NETFLIX - OKJA Discussion Post + Featurettes & Character Posters




OKJA officially releases today on NETFLIX at 8AM PDT! Here is the Official Trailer again =)


For 10 idyllic years, young Mija has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja - a massive animal and an even bigger friend - at her home in the mountains of South Korea. But that changes when family-owned, multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves and transports her to New York, where an image-obsessed and self-promoting CEO has big plans for Mija's dearest friend. With no particular plan but single-minded in intent, Mija sets out on a rescue mission.


From director Bong Joon-Ho (The Host, Snowpiercer) and starring An Seo Hyun, Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Steven Yeun, Lily Collins, Devon Bostick, Giancarlo Esposito and Jake Gyllenhaal.


The Animal Liberation Front vows to take down the Mirando Corporation.


Cast and crew discuss the project, OKJA, by Bong Joon Ho.


The best sound makes director Bong Joon Ho's Okja more immersive, more emotional, and more beautiful.








I thought I'd submit a post for those who may want to discuss the film =) and possibly ugly-cry with others.

EDIT : Just finished it, I won't spoil anything but for those watching, keep watching til the end of the credits!

Spoiler-tag for those who need:

