June 28th, 2017, 04:50 pm avingnon Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives Birth! Rosie and Jason Statham's first child is a... boy! Jack Oscar Statham was born on June 24th and, if you're interested, weighs 8.8lbs. Congrats to them!SOURCE Tagged: birth, models Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3636 comments Add comment
Ever since Crown Princess Victoria named her son Oscar, I've really loved that name.
What about....?
Re: What about....?
Oscar Jack would lead to the nickname OJ tho. Maybe JO isn't much better, but at least it's a different kind of awkward.
speaking of other preg celebs, when is OP's icon going to have hers? i feel like from her social media, chelsea's over being pregnant.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
i love both names, i'm just not sure they go together tbh. but whatever they end up calling him, it'll be good.
Congrats to them