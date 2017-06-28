Degrassi: Next Class season 4 teaser + episode titles & descriptions

Speculation I've seen on what could be coming:



Degrassi is dealing with gender identity this season. Hunter's "I didn't change, they did" in the teaser and the ep 406 description point to the possibility that the character in question is Yael. Maybe we'll finally get an explanation for the god-awful wig.



Something about a threeway with Zig, Esme, and Frankie? lmao wat.



People are divided on whether Zoe's "she doesn't want me anymore" in the teaser refers to Rasha or her mom. Ep 410 makes it sound like it could be the latter.





Edited at 2017-06-28 04:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

honestly....frankie getting into a threewaytionship with zesme would be the first interesting thing to happen to her. i'm hft, hopefully their influence will result in an interesting reinvention for her when they graduate.



i'm really curious where miles and maya are gonna end up at the end of their arcs, they both have gone through a lot over this new series. zoe, on the other hand, feels kind of...complete? i got whiplash by how fast she went from cutting herself on social media to happily in love with her gf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as much as i like zoe, i hope the show doesn't keep her around just bc ana's one of the few who can actually act lmao. let her make the trek to a shitty cw show like shenae & nina did! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't remember if this was renewed or not for season 5 & 6. If so, I wonder if anyone in the senior class will fail and repeat the year. Degrassi usually keeps one or two seniors around. Last time it was fucking Jonah, like anyone cared for that nobody. I'm thinking it might be Esme, Rasha and Saad this time.



I also wonder if they'll ever bring in Jack Simpson. He should be 13 or 14 soon, right?



Edited at 2017-06-28 04:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I doubt they will bring back Jack. They already missed their chance by recasting the other Steele sister as a new character Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Rasha's only a junior this year, anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh is she? What about Saad? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly they stopped trying to hold onto characters after peter and mia's class. now they're all about flash-dumping an entire gen in one go, it's SAVAGE. but at the same time, the held-back characters sticking around never really works out anyway.



tbh i would love a companion web series that follows miles, maya, zoe, zig and esme into college, skins season 7 style Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope Frankie kills Jonah. Reply

Thread

Link

this is extreme. i approve. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, she should stab him with part of the guitar she breaks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Esme is the worrrrrrrst. So is Zoe bye Reply

Thread

Link

omg they're my two faves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

zoe is so fucking beautiful omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait for this stupid show to return. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Wait...this show is still on for fucks sake! Reply

Thread

Link

I just like how this show try's to be diverse and inclusive as possible, but this Canadian ass show has never had a Latino play any of their latino characters since the 90s. Reply

Thread

Link

if you're referring to lola/amanda, iirc the entire reason they made lola argentinean is bc amanda is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk if my girl Cassie Steele has been hacked or trying to hint at something but homegirl has been liking a bunch of random Degrassi shit (and other random shit) and following a bunch of Degrassi Instagrams. Now her IMDB has updated to 1 episode of Degrassi The Next Class (2017).



Yes I'm a stalker and I hope it all means something! Reply

Thread

Link

Ooooooh nice nice I hope we see her soon! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imdb also has ep1 of the new series featuring adamo as "marco del rossio" and a bunch of other tng alum with mispelled names. don't get too excited lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whatever I'm here for Esme for some reason. I REALLY hope they don't downplay what Maya went through.



Also ick @ Jonah/Grace. Reply

Thread

Link

bummer for zoe to be graduating after hard carrying the show since the netflix move :/ Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte. idk what they're gonna do without her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to miss her so much omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think spencer macpherson is a good actor too... too bad hunter is a waste of space who should be run over by a truck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TEA i love her/ana so much </3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish this show knew what to do with Shay. I'm meh on her and Tiny together (he's not bad, just boring and most of their story seems to be about Lola) but it seems like she is pigeonholed like all the prior Black girls on this show. Liberty is the only one who seemed to get more to do overall and wasn't totally a sidekick character.



Degrassi is good with casting diversity for the show but still terrible at giving Black girls any story or overall show prominence. Reply

Thread

Link