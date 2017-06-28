The View talks about Sarah Huckabee Sanders getting interrupted during yesterday's presser
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's only Wednesday. I know people are suffering from political burnout. The View talks about Huckabee Sanders vs. Karem. During yesterday's presser, deputy White House press secretary was interruped by the Montgomery Country Sentinel executive editor about Sanders spouting how there is always a "constant barrage of fake news" targeting
They also talk about the the fake Time magazine covers at the
[JOY: WHERE IS SPICER? HIDING IN THE BUSHES?]
Was Jed insufferable today? YES.
SOURCE: 1, 2
Edited at 2017-06-28 03:55 pm (UTC)
we can tell
Weird. Kellyanne said they could just get jobs.
Re: we can tell
Re: we can tell
Re: we can tell
No shit. The Repubs are falling apart while in charge, which makes it the perfect time to come together with a cohesive message in opposition but that's apparently too hard.
Re: we can tell
Re: we can tell
Re: we can tell
Re: we can tell
Edited at 2017-06-28 04:41 pm (UTC)
Re: we can tell
i do think it's just as feasible to assume he or someone from his team sent them to be hung as it is to assume the managers of his golf courses just got the idea to do it themselves. it's strange, i think it's worthy of some discussion.
Re: we can tell
And I love how the demon who calls everything fake news literally has fake news on his walls LAWD
Re: we can tell
Re: we can tell
Edited at 2017-06-28 04:01 pm (UTC)
Make punctuation matter again!!
Trump is picking at this because he's mad Bezos is a more successful business person and, probably, doesn't have an inverted penis.
How many more times can they be told "okay well you're all evil and fake and out to get us, but whatever losers, ~do your jobs~ I guess" before they actually do something about it?
But the Press Corps would have to make it clear it was their decision to give up the farce, not an edict from the WH.
lollllllllllllllllllllllllllll
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/i-d
Edited at 2017-06-28 04:02 pm (UTC)
I didn't watch today, but Jed is usually insufferable. Sometimes more, sometimes less.
A++++++
Edited at 2017-06-28 04:16 pm (UTC)
It could just be the sound of bullshit prematurely escaping her mouth tho