Rihanna's new man is Saudi heir Hassan Jameel





also:





Don't act like you forgot. Isco's fine ass wishes!also:Don't act like you forgot. Reply

Thread

Link

it's not like i forget how beautiful she is but then a gif happens and it's like WHOA. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it really just stops you in your tracks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her beauty kills me!!!! And to think she was pretty forgettable when she first came out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His family has a net worth of 1.5 billion. Insane! Reply

Thread

Link

He's fucking fine--nut in me tbh Reply

Thread

Link

mte, let me eat this brogurt daddy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish more guys would use "nut" rather than "cum" tbh. I feel like I prefer it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, I want me one of those too! Reply

Thread

Link

young, handsome and super rich. get it RiRi Reply

Thread

Link

and lol @ people saying it was Isco, Mohamed Salah or Kevin Trapp. like where? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Da fuq at them thinking it was Kevin Trapp? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he cute Reply

Thread

Link

Lol sis has been with this man since NYE at least.



Sis gone. Reply

Thread

Link

If this is true, this is the real reason she gained weight. I'm all about that love weight gain. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd suck his dick dry even if he was poor Reply

Thread

Link

this is so sweet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm still laughing at isco. he doesn't look anything like him Reply

Thread

Link

he kind of looks completely different in the photos from the pool Reply

Thread

Link

ia, i mean still attractive but diff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah maybe i just think he looks tanner in the photos?? is thats what throwing me off? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

God. This is life goals lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Dude looking more like Robin van Persie in that photo than Isco. Reply

Thread

Link

I see it! Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i forgot robin existed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I see it, too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

let me catch rihanna in an abaya one day lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Rih would make it fashion tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



She already has bb. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i laughed i'm sry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this one killed me



https://twitter.com/tamakloeee/status/88 0038257786007552 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the blueprint Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol she looks like BB8 on solar panels Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

not eves! janet was tryna lock that down for a baby and once she got it she dipped.

rih ain't about the maternal life right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnn no chill Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I literally screamed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ot i just got back from UAE during ramadan. It was kinda fascinating to witness and i have no idea how they do not faint on 48 degrees without water but 👍🏼 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link