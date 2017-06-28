ONTD Roundup

You Got: $523,579, which is more than your allotted 300K



You spent every single dollar you set aside for this fancy-ass dinner party. That's pretty impressive. You have extravagant taste, and your very lucky friends must have had one helluva time.



lol, oops.



lol, oops.

I got less than $200k but I doubt Lorde is even that cheap to book.

Lol my cheap ass.

Whoo!

I know nothing about wine, I was just taking stabs in the dark.

$216,448



i'm cheap per usual Reply

I hate that u cant skip a question or pick none bc all their food choices suck lol

I think the reason mine is so low is because I chose veggie options when I could lol

Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?

hmmm yess budget queen

i'm good at sussing out food&drink prices lol.

lol well damn, I'll take that extra $1,111 though!!

somebody keeps on ringing my doorbell. like it rings and then the person goes away. last month my neighbour had a break in, what should i do?

i hate living alone

i hate living alone Reply

Set it up so that it electrocutes anyone who rings it for a few days

Doorbell ditch

That happened to me once but it was my doorbell malfunctioning lol, are you sure someone is actually ringing it and leaving?

yes. i've a window that goes on the inside part of the building next to my door. i've been here all day working so i hear the noise and then a figure moving fast away (its one of those windows where you cant see properly out/in) either its one of my neighbours looking for me or worse. i used to have an ex that terrorized me for months so i rarely answer the door, then my neighbour had that break in... im just really paranoid rn

sounds like you have a poltergeist!

do you have a home security system? did you contact 911? or the non-er line, so that you have documentation.

put up beware of dog signs

Did they catch the person who broke to your neighbor's last month? If not, I'd call the cops just to be on the safe side. It's probably kids being dumbasses but it might be the person coming back to case another place.

Be careful with it. There was a story on the local news here not long ago about people knocking on doors/ringing doorbells to gauge who was home during the day and if no one consistently answered, they'd be almost guaranteed to be broken into.

I hanged out with my parents. Spent lots of money on clothes. Went to a karaoke with a live band. It was a pretty good night last night.

Karaoke with a live band would be so much fun! What's your favourite karaoke number?

Journey's Don't Stop Believing.

This dog brings water to umpires in exchange for head pats and is completely satisfied with it

pic.twitter.com/AGns54k8vr — Megan Carrier (@megancarrier) June 27, 2017





Here is Piers Morgan absorbing the fact that his presence is a burden.



This moment was just too beautiful for words, @susannareid100... 😂😂😂@piersmorgan @CharlotteHawkns pic.twitter.com/hK2n88nBS4 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 28, 2017

Here is a very good doggo to get you through the day.Here is Piers Morgan absorbing the fact that his presence is a burden.

DEADDDDD at that second video omg.

Queen. Goddamn queen. Move over, Liz, give this woman the crown.

omg wow he got so shook when he realized what was happening. Piers is the fucking worst

I don't know who she is but I like her a lot. A real lot.

That's his co-host lmao. I sometimes wonder what her salary is because good lord you would have to pay me a fuckton to sit next to that asshole every morning.

his lack of self-awareness is something else

kween Susanna, spill it boo <3

Omg that doggo. Such a good doggo. Goldens are the best.

good puppy ♥



why aren't our morning shows this good?



That pupper is adorable.



Also get rekt Piers. Reply

Lmfaooooo she's awesome

We don't deserve dogs tbh

i'm dying a lil bit bc he's such a troll



my brother works for apple and NEVER posts on social media, but he's in boston this week for a training and posted a photo on his facebook/ig with a picture of MIT's campus that just said something like "living the MIT life!" and now a bunch of people are commenting congratulating him/thinking he just got into school there or somethingi'm dying a lil bit bc he's such a troll Reply

apple is really strict in regards to social media.

some of their leaks have been via twitter dms sharing with reporters. Reply

that's not surprising tbh! i think the training is on video streaming or something so idk, maybe they're learning something that's ~relevant to whatever apple has coming out next. maybe i've already said too much and now i'm worried tim cook is gonna be knocking on my door. oh dear.

hahahaha

my bf works at one of the Apples in Boston im going to ask him about this training Reply

Guess who's volunteering with the ACLU for a phonebank dedicated to stopping the Senate bullshit healthcare bill? *thisgirl

and this one







i posted this yesterday but i'm obsessed with this photo of my puppers

and this one

So cute ❤️

Beautiful dogs living the life.

omg

what are your doggys' names?

the big one is chandler bing and the little one is nyota uhura

being around my old university really makes me wanna go back 😩 Gonna get the ball rolling soon by asking my undergrad department and the school of graduate studies what to do about my GPA. I can upgrade by taking more courses so that's good.



I got trouble whoa oh

Bosc pear >>> then all other pears

Bartlett pears tho

NTY to those teeth breaking devils

ur right

Summertime depression sucksssssssssssssssssssss

oh what's wrong? feel better

Just life. Thank you <3

yeah :( i feel like the pressure to ENJOY SUMMER adds to it too lol. it's not as bad as like an adult w/ a job but i remember when i was in school still my life would basically fall apart in summer. i need structure to force myself into behaving sort of like a person. but even still like idk summer reminds me of bad times i guess and i always feel weird and like idk i feel like all my worst qualities get amplified (vs winter which i view as like... very clean and austere but in a good way? IDK)

sorry for this ramble! but you're not alone <333



sorry for this ramble! but you're not alone <333 Reply

Phoebe is at the vet getting an ultrasound today. I hope it's not cancer. I hope we can just give her an appetite stimulant and have her get back in the swing of eating.



I leave for vacation tonight and I should be so excited and ready to go (Prague! It's a dream trip!) but I'm just so worried about her (other old cat has been doing much better, at least). Reply

I hope you bb is ok <3

Hope she's ok bb <3 enjoy your trip!!

I don't wanna go back to woooork 😫



Vacation has ruined me Reply

That's probs how Harry felt when it was time to promo his solo album

relatable king!!!

I really need to stop eating when I'm bored. I don

Should I get Wendy's or subway for lunch? My cramps are terrible right now so I need some take out. Reply

gut instinct says wendy's. im craving fries.



if you think you're going to feel guilty about getting wendy's, then get subway and go heavy on the veggies, then light on the condiments. Reply

Wendys Reply

wendy's for cramps Reply

