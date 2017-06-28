Cute! Congrats to them.



Ever since Crown Princess Victoria named her son Oscar, I've really loved that name. Reply

My dad's name! Reply

I can't because I think of Oscar the Grouch or Oscar Mayer. BUT I do love me some Oscar Wilde. Reply

I had a Sesame Street scratch & sniff book as a kid. To this day, the name Oscar brings to mind the disgusting smell from that book :X Reply

I forgot about bae! Reply

It's my dog's name. Reply

I really like the name. Reply

I like Oscar, but not Jack in front of it. Reply

Omg i had forgotten they were together. Congrats! And that's such a cute name. Reply

A reasonable, normal name, nice and congrats. Reply

ah!! i am such a fucking sucker for newborns. they're so ugly and cute and wrinkly omg. Reply

Jack O? 😬😬😬😬 Reply

big boy. i like the name. Reply

She's such a beautiful angel. Congrats to her and her man 💕 Reply

Aw good for them, and kuddos on the normal name. Although jack Oscar doesn't really flow imo but at least his name isn't something like Algae Jones. Reply

I love it when models give birth Reply

I have major baby fever right now. Reply

That boy is gonna be the hottest boy in the world Reply

I don't know if I like "Jack Oscar" together ("Oscar Jack" would flow better IMO) but in the wide world of celebrity baby names that's so incredibly minor haha. "Jack Statham" is really cute and refreshingly normal. Reply

Oscar Jack would lead to the nickname OJ tho. Maybe JO isn't much better, but at least it's a different kind of awkward. Reply

that's a really cute name. i like it.



speaking of other preg celebs, when is OP's icon going to have hers? i feel like from her social media, chelsea's over being pregnant. Reply

lmao i love her pregnant tweets. but ia! it seems like she's been pregnant forever, even though she only announced it on february 1st Reply

Idk how she hasn't had her baby yet, she must be due like any day now. Reply

I took photos this morning to commemorate my fake niece's birthday this morning! 1 year flies by!



so fucking adorable!!!!!! Reply

8.8 pounds?? fuck off omg Reply

congrats!



i love both names, i'm just not sure they go together tbh. but whatever they end up calling him, it'll be good. Reply

Was Felix Tony Randall already taken ? Reply

How sweet Reply

big baby Reply

Great birthday! Reply

