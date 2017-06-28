NETFLIX - OKJA Discussion Post + Featurettes & Character Posters

I was just seeing someone wearing this wasn't actually up on Netflix US yet...I wish it was getting a theatrical release near me. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh that's because a lot of us thought they meant midnight PDT like they usually do on Netflix =) Turns out it's midnight Korea (8AM PDT). Just checked now and it's up! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OH nice, I was wondering why no one was talking about it when I woke up!



I don't actually have netflix rn but I will support it when I do. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

cannot wait to watch, gonna do it tonight <3 <3 Reply

Thread

Link

this little beautiful munchkin omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been looking forward to seeing this, but I don't think I'll actually be able to watch it. Animals suffering is the one thing I can't handle, mostly because I know millions of them are being abused and tortured as I'm writing this. I don't want to make myself miserable. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I struggle to enjoy it as fiction b/c it's too close to reality for billions of animals Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally understand, there are some really hard scenes in this movie and yeah it hurts that this is a reality out there. Personally speaking, I'm coming up to my one year anniversary since I've completely stopped eating meat (though, I'm a pescatarian which is something i hope to move on from in the future) and watching this film evoked a lot of feelings for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it hit closer to home than I thought it would :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw a preview screening a couple weeks ago, but just coming in here to say again how much I loved it. The perfect blind of whimsical and contemporary, kind of like Beasts of the Southern Wild. An Seo Hyun is precious beyond words, and Paul Dano was exceptional. Can't wait to see it again :) Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Absolutely agreed! There were so much beautiful imagery in this, with the forest scenes, compared to the claustrophobic feeling of the city. This honestly felt like watching a live-action Ghibli movie =) An Seo Hyun is a fantastic actress, saying so much with just an expression. I often find scenes with a live actor + CG character to not work, but it worked beautifully in this film! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This looks cute but also like something created to make you cry and I don't like watching stuff that I know will make me cry. So I'm conflicted. Reply

Thread

Link

this seems ripe for a "does the dog mutant pig beast die" type spoiler Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I wanna see it but ngl I'm going to need to know upfront if Okja dies at the end. Time to sleuth for spoilers lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hello, I replied with the fate of Okja below, but won't go in any more detail. I hope you still decide to give it a go, either way. It's a wonderful film! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always forget how beautiful Steven is and then he shows up and the emotional roller-coaster starts up again. Reply

Thread

Link

i just want to know who/what dies and how hard i will cry bc i don't want to ruin my day lol it looks like a movie i would really enjoy though Reply

Thread

Link

You're definitely gonna cry especially for the last 20 minutes or so. Bring that Kleenex. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw this Monday and I am still reeling tbh. This movie NEEDS to be viewed on the big screen.



That little girl deserves awards. Bostwick sucked though. Fuck him. Reply

Thread

Link

thanks for the rec, i was planning to watch this on netflix but it is playing in a few theaters near me... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yay! Do it. You know it's worth it if my broke ass is recommending paying money for something you could watch for free. ;) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow this is a really good trailer



i wish it had a theatrical release Reply

Thread

Link

Lmfao jake's performance is getting ripped to shreds by critics Reply

Thread

Link

He was over the top in a way that stood out, but wasn't necessarily awful? IDK. He reminded me of a skinny younger, drunk Bryan Cranston as Walter White. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really was OTT, and in a bad way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly was expecting worse from what I've been seeing, but I thought he played this OTT washed-up TV celebrity type rather well. I did laugh at his "stage voice" compared to his speaking voice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i never heard of this but it's exactly what i never knew i wanted. looking forward to watching this later!! Reply

Thread

Link

Enjoy! I absolutely love Bong Joon Ho's work which I recommend if you've not seen his other films, and this one definitely continues that magic =) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tilda Swinton should play Cruella de vil . She really nails evil white lady . Reply

Thread

Link

Does the bear pig die.





I need to know this before I commit because this isn't a chance I'm willing to take because I am not about that life at all. Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same.



And do other animals suffer/die/look sad in general? I want to watch this but I cant deal with animals being hurt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just going by the trailer, there is definite animal sadness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Please to anyone who reads it, to be mindful of reaction/spoiler!



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Okja lives =) Hello will put the fate of Okja under the cut, won't give any details beyond that.Please to anyone who reads it, to be mindful of reaction/spoiler! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

From a review:



As an animal lover, I wouldn’t wish the very particular emotional jolt this movie delivers on my worst enemy. Be warned: There is very little hope here. There is only bleakness.



D: Reply

Thread

Link

fuck. idk if i can handle it :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm peace out then. I can't handle animal deaths, even for giant imaginary ones. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to watch it but idk with this review, i don't want to cry ;_; (and I know I will)



Edited at 2017-06-28 05:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If knowing the fate of Okja might help you decide, I've put it under a spoiler cut in a thread above =) Either way, I do hope you give it a chance.



I'm like you and others, I can't stand sad scenes involving animals...but I do think this was a beautifully done film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link