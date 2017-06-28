Rihanna's new man is Saudi heir Hassan Jameel
Rihanna's new man is Saudi heir Hassan Jameel who was seen snogging popstar at Spanish villa - The Sun https://t.co/MN0IklIt96 pic.twitter.com/9fDL7CaCw3— Rihanna News (@RihannaNewsUK) June 28, 2017
Rihanna's new bae is Hassan Jameel, whose family sell Toyota cars in the Middle East. He is a friend/rumoured ex of Naomi Campbell. Some people believe the mystery guy is Isco Alarcon. So what is the truth?
Rihanna and her new ting looking very happy 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/gzRnswI9if— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 28, 2017
Ask Rihanna. pic.twitter.com/zkpkCWvCMj— Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) June 27, 2017
also:
Don't act like you forgot.
Sis gone.
fans losing it.
rih ain't about the maternal life right now.