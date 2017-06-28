Degrassi: Next Class season 4 teaser + episode titles & descriptions




401 #BackToReality: Grace and Jonah keep their relationship on the DL and Tristan starts back slowly at school. Esme is willing to do whatever it takes to keep her man.

402 #GetMoney: Frankie is uploading some questionable posts on her socials so Esme encourages her to re-curate her online persona. Shay is determined to up her game to get scouted.

403 #ILookLikeA: Goldi has been flirting with Winston and doesn’t even know it. Miles questions a post-grad opportunity that seems too good to be true.

404 #RollUpToTheClubLike: After a terrorist attack in Brussels, the Muslim students at Degrassi find themselves in some very heated situations. Grace creates a bucket list.

405 #Preach: Saad is torn between his own beliefs and the students’ collective show of solidarity for Brussels. Frankie wonders if hanging with Esme and Zig is really good for her.

406 #FactsOnly: Yael feels like an identity overhaul is needed and turns to Lola for help. Maya auditions for Zoe, Goldi and a special celebrity judge for the charity talent show.

407 #Fire: What starts out as a small grad camping getaway with Zig, Tiny, Jonah, Grace and Maya turns into a bigger ordeal when Frankie, Esme, Shay and Lola latch on.

408 #GetYouAManThatCanDoBoth: Tristan and others wonder if his turbo-mode recovery is a good idea. After seeing others get ‘promposals,’ Shay is hoping that Tiny will do the same.

409 #Obsessed: The senior prom is delayed due to a code red emergency. Esme is furious when prom doesn’t go exactly as she’d hoped.

410 #KThxBye: The gowns are on and the caps are about to be thrown, it’s another Degrassi graduation! Zoe wonders how much support she’ll get as she prepares to make her valedictory speech.

