I thought Prada had a tie-in with the game and Jessica did a thing for it

Me too

To answer my own q I bought a 3$ "I heart Canada" t-shirt because I had just gone to buy ice cream and the girl selling me the cone fumbled handing it over and it fell smack on my boobs.



I had to walk around looking like a tourist for the rest of the day. :'(

What's the last item of clothing you purchased, ONTD?



Back in January I was snowed in for like 4 days and watched a bunch of docs on Netflix about consumerism v minimalism and happiness etc etc and I've only bought one item of clothing since then. It's like I was hypnotized. I legit forget that shopping for clothes is a thing I used to do regularly or when I was just bored.



Edited at 2017-06-28 02:09 pm (UTC)

I'm kinda mad at myself bc ive been strictly thrift shopping if i needed anything and then recently I broke my streak :( I got new jeans at the gap outlet store and even worse i got a few blouses at forever 21 the other day. And a blazer from Macys for my bf cuz we went to a wedding recently. Sigh. But im going back on my secondhand goal now! And I have like 2 bags of clothes to donate at least.

I've always told myself I'm going to get into buying thrift clothes and altering them to look modern but I never really have the time to take it on. But I've managed to get a lot of good work clothes secondhand, some basically even look new like a J Crew button down I got for $6.



But I see bloggers that buy hideous house dresses and restyle them to look great and ask why not me while my sewing machine collects dust

I'm jealous of people who have good thrift stores in their area I'm assuming none of the rich people near me donate bc whenever I go it's all crap.

Lol. I always go to My Unique. I think there are more than one in the city if you can ever get to one. Ive found some nice stuff there and they always have sales esp if u use their app. Its huge, like a department store

Oh that sounds so cool but ill never be that person who can fix up thrift store finds Lol. I wish!!!



The one thrift store i go to has pretty decent and recent stuff so honestly i dont really save much money than if i went to the mall, esp if its a well known designer but I at least feel better about shopping second hand.

ooh which docs do you recommend? i'm WFH today so i have a date with my tv and a pizza box while i work "diligently" on "client follow-ups" lol

I started with The Minimalists which I really liked, the guys making the film obviously have a stake in it because they're promoting a book but a lot of the people they interviewed were really interesting. Then from there Netflix recommended a doc that I think was just called Happy that explored different ways people seek happiness and kind of overlapped with The Minimalists but without a book to promote.



Then when I watched The True Cost which basically made me not want to buy anything ever again. I also watched Cowspiracy which got really tinhatty at times but the premise did make me pause before buying and consuming so many animal products. I was just so woke by the time that snow melted.

Yasss cowspiracy lol. I was already vegan before I watched it but it's pretty compelling. Honestly I definitely need to make better consumer choices all around, that's what made me want to start excusively shopping secondhand. I'm definitely gonna watch these docs you're talking about. Not OC but thanks bb

Edited at 2017-06-28 03:03 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-28 03:03 pm (UTC)

lmao thank you sis! i will let u know how woke i am after i get through as many docs as this large pizza will last me xoxo

She looks great but I don't like the look of any of the clothes. I wish they had put her in some James Jean Prada pieces so my interests could overlap, tbh.





I bought this pair of socks that I originally saw on modcloth like a year or two ago but I wasn't going to pay modcloth prices for friggin' socks. But then I found them on sale on some other site and they're so comfty and I love them. Reply

I got some pants yesterday from online but they dont fit. I didnt see they were skinny fit, and I got some ~thick~ thighs/quads

I got a couple of things at the same time. I bought a bodysuit, four Qwertee shirts 'cause I had a buy 2 get 2 free coupon, one of those "kimonos" that's really just something to wear over a tank top, and two dresses I really wanted from the Victoria Beckham Target collection that was on sale for $12.

I can't even remember the last time I bought clothes. Yikes.

I recently bought some black socks because all of mine were either white or had colourful print on them.

i don't remember tbh. i realized lately that i have no patience for shopping. last time i entered a clothing store i couldn't wait to get out

I bought some brand new Gap boyfriend jeans at the thrift store for $9!

Thrift store gods have cursed me, I couldn't find anything the last couple times I went to one 😑 so in jealous of u rn bc I want those jeans lol

Edited at 2017-06-28 02:44 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-28 02:44 pm (UTC)

I totally understand, there is nothing more disappointing getting excited to go thrifting and then end up with nothing. Two Savers locations closest to me closed down, so I had to drive 40 minutes to the next location, but thank goodness it was worth the trip!

Sending you positive vibes for the cheap boyfriend jeans!!!



Sending you positive vibes for the cheap boyfriend jeans!!!

I find that if I want something specific I leave disappointed but if I'm just browsing I hit gold Lol.



Aw that's sad about Savers :(

I bought a 10 dollar champion hoodie. A STEAL!

A cardigan so I could look super uptight and like a piece of white toast for an interview. I was so bummed, I hardly recognized myself. I love cardigans but in colors like sea green and mustard.

she's perfect for prada



i bought a spice girls t-shirt but the quality is awful so i regret that one

I bought a shirt that said "Daddy" on it, and I also bought a shirt that has Britney Spears debut album pic on it.

striped ironic shuttlecock club sweater, ugly brown wide pants, denim shorts because we've had a heatwave lately and i realised all of mine are short shorts



oh and the limited edition dva hoodie from j!nx because i'm overwatch trash

A strapless bra that actually fits and a bunch of shoes/clothing from ASOS that I'm returning.

Prada's commercial with Daria Werbowy will forever be their best

Daria is a queen, wonder what she's up to lately.

Probably nothing or sailing lol. She barely works anymore

I bought a cute lace shirt.



I literally buy clothes like every other week from Asos because I can't help myself

Coincidentally, I bought Miu Miu :P I'm not a huge fan of Prada's clothing line, but JC wears it so well.

Old Navy jeggings and they are life. I'm going to replace all my jeans with jeggings. I have a Stitch Fix coming by Friday or Saturday that looks pretty good, too.

I bought a pair of jeans.

she is sf stunning. i'd love a pair of mirrored sunglasses....but i'd have to get prescription ones and that's a lot of effort. plus idt aviators would suit my face.

the last clothing i bought...well, my mum bought me some socks?





the last clothing i bought...well, my mum bought me some socks?

