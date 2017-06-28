Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Poses Naked For Gender Equality
Milan Christopher posed nude for Paper Magazine, and his reason for it was rooted in gender equality: https://t.co/Lf5AybPEIf pic.twitter.com/5jK30wBIwf— E! News (@enews) June 21, 2017
- On why he decided to pose nude: "I just feel like in our culture it's so taboo for a guy to show their bodies but it's ok for a woman to do it. I just kinda want to break that. I think I have a nice body and I think it's art and I just think that it should be celebrated like they celebrate women's bodies. So you know, I could be a guy and be gay and be black and be artistic and be artistic in a nude fashion shoot in the same way that anybody else could. I want that 'break the internet' moment. I want people to look at this and be like, 'Oh, wow, it's ok.' This guy is a musician, he's on TV. He's doing this, he's doing that but it's ok."
- He's openly gay and thinks not many male african-americans are comfortable being out of the closet. He can only think on 5 on top his head when there's millions.
- Remembers that the BET Awards didn't invite him to do anything despite him having a big moment in his career.
View the entire spread & Read the full interview here >>> https://t.co/g8oYZ4Br3e @papermagazine pic.twitter.com/hQsedXK7b6— Milan Christopher (@MilanChrisGordy) June 21, 2017
