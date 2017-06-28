Yep, saw this one last night before The Big Sick. Looks like stupid fun, definitely Ocean's 11 (light). Reply

Thread

Link

And with light I mean with even less POC than the Ocean's Eleven(s). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's beyond me how anyone can consider Daniel Craig fuckable in any form Reply

Thread

Link

Directed by Steven Soderbergh Reply

Thread

Link

Channing Tatum seems to be his go-to muse these days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i prefer the trailer with sebastian stan tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Poor Seb wasn't in the trailer. Reply

Thread

Link

His standee was in the trailer! So he was kinda there, lol! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo



I have a winter soldier standee, this is making me laugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm trying to figure out why Daniel Craig is talking like that. Is it an accent or is he trying to speak "gay" (in the sense of a wrist flopping, bad 80s/90s stereotype.) I don't like it.



Also, this movie is super white. I kept waiting for the token POC to show up, but gave up. (I didn't watch the end of the trailer, so maybe they did.) Reply

Thread

Link

Here for Soderbergh, here for Adam driver. Dgaf about the rest Reply

Thread

Link

Daniel Craig looks really rough.



I think we've reached the point where I wouldn't anymore tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I was not expecting that to be Daniel Craig, lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

Katie Holmes?



Oh, now I'm expecting a flop Reply

Thread

Link

No seb stan? unless that's him for a millisecond in the racecar



I'm gonna watch this anyway, Daniel craig is killing me in this Reply

Thread

Link