Season 3 of IZombie is done...What's next?



“As a showrunner, I like seasons being new stories. I like reinvention. I like progression. It gets boring to me if you just keep doing the same thing each week,” the creator said.

Terminally-ill humans will come to Liv's town to become zombies but there won't be enough food.

He also said, and I quote: "The Seattle police force will only handle cases in which the victim is a human. Fillmore Graves will have their own force that will handle cases where the victim is a zombie. Things within the system will change a bit.”


