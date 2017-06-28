June 28th, 2017, 01:10 pm fierceputain The Hamilton Mixtape: Immigrants (We Get the Job Done) featuring K'naan, Snow tha Product, Riz MC, Residente, and Daveed Diggsdirected by Tomás Whitmoresource Tagged: asian celebrities, black celebrities, daveed diggs, latino celebrities, lin-manuel miranda / hamilton, music / musician (rap and hip-hop), music video, riz ahmed Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3232 comments Add comment
Kinda weird that they're putting out music videos (they're making one for Wrote My Way Out as well) six months after the mixtape came out.
I had no idea they were even planning to make a video for this track. My favorite from the mix tape.
I'm back to teaching ESOL next year and I plan on buying an "Immigrants, we get the job done" art print for my classroom. It'll be a nice motivator for my students, I think 🙂
nosotros les sembramos el árbol y ellos se comen la fruta