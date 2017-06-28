June 28th, 2017, 07:20 pm theemii The Killers - The Man Source Tagged: brandon flowers / the killers, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5151 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-06-28 06:43 pm (UTC)
But lets have a little shout out for the Glastonbury gold suit that Brandon probably hasn't worn in ten years, and also probably had to have altered because boy was carrying a little more weight in those days.
It's like one of those SAT questions
Bruce Springsteen is to New Jersey as The Killers are to __________
and lmao @ this video being all BFlow and none of the other three.
brandon is cute again tho
Jesus, he is fucking hot.
and those muscles 😏
also this song is kinda bop-y i will allow it