I feel like this would be a good song to work out to. It's got such a catchy beat even if the lyrics are ridiculous. Reply

They're supposed to be! It's about him first becoming famous and thinking he's the shit*~ Reply

lordt have mercy leave it to brandon flowers to make a mens tank top look sexy



Edited at 2017-06-28 06:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Another video set in Vegas?







But lets have a little shout out for the Glastonbury gold suit that Brandon probably hasn't worn in ten years, and also probably had to have altered because boy was carrying a little more weight in those days. This band is my band, and I will roll with them until the wheels fall off. But seriously?video set in Vegas?But lets have a little shout out for the Glastonbury gold suit that Brandon probably hasn't worn in ten years, and also probably had to have altered because boy was carrying a little more weight in those days. Reply

But seriously? Another video set in Vegas?



It's like one of those SAT questions



Bruce Springsteen is to New Jersey as The Killers are to __________ Reply

being the good killers stan that I am, one time I was looking at articles of bands that define certain states/most successful bands by state/etc, so I could read more about them, and I came across one that had imagine dragons for Nevada and I legit almost wrote an angry email, but the article was like 2 years old and I didn't want to seem crazy. Reply

Seeing them next week for the first time. I cannot even describe how excited I am atm :D Reply

Where are you seeing them? Just curious because I'm seeing them next week too at Hyde Park. Reply

Oh, that is awesome! Unfortunately, I will see them on the other side of Europe - Exit Festival in Serbia. Going there from Bosnia by myself because none of my friends are interested :D Reply

You won't be disappointed! I've seen them 4 times. I just saw them 2 weeks ago and they were epic as usual. :) Reply

LMAOOOO ilhsfm Reply

right? he is ridiculous i love it.



and lmao @ this video being all BFlow and none of the other three. Reply

I was waiting for them to pop up and I smiled when they didn't tbh. Reply

lmao right, wtf. maybe they were too busy taking online college courses and recording solo material for their nonexistent fans to enjoy? Reply

feels like this song is all chorus



brandon is cute again tho Reply

YAAASSS, EAT THAT STEAK, BFLOW! This video was hilarious and everything I needed right now. Reply

Oh hello. Brandon looking so good. Reply

Love it. Damn Brandon is so hot. Especially in that leather jacket. Reply

It's shocking that BF hasn't been on a Ryan Murphy show yet.



Jesus, he is fucking hot. Reply

Scream Queens season 3 plz hahahaha Reply

Lol Reply

ahahaha I love it



and those muscles 😏 Reply

The Killers are the only group I legit stan for Reply

omg i am living for all these killers posts these days Reply

Brandon looks so hot i cannot stop fanning myself



also this song is kinda bop-y i will allow it Reply

