"Porque La mitad de gringolandia Es terreno mexicano..." PREACH!

A huevo!! Let these gringos know Residente.

Unfortunately, I don't understand Spanish, so I had to look up the translation for Residente's verses and that part is *everything*

So cool they made a video for the song!

Loved it. Someone pay airtime on Fox News so Drumpf watches it.

I just submitted this too! I'm so glad they made a music video for it, it's probably my favorite track from the mixtape. ❤️ (Even before I realized Riz was on it).

no joke this has been on a constant repeat for me since it came out, it's gr8 that they made a video for it as well

never cared for the mixtape, but nice message

Riz <3333

lmfao i love when he references that

Lame

This was my absolute fav on the mixtape so this makes me so happy it's so goooooooood

Riz <3

My favorite song on the mixtape!



Kinda weird that they're putting out music videos (they're making one for Wrote My Way Out as well) six months after the mixtape came out.

Reply

where did you see they were making one for wrote my way out? that's my fav

I want one for Helpless. It's not my fave song on the mixtape, but I used to love JaRule/Ashanti videos.

ooh i can't wait to watch this

I love Snow tha Product, a lot

The mixtape was worth it just for this song. iirc it came out shortly after trump, feeling the effects of brexit and the rise of the right, and I appreciated it.

love this song, love residente

Urgh Riz so stupid sexy.

I had no idea they were making videos for the mixtape! This one is great, and really powerful.

I had no idea they were even planning to make a video for this track. My favorite from the mix tape. I'm back to teaching ESOL next year and I plan on buying an "Immigrants, we get the job done" art print for my classroom. It'll be a nice motivator for my students, I think 🙂

Love this song. Fuck the racist

I always forget how well I have done for myself moving to the Uk as an immigrant.

Ugh, I was crying when everyone joined in on the chorus together. That was fucking powerful. And Daveed's little bit at the end was adorable :)

Good message though I wish that piece of shit K'naan wasn't in it.

uh-oh..what did K'naan do..

love this. love riz.

