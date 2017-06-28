New Promo Images and Info on Season Three of 'Killjoys'

Space has been promoing this HARD these past few weeks. Reply

That's good to hear! It's their highest rated original program and Hannah's career is taking off. They should be backing it hard. Reply

Even higher than Orphan Black? That's surprising. They've been doing a big Dark Matter/Wynonna Earp/Killjoys push which has reminded me to put DM/KJ on series record. Reply

Oh thank god!!!!!! I didn't know about the rating so I was worried it'd get cancelled or the network wasn't giving it enough attention so this is AMAZING to hear!!!!!!! Same with Dark Matter. Reply

Can someone refresh my memory on how last season ended? It's been too long. Reply

Khlyen sacrifices himself to destroy the plasma. Once it / the tree is destroyed everyone who is Level 6 is cured. When they're celebrating their victory Johnny ducks out and kills Delle Seyah since she killed Pawter and then splits up from the team running off with Clara. Meanwhile Aneela is still out there being evil and Dutch plans on taking her down not knowing Johnny bounced. Reply

Thank you! Reply

Wait...khlyen died?!!!! WTF I don't remember that. khlyen is my favourite so I can't believe I forgot that he died. That can't be right. Reply

Same. I'm really looking forward to Hannah's double role. Reply

yesssssssssssss! I really hope she and the writers flesh out Aneela a lot so we have this complex antagonist. fingers crossed, haha Reply

I'm still iffy on the whole 'mary sue magically you're my evil daughter's clone' thing. Reply

It doesn't really bother me for some reason. I don't know if it's because I find Hannah so charming or what. Reply

same Reply

more pree and more fancy? :DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD



more alvis :////////////////////



i just need my otps johnny/pree, dutch/delle seyah and d'avin/fancy to get some legit screentime pls. Reply

I hope we get more interaction with Johnny and Pree. I love them. Reply

that was my FAVORITE moment ever :')



i was worried we might get less pree this season, but i'm happy they'll delve into his past. Reply

omg we are completely on the same page. So much that for a second I wondered if I'm that out of it that I commented already and forgot. I hope all our wishes come true~



I will say I don't hate Alvis, I just don't care about him much. Reply

If I can't have Johnny/Fancy I'll take Johnny/Pree. The show dropped some of Johnny's S1 dynamics and gave them to D'avin instead, I'm a tad miffed about it and irrationally dislike him a bit. Alvis is harmless and I sometimes like his dynamic with people.



Dutch/Delle Seyah would be amazing.



Edited at 2017-06-28 08:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Thom Allison has been tweeting pics of each of Pree's outfits as well. Reply

He's been tweeting all the ones from season one and two, nothing new though, or at least I thought. Reply

Shit, you're right. Ugh I though that the Dynasty outfit looking hauntingly familiar... that awful print. Reply

I am excite. Reply

Yes!!!!! I am so happy they are going to show Dutch and Johnny meeting! Everytime it's mentioned I always wondered/hoped they would show thiefy Johnny and the half-feral beauty in a wedding dress. Reply

I'm not gonna lie I have high expectations for this meeting. Reply

I can't wait to see their first meeting, it'd better be as epic as what we've been imagining for 2 seasons. Reply

I hope Michelle is referring to Delle as the surprise too, op but you already know that (she better be!). My dream of Dutch/Delle gets further away but I'm still pulling for it.



I know I'm the minority but I love the Davin/Fancy dynamic so I'm looking forward to more of that and I hope Pree and Johnny do more roleplaying as part of learning about his past.



I'm least looking forward to Aneela. That whole world-ending/war/clone sister thing is a bit too much. People criticise Davin for being a special snowflake, but that's this plot imo Reply

I'm telling you. Delle Seyah is going to pop up all "Surprise bitch! I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me!"



I actually like the dynamic between D'av and Fancy as well. D'av grew on me so much during season two. I like him a lot more now that he gets comedic beats and it isn't about his manpain. Pree and Johnny roleplaying would be amazing but I'm not holding my breath for it since I think Johnny won't reunite with them for a while.



I don't think we're going to actually be seeing that much of Aneela but I want to see how Hannah works both parts because I love her. Reply

lol ita with every word <333 Reply

I can't get into this show, because I can't get my head around how it isn't gayer. Reply

I've heard some buzzing about things this season so we'll see if it happens. Reply

What sort of buzzing? Reply

I'm so excited!! Reply

How did Johnny put it: "I want to have my Dutch and eat my Pawter too." – I wish that was the surprise. *sigh* Reply

I miss Pawter :( Reply

You and me both. :( Reply

Alright, OP, I finally sat down last weekend and got all caught up. I loved it <3



I'm so mad at myself that I put this off because D'avin/Dutch annoyed me that much, lol.



But he grew on me in S2, and so did Pawter, so that ending hurt :( My poor Johnny (I should have trusted in my love for Aaron and kept watching this 2 years ago, lmao).



I'm so excited to see how this doppelganger stuff goes. Why DOES Dutch look like her?!



Woohoo, full Friday SyFy nights! LOL Reply

I didn't care for D'av at all in season one (the posts for this show were basically a D'av hate fest the first season) but I liked him so much more in the second season. I feel you with Pawter too I was the same way. RIP Doctor Princess :(



I'm glad that you caught up on it though! It really is such a great show and I wish more people would give it a chance. Reply

MORE FANCY. THAT IS ALL I CARE ABOUT. Especially after that Fancyless promo tbqh.



Sean Baek is an opinionated gives no fucks gift <333 Reply

