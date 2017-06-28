ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday June 27, 2017:
- Hillary Clinton cites study saying kids who read Harry Potter grow up to be more compassionate
- Britney Spears Addresses Lip Sync Accusations
- Rihanna pictured with new beau in Spain
- The Bachelorette: The 2 on 1 results episode
- PLL Series Finale Sneak Peeks + Viewing Post
- New 'Buffy' DVD set commemorating 20th anniversay to be released this fall
- Lindsay Lohan invites Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyonce to her birthday party via Twitter
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
lol, oops.
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Lol my cheap ass.
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
You Got: $641,876, which is more than your allotted 300K
Whoo!
RE: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
I know nothing about wine, I was just taking stabs in the dark.
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Go me. I could have chosen more expensive stuff, but I thought a party in Italy sounded better than Manhattan.
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
i'm cheap per usual
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
SO CLOSE
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
You Got: $289,780, which is less than your allotted 300K
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
You Got: $219,060, which is less than your allotted 300K
hmmm yess budget queen
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
i'm good at sussing out food&drink prices lol.
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
I've told my close friends that if I hit it big, we're vacationing on a big af yacht equipped with babysitters and it's going to be in the French and Italian Riviera.
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
lol well damn, I'll take that extra $1,111 though!!
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
lush af.
Re: Can You Spend Over $300K On The Most Epic Dinner Party Ever?
i hate living alone
Here is Piers Morgan absorbing the fact that his presence is a burden.
why aren't our morning shows this good?
Also get rekt Piers.
i'm dying a lil bit bc he's such a troll
some of their leaks have been via twitter dms sharing with reporters.
my bf works at one of the Apples in Boston im going to ask him about this training
and this one
sorry for this ramble! but you're not alone <333
I leave for vacation tonight and I should be so excited and ready to go (Prague! It's a dream trip!) but I'm just so worried about her (other old cat has been doing much better, at least).
Vacation has ruined me
if you think you're going to feel guilty about getting wendy's, then get subway and go heavy on the veggies, then light on the condiments.