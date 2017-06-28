A Bad Moms Christmas | Restricted Teaser Trailer
A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.
In Theaters November 3, 2017
Cast: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Christine Baranski, Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines, Jay Hernandez, Wanda Sykes, Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley, Oona Laurence
But after all these really bad xmas comedies (the Seth Rogen/JGL one, Office Christmas Party, etc), I think that I'm not here for this.
omg queen christine baranski!
And I am so glad they dropped the Bad Dads spin-off in favor of this. No one wants to see that.
wait...that was actually being considered? lol the whole concept of "bad moms" works because moms aren't supposed to be "bad"...it's pretty much expected for the father to be the irresponsible "fun" one.
http://deadline.com/2016/10/bad-moms-sp
and YASSSS @ bae Jay Hernandeza being back
They keep making them because they make so much money with them.
It's Chinese producers looking to make a quick buck. Check out the beginning of the trailer.
YAS.
i love the three of them.
jay is bae.
My best friend is an extra in this one! :}