Academy's invites 744 new members, among them: Riz Ahmed, Barry Jenkins, Maggie Cheung.
-In an effort to diversify its membership the Academy is bringing in more women, people of color and filmmakers from around the world.
-Other (actors) new members are:
Aishwarya Rai
Elena Anaya
Monica Belucci
John Cho
Priyanka Chopra
Terry Crews
Chris Evans
Fan Bingbing
Elle Fanning
Gal Gadot
Domhnall Gleeson
Donald Glover
Naomi Harris
Chris Hemsworth
The Rock
Leslie Jones
Rinko Kikuchi
Zoe Kravitz
Tony Leung
Rami Malek
Kate Mckinnon
Janelle Monae
Ruth Negga
Liz Olsen
Sarah Paulson
Deepika Padukone
Chris Pratt (nnn)
Edgar Ramirez
Margot Robbie
Maya Rudolph
Hailee Steinfeld
Kristen Stewart
Omar Sy
Ming Na Wen
Betty White
Rebel Wilson
Donnie Yen
For a full list, go to the the Oscar's site
SOURCE
lol some of these choices...
someone there is a HP fan
I'm surprised it took this long for Monica to become a member
Same, I was shocked to see Monica on the list bc I assumed she was already a member
Rinko Kikuchi only got invited now tho
She's only made one (bad) Hollywood movie tho lol
not everyone accepts the invite
i'm still in denial about that
The old fucks in the academy are one of the biggest things weighing it down
Is there a full list of member somewhere tho? Now i want to see how old they are and who is and isn't a member tbh
I mean, I'm not against this at all if it helps bring some of the extremely numerous changes needed
Additionally, Academy Award nominees are automatically considered for membership and do not require sponsors.
Nominees and sponsored candidates are reviewed by branch committees and recommendations for membership are considered by the Academy’s Board of Governors. The Board decides which individuals will receive invitations.
Membership review takes place once a year, in the spring. The current cycle deadline for candidates is Friday, March 31, 2017.
you're right, these ppl were all sponsored
I feel like there should be Academy required screenings or something...it'd be hard for a lot of the people still working but damn...people who haven't seen every movie in a category SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO VOTE IN THAT CATEGORY
and full stop, I think in all technical awards(from vfx to sound to costuming/make up) people shouldn't be allowed to vote unless they work in those feilds. They don't understand the true artistry of it and they'll never be able too. Until the day that they stop letting actors and shit vote in those categories they won't really be fair.
but this is still a really awesome list