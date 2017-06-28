New Promo Images and Info on Season Three of 'Killjoys'
With Killjoys season three premiering just around the corner some new information has been coming out about the season. TV, eh? recently sat down with series creator Michelle Lovretta to talk about the show. In the interview Lovretta revealed that some time will have taken place between seasons two and three, allowing for the events of the finale to sink in with the characters. While previously the role of a Killjoy had been to take no sides they are gearing up to fight against Aneela and we'll see them training others to do just that. Aneela won't be the only foe that they are facing as Lovretta described her as the "architect" of many of the challenges "colluding from afar".
"One of the things we're exploring this season is that it's about loyalties and about your self-definition," Lovretta stated. "I love to live in the grey, not because I don't [think] there is evil and good because I do, but that it's contextual in a lot of ways. there are people who are very good to their loved ones and those loved ones never know how savage they are."
We'll also be delving deeper into Pree's history, particularly that of his past as a warlord early in the season. Also, from the mouth of the showrunner herself, "We have more Fancy, we have more Alvis, we have some surprise people that you may not be expecting." Which could possibly be hinting at the return of fan favorite Delle Seyah Kendry who appeared to be fatally shot by Johnny in the season two finale.
She also went on to confirm that we will be seeing the day that Johnny and Dutch met during this season as well.
The new season of 'Killjoys' premiers on Space and SyFy this Friday, June 30th at 9/8c. It's never too late to start watching!
more alvis :////////////////////
i just need my otps johnny/pree, dutch/delle seyah and d'avin/fancy to get some legit screentime pls.
i was worried we might get less pree this season, but i'm happy they'll delve into his past.
I will say I don't hate Alvis, I just don't care about him much.
Dutch/Delle Seyah would be amazing.
I know I'm the minority but I love the Davin/Fancy dynamic so I'm looking forward to more of that and I hope Pree and Johnny do more roleplaying as part of learning about his past.
I'm least looking forward to Aneela. That whole world-ending/war/clone sister thing is a bit too much. People criticise Davin for being a special snowflake, but that's this plot imo
I actually like the dynamic between D'av and Fancy as well. D'av grew on me so much during season two. I like him a lot more now that he gets comedic beats and it isn't about his manpain. Pree and Johnny roleplaying would be amazing but I'm not holding my breath for it since I think Johnny won't reunite with them for a while.
I don't think we're going to actually be seeing that much of Aneela but I want to see how Hannah works both parts because I love her.
I'm so mad at myself that I put this off because D'avin/Dutch annoyed me that much, lol.
But he grew on me in S2, and so did Pawter, so that ending hurt :( My poor Johnny (I should have trusted in my love for Aaron and kept watching this 2 years ago, lmao).
I'm so excited to see how this doppelganger stuff goes. Why DOES Dutch look like her?!
Woohoo, full Friday SyFy nights! LOL
I'm glad that you caught up on it though! It really is such a great show and I wish more people would give it a chance.
Sean Baek is an opinionated gives no fucks gift <333
Here for Pree's backstory, here for more Fancy and also Alvis. Also I need Delle Seyah to return, pronto.