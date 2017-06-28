Degrassi: Next Class season 4 teaser + episode titles & descriptions
401 #BackToReality: Grace and Jonah keep their relationship on the DL and Tristan starts back slowly at school. Esme is willing to do whatever it takes to keep her man.
402 #GetMoney: Frankie is uploading some questionable posts on her socials so Esme encourages her to re-curate her online persona. Shay is determined to up her game to get scouted.
403 #ILookLikeA: Goldi has been flirting with Winston and doesn’t even know it. Miles questions a post-grad opportunity that seems too good to be true.
404 #RollUpToTheClubLike: After a terrorist attack in Brussels, the Muslim students at Degrassi find themselves in some very heated situations. Grace creates a bucket list.
405 #Preach: Saad is torn between his own beliefs and the students’ collective show of solidarity for Brussels. Frankie wonders if hanging with Esme and Zig is really good for her.
406 #FactsOnly: Yael feels like an identity overhaul is needed and turns to Lola for help. Maya auditions for Zoe, Goldi and a special celebrity judge for the charity talent show.
407 #Fire: What starts out as a small grad camping getaway with Zig, Tiny, Jonah, Grace and Maya turns into a bigger ordeal when Frankie, Esme, Shay and Lola latch on.
408 #GetYouAManThatCanDoBoth: Tristan and others wonder if his turbo-mode recovery is a good idea. After seeing others get ‘promposals,’ Shay is hoping that Tiny will do the same.
409 #Obsessed: The senior prom is delayed due to a code red emergency. Esme is furious when prom doesn’t go exactly as she’d hoped.
410 #KThxBye: The gowns are on and the caps are about to be thrown, it’s another Degrassi graduation! Zoe wonders how much support she’ll get as she prepares to make her valedictory speech.
Degrassi is dealing with gender identity this season. Hunter's "I didn't change, they did" in the teaser and the ep 406 description point to the possibility that the character in question is Yael. Maybe we'll finally get an explanation for the god-awful wig.
Something about a threeway with Zig, Esme, and Frankie? lmao wat.
People are divided on whether Zoe's "she doesn't want me anymore" in the teaser refers to Rasha or her mom. Ep 410 makes it sound like it could be the latter.
i'm really curious where miles and maya are gonna end up at the end of their arcs, they both have gone through a lot over this new series. zoe, on the other hand, feels kind of...complete? i got whiplash by how fast she went from cutting herself on social media to happily in love with her gf
I also wonder if they'll ever bring in Jack Simpson. He should be 13 or 14 soon, right?
tbh i would love a companion web series that follows miles, maya, zoe, zig and esme into college, skins season 7 style
Yes I'm a stalker and I hope it all means something!
Also ick @ Jonah/Grace.
Degrassi is good with casting diversity for the show but still terrible at giving Black girls any story or overall show prominence.
I guess I didn't realize that we're already heading toward a graduation, wow! Degrassi's timeline has always been all over the place, though, so I never really know where we are anyway
Why are Degrassi dances always a damn disaster?!