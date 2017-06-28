[politics] comey:shrug

The View talks about Sarah Huckabee Sanders getting interrupted during yesterday's presser




Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's only Wednesday. I know people are suffering from political burnout. The View talks about Huckabee Sanders vs. Karem. During yesterday's presser, deputy White House press secretary was interruped by the Montgomery Country Sentinel executive editor about Sanders spouting how there is always a "constant barrage of fake news" targeting 45. Brian Karem has stated that she is failing to meet the standard and that is being honest. Sunny wanted somebody else to follow up and stand up to the administration.

They also talk about the the fake Time magazine covers at the 45 golf courses. The View provides some alternatives that he can show instead.

[JOY: WHERE IS SPICER? HIDING IN THE BUSHES?]


Was Jed insufferable today? YES.
