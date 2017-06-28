The Cubs are going to the White House! Again!
Cubs to make second White House visit; Obama, now Trump https://t.co/Aev1rrKuAi pic.twitter.com/19cOn0xJcU— Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 27, 2017
- The Cubs made their first, televised visit with Obama, who remarked that "Throughout our history, sports has had this power to bring us together even when the country is divided," back in January, way quicker turn-around than is usual for these kinds of visits.
- They're going to the White House again today for a closed door meeting with Trump organized by Ted Cruz's doppelganger, Todd Ricketts, who said this will be more low-key than the previous, "super-awesome" visit. Republican Governor Pete Ricketts, who missed the January meeting for some reason, will also attend. Laura Ricketts, who has a new baby, will not.
- The Sun-Times polled the locker room on Tuesday, and of the 22 players they spoke to, 12 said they would be going, and 10 said they would decline the opportunity to hear about the electoral college.
- Joe Maddon said that the trip was "absolutely voluntary," and that he would be going because that's what you do when you're invited to the White House, this is not a political statement, he is doing it out of respect for the office and the Cubs' owners, other systems of government are much worse, he doesn't care what the players do as long as they're good on the field, and he's happy he doesn't have to wear a suit. Everything's cool.
- First baseman Anthony Rizzo will be going, saying “I’m going because it’s the United States of America and I’d rather not (be) anywhere else but this country. There’s no political ties. It’s the White House.”
- Pitcher Pedro Strop: “I just didn’t feel like I want to go.”
how's your team doing? does this make you feel better about them?
You are a Mac NC15 ain't you?
I'd like to believe no one from the team would go to the WH if they somehow managed to get it together. maybe this is for the best.
the cognitive dissonance is killing me
(did he say he's not going? I didn't see anything)