Season 3 of IZombie is done...What's next?
ICYMI: The secret's out! So what's next for @cwiZombie? Creator @RobThomas gives us a preview: https://t.co/wJJkSpiPAv pic.twitter.com/wM7EFwWRzT— Yahoo TV (@YahooTV) June 28, 2017
“As a showrunner, I like seasons being new stories. I like reinvention. I like progression. It gets boring to me if you just keep doing the same thing each week,” the creator said.
Terminally-ill humans will come to Liv's town to become zombies but there won't be enough food.
He also said, and I quote: "The Seattle police force will only handle cases in which the victim is a human. Fillmore Graves will have their own force that will handle cases where the victim is a zombie. Things within the system will change a bit.”
This season hasn't been that great for me. The love triangle left a bad taste in my mouth tbh.
I think it got resolved in like one ep but it feels so unnecessary when the choice should be Ravi even if he acted like a dick.
like...not even him killing Liv's boyfriend, kidnapping that little kid, MAKING LIV INTO A ZOMBIE??? made her see the light but the fact that he LIED TO HER? LMAO
Ravi is a cutie, she is dumb af and horny
I hate when people disregard someone's actions just because they were GOOD TO THEM and only get mad when someone is directly a dick to them...like if a good friend tells you and provides receipts that someone is bad news, BELIEVE THEM???
Edited at 2017-06-28 05:59 pm (UTC)
They've got a lot of stuff on there, though I don't use it for iZombie since each episode is on UK Netflix the day after it airs in the US.
Like with her behavior she used to be able to control is and only come out a little bit than she apparently had no control and this was before the blue juice.
I am most annoyed and them handling major and liv they slept together and had all these feelings for each other than all of a sudden she's dating his friend and its never mentioned again wtf.
Theres a million other things but i like the actors a lot and I like some of the longer arcing storylines that keep sticking around.
This show is cute and I really liked the first two seasons but now I think it's getting too confused on where it's going.
Mte I thought I missed a real time skip and a few episodes there or something it was so off. I wish they'd go hard or go home with the romance stuff, it's the weakest part of the show for me and the back and forth is just not done well.
I really only watch the show for Ravi because between all of that and Liv's badly portrayed personality of the week, I only half heartedly watch anyway.
But I was reading a comment about how someone wants Chase to Bi bc jason dohring has chemistry with everyone and for the show to have some lgtb representation *roll my eyes* I can't.
Loved the last scene between Liv and Ravi
p.s. Now that Dohring is part of the cast, all I want next season is get him and Buckley to take the shirts (& pants off) all the time. Because wow, Jason got bigger although RIP chest hair.
Edited at 2017-06-28 05:43 pm (UTC)
Major and Liv need to go back together now that he's a fucking zombie again
the other ones were together much shorter i can't even consider that a relationship, at least major and liv were engaged and then on/off lmfaooo