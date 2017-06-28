A Bad Moms Christmas | Restricted Teaser Trailer

I liked the first one. I thought Mila, Kristen and Christina did great. I'm also glad Jay is back because I love him.



But after all these really bad xmas comedies (the Seth Rogen/JGL one, Office Christmas Party, etc), I think that I'm not here for this. Reply

same here.. too many fucked up xmas movies for my taste Reply

NGL, I actually liked the first one. It was enjoyable mindless entertainment. Reply

Damn, they made this super fast Reply

right?!? hasn't it only been like 8 months??? Reply

According to imdb.com it was released on July 29, 2017. Reply

yas i loved the first one



omg queen christine baranski!



Edited at 2017-06-28 06:33 pm (UTC)

I really liked the first one and looking forward to this. Pity Christine Applegate and Jada Pinkett Smith aren't returning in this one.

And I am so glad they dropped the Bad Dads spin-off in favor of this. No one wants to see that. Reply

And I am so glad they dropped the Bad Dads spin-off in favor of this. No one wants to see that.



wait...that was actually being considered? lol the whole concept of "bad moms" works because moms aren't supposed to be "bad"...it's pretty much expected for the father to be the irresponsible "fun" one. Reply

http://deadline.com/2016/10/bad-moms-sp inoff-bad-dads-stx-entertainment-1201834 104/



http://deadline.com/2016/10/bad-moms-sp inoff-bad-dads-stx-entertainment-1201834 104/

Edited at 2017-06-28 07:04 pm (UTC) Yep, they were planning to fasttrack it and announced it with a release date in Octboer. It was supposed to be released July 14th. But after they greenlit it, all went quiet about that.

Christina Applegate and Cameron Diaz should team up to bring The Sweetest Christmas tbh Reply

I thought this was a fun popcorn flick. My boyfriend fucking howled during the party scene when the one mom was on a bmx bike and fell off the front porch lmao.



and YASSSS @ bae Jay Hernandeza being back



Edited at 2017-06-28 06:41 pm (UTC)

lol I was making sure Jay was in the trailer. Reply

Why do they keep making these movies? Who is bankrolling them? Reply

The first one was a sleeper hit, that's why. It was the first STX film to pass $100m domestic, I believe. Reply

I mean, a lot of people go to the movies wanting to see mindless shit like this lol. Reply

better than a shitty remake. Reply

The first one made 900% of its budget back at the box office, ignoring promotion.

They keep making them because they make so much money with them. Reply

cuz the first one made 180 mill on a 20 mill budget Reply

Literally China.

It's Chinese producers looking to make a quick buck. Check out the beginning of the trailer. Reply

the first one wasn't even released in China. Reply

honestly this was one of the funnier comedies these few years, so i'm glad it's back, better than another seth rogen film Reply

i had like zero expectations for the first one and I was crying laughing so much during it. I hope this one is just as funny! Reply

This looks unfunny Reply

ia Reply

count me in.



YAS.



i love the three of them.



jay is bae. Reply

I still have to see the first one. Kristen Bell really annoys me in everything for some reason but I like the other two and love Christine and Susan. Reply

Is it strange to release a trailer for a Christmas themed movie in June? Reply

No. The movie will be out in 4 months. It normal to release the first teaser trailer that far ahead. Reply

The first one was much better than I expected. And Jay Hernandez is hot Reply

Yeah it was alright, the kids were kinda bratty especially the one daughter. I went with a group of women to go see it, and half were moms and half weren't -pretty sure the moms enjoyed it ten times more then those of us who don't have kids. Reply

I'm old so most of my friends are moms, and the movie was basically a transcript of their conversations with jokes added. Reply

Two of my older cousins who have kids were talking about the movie and how they can relate to it and how hilarious it was. Reply

I have a thing for Kathryn Hahn. particularly in this first one. Reply

shes so underrated! Reply

Bless your amazing taste <3 Reply

