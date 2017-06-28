Dutch and Johnny bffs

New Promo Images and Info on Season Three of 'Killjoys'


With Killjoys season three premiering just around the corner some new information has been coming out about the season. TV, eh? recently sat down with series creator Michelle Lovretta to talk about the show. In the interview Lovretta revealed that some time will have taken place between seasons two and three, allowing for the events of the finale to sink in with the characters. While previously the role of a Killjoy had been to take no sides they are gearing up to fight against Aneela and we'll see them training others to do just that. Aneela won't be the only foe that they are facing as Lovretta described her as the "architect" of many of the challenges "colluding from afar".

"One of the things we're exploring this season is that it's about loyalties and about your self-definition," Lovretta stated. "I love to live in the grey, not because I don't [think] there is evil and good because I do, but that it's contextual in a lot of ways. there are people who are very good to their loved ones and those loved ones never know how savage they are."

We'll also be delving deeper into Pree's history, particularly that of his past as a warlord early in the season. Also, from the mouth of the showrunner herself, "We have more Fancy, we have more Alvis, we have some surprise people that you may not be expecting." Which could possibly be hinting at the return of fan favorite Delle Seyah Kendry who appeared to be fatally shot by Johnny in the season two finale.

The new season of 'Killjoys' premiers on Space and SyFy this Friday, June 30th at 9/8c. It's never too late to start watching!
