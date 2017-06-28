NETFLIX - OKJA Discussion Post + Featurettes & Character Posters
OKJA officially releases today on NETFLIX at 8AM PDT! Here is the Official Trailer again =)
For 10 idyllic years, young Mija has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja - a massive animal and an even bigger friend - at her home in the mountains of South Korea. But that changes when family-owned, multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves and transports her to New York, where an image-obsessed and self-promoting CEO has big plans for Mija's dearest friend. With no particular plan but single-minded in intent, Mija sets out on a rescue mission.
From director Bong Joon-Ho (The Host, Snowpiercer) and starring An Seo Hyun, Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Steven Yeun, Lily Collins, Devon Bostick, Giancarlo Esposito and Jake Gyllenhaal.
The Animal Liberation Front vows to take down the Mirando Corporation.
Cast and crew discuss the project, OKJA, by Bong Joon Ho.
The best sound makes director Bong Joon Ho's Okja more immersive, more emotional, and more beautiful.
okja posters 😍 p1
okja posters p2 😍
#Okja is ready to be revealed...
And this is Silver, he is played by Devon Bostick, and he will be your future favorite character so say hi
I thought I'd submit a post for those who may want to discuss the film =)
EDIT : Just finished it, I won't spoil anything but for those watching, keep watching til the end of the credits!
Spoiler-tag for those who need:
I don't actually have netflix rn but I will support it when I do.
dogmutant pig beast die" type spoiler
That little girl deserves awards. Bostwick sucked though. Fuck him.
i wish it had a theatrical release
I need to know this before I commit because this isn't a chance I'm willing to take because I am not about that life at all.
And do other animals suffer/die/look sad in general? I want to watch this but I cant deal with animals being hurt
Please to anyone who reads it, to be mindful of reaction/spoiler!
[Spoiler (click to open)]Okja lives =)
As an animal lover, I wouldn’t wish the very particular emotional jolt this movie delivers on my worst enemy. Be warned: There is very little hope here. There is only bleakness.
D:
I'm like you and others, I can't stand sad scenes involving animals...but I do think this was a beautifully done film.
I'll pass