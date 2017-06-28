Season 3 of IZombie is done...What's next?

Next season is certainly going to be different, and I'm not sure if it's good or bad. I really didn't think they would reveal zombies to the world. Reply

Thread

Link

shit i am SO behind Reply

Thread

Link

Me too.



This season hasn't been that great for me. The love triangle left a bad taste in my mouth tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh no what love triangle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With Peyton/Blaine/Ravi.



I think it got resolved in like one ep but it feels so unnecessary when the choice should be Ravi even if he acted like a dick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh jeez not here for anyone trying to fix or woobify blaine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

peyton was like oh cool blaine is awesome now that he doesn't remember killing people and she was with him until it turned out he was lying the whole time and it took her THAT to see the light



like...not even him killing Liv's boyfriend, kidnapping that little kid, MAKING LIV INTO A ZOMBIE??? made her see the light but the fact that he LIED TO HER? LMAO



Ravi is a cutie, she is dumb af and horny



I hate when people disregard someone's actions just because they were GOOD TO THEM and only get mad when someone is directly a dick to them...like if a good friend tells you and provides receipts that someone is bad news, BELIEVE THEM???



Edited at 2017-06-28 05:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO at blaine lying the whole time. that sneaky little bugger. is he still alive? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao yes, and he's a zombie again and he's running a bar with his bald friend, everyone is still casual with him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao jesus christ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't even watch the episodes bc my cw app on roku has been doing really weird shit. It'll fast forward on its own written this really loud scratching sounds. I deleted it and reinstalled it and it still does it. If anyone knows somewhere else I can watch it let me know please Reply

Thread

Link

Have you tried the CW website? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no! you can watch it on there??? hhmmm i can open it on my phone and beam it to my tv (gotta love samsung). do i need an account or anything??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As long as you're in the US you can watch on cwtv.com Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes! perfect. thanks so much. i have like 5 episodes to catch up on eek <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

solar movie . sc



They've got a lot of stuff on there, though I don't use it for iZombie since each episode is on UK Netflix the day after it airs in the US. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do actually like this show but holy shit is the writing all over the place.

Like with her behavior she used to be able to control is and only come out a little bit than she apparently had no control and this was before the blue juice.



I am most annoyed and them handling major and liv they slept together and had all these feelings for each other than all of a sudden she's dating his friend and its never mentioned again wtf.



Theres a million other things but i like the actors a lot and I like some of the longer arcing storylines that keep sticking around. Reply

Thread

Link

I completely agree! And then the whole thing with Major and Vanessa only to have Vanessa die like right away?? And Major just going back to work when his friends/new love just died? Maybe he's coping but I feel like a lot of things are brought up and just forgotten about or touched on briefly and in an unsatisfying way.



This show is cute and I really liked the first two seasons but now I think it's getting too confused on where it's going. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am most annoyed and them handling major and liv they slept together and had all these feelings for each other than all of a sudden she's dating his friend and its never mentioned again wtf.



Mte I thought I missed a real time skip and a few episodes there or something it was so off. I wish they'd go hard or go home with the romance stuff, it's the weakest part of the show for me and the back and forth is just not done well.



I really only watch the show for Ravi because between all of that and Liv's badly portrayed personality of the week, I only half heartedly watch anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah they've made liv have no real personality I mainly watch for Ravi and Major sometimes Blaine but they are also all over the place with him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm behind but I peaked at the spoilers bc this season has been ehh to me.



But I was reading a comment about how someone wants Chase to Bi bc jason dohring has chemistry with everyone and for the show to have some lgtb representation *roll my eyes* I can't.

Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

This ep was crazy but this season been a little all over the place, did they even find out how stole the cure from Ravi's office?

Loved the last scene between Liv and Ravi

Reply

Thread

Link

the part that confused me the most is why would u send your miltary contractor buddies to go after your cheating ex????? like i get justin's pissed, but isn't that a bit overkill?????? Reply

Thread

Link









p.s. Now that Dohring is part of the cast, all I want next season is get him and Buckley to take the shirts (& pants off) all the time. Because wow, Jason got bigger although RIP chest hair.



Edited at 2017-06-28 05:43 pm (UTC) I loved the I love yous at the end with Liv and Ravi -- the best relationship on the show. And season 3 has been off, pacing and writing wise, but I will always be fond of it because of Major:p.s. Now that Dohring is part of the cast, all I want next season is get him and Buckley to take the shirts (& pants off) all the time. Because wow, Jason got bigger although RIP chest hair. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Major is adorable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never follow the plot of this show, i like the characters and the humor and their interactions, i never care for the overall storyline though lmao





Major and Liv need to go back together now that he's a fucking zombie again Reply

Thread

Link

yeah i feel like they're the one couple on the show that DO make sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao they are the only couple basically



the other ones were together much shorter i can't even consider that a relationship, at least major and liv were engaged and then on/off lmfaooo



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link