZ BUG EYED BAE!

do winners automatically become members?

almost always



Rinko Kikuchi only got invited now tho

Seriously, Babel was ages ago...she should have been here...especially since she was already nominated for an oscar..



Edited at 2017-06-28 07:47 pm (UTC)

She's only made one (bad) Hollywood movie tho lol

It took this long for Betty White?

mte, it ridiculous!

seriously wtf

i feel like she had to declined before or something

not everyone accepts the invite Reply

omg at your icon. Just watched ep 2 last night

I just finished watching them for the first time (well all but episode I)!!!

Looking at the directors branch (my fave branch, duh) not as great as last year when they added 52 women directors, but it's nice to see they've added more than one and also lots and lots of international members. Very interesting.

can't believe the Suicide Squad director got in but not a single Bollywood one

and somehow they still nominated Mel Gibson

Awesome but I think it's time to retire members, you add 744 you need to retire just as many. Those that don't watch movies but still vote for a field they only saw 1 out of the 5 movies.

I definitely agree with retirement, iirc they've already changed some rules about how long you can vote(like it used to be forever but now if you haven't worked in x years you're out)

The old fucks in the academy are one of the biggest things weighing it down



The old fucks in the academy are one of the biggest things weighing it down Reply

Jesus Christ, that drives me fucking insane. (I've left this same comment in like 50 past Oscars post, but oh well.) These dicks get SCREENERS sent to their houses and they still can't be arsed to watch most of the movies?! I see practically everything, on my own time & with my own money, thanks!! asjdagsfadsfhdsj

I thought they were trying to do that, I remember some dude who hasn't made shit since 1969 complaining that he was going to be kicked out.

a big part is gonna die off soon anyway, the executives branch is incredible old

lmao cold but true

lmao poor them

Is there a full list of member somewhere tho? Now i want to see how old they are and who is and isn't a member tbh Reply

remove all the old decrepit white men tbh

agreeeee

Yes, John Cho! Choverlord. <3

Did they change the rules for how to get in? I thought the o my way in was to win an oscar(or to have an oscar winner ~sponsor~ you)





I mean, I'm not against this at all if it helps bring some of the extremely numerous changes needed Reply

The Academy's membership process is by sponsorship, not application. Candidates must be sponsored by two Academy members from the branch to which the candidate seeks admission.



Additionally, Academy Award nominees are automatically considered for membership and do not require sponsors.



Nominees and sponsored candidates are reviewed by branch committees and recommendations for membership are considered by the Academy's Board of Governors. The Board decides which individuals will receive invitations.



Membership review takes place once a year, in the spring. The current cycle deadline for candidates is Friday, March 31, 2017.

you're right, these ppl were all sponsored



you're right, these ppl were all sponsored Reply

that's weird bc viggo has been nominated twice but only got invited now

They should retire the old white guys who don't watch everything, and refuse to get with the times. What's the point of adding new people, if you still have folks who aren't judging (somewhat) fairly?

They definitely need to do something about the people who refuse to actually watch everything



I feel like there should be Academy required screenings or something...it'd be hard for a lot of the people still working but damn...people who haven't seen every movie in a category SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO VOTE IN THAT CATEGORY



and full stop, I think in all technical awards(from vfx to sound to costuming/make up) people shouldn't be allowed to vote unless they work in those feilds. They don't understand the true artistry of it and they'll never be able too. Until the day that they stop letting actors and shit vote in those categories they won't really be fair. Reply

White people attempts at trying to prove they're not racist are always hilarious and what's even more amusing is how offended they get when you call them out on it. Being called a racist is the white people's version of experiencing racism.

Nick Cave!

OMG EDGAR. ♥♥ He wasn't one already?! Bitch has a César!! (Then again so does KStew, and she's here, so.) I like pretty much all of these people...but Leslie Jones, really? I guess.

