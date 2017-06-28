Trailer for the Musical The Greatest Showman, Starring Hugh Jackman

That is such an ill fitting song, it's distracting. Not to the level of Orient Express, but still.



I'm willing to give it a chance. I want a decent circus movie for once.

That's. .A collection of people.

i'm a sucker for a musical, so bring it on

I misread this as "High School Musical w Hugh Jackman" and was confused but excited. Lol me.

LMAO I just noticed Zac Efron is even in this.

Lol I read it as "greatest SNOWman"

wtf is that generic pop song. so sick of pasek & paul being awarded for their basicness.

michelle looks qt.



michelle looks qt.

mte lol, im so sick of "this is me, watch out HERE I COME" songs

#thegreatcometwasrobbed Oh no. Are Pasek and Paul doing the music/songs for this??? Damn it.

#justiceforcomet



Edited at 2017-06-28 02:40 pm (UTC) yep they're inescapable

who is interested in this lol..



its gonna flop

i see why the screening reports for this were so bad now

I smell a Golden Globe for Hugh.



The trailer music doesn't work for me though.

Zendaya is on this, so that's all I need as motivation to go see it. Take my money, Z.

Edited at 2017-06-28 02:20 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-28 02:20 pm (UTC)

Same lol

This is going to be terrible if that trailer song is any indication of the songs in the movie. And I LOVE musicals so I want this to work.

This looks good, whatever. I love every part of this cast.

the songs sound like they're truly the meaning of meh but it looks pretty? and zendaya



fun fact, there is a ringling bros. compound in my hometown. all the buildings have been sold to various different places and the big mansion has been a monastery for years now.

Even for a movie musical, the music sounds wildly anachronistic

why not hire Baz Luhrmann for this



are they going to touch on the rampant abuse of circus/carnival workers in this?

Ugh that song is so not a good fit for this trailer. Also RIP not steroid Zefron.

I'm guessing it completely ignores the years of animal abuse though. No thanks.

That could be an interesting B-plot since Barnum and the founder of the ASPCA apparently were friends, but also (obviously) had a lot of disagreements over Barnum's treatment of animals.

this looks so awful omg "for showbusiness? ive never heard of it" "cuz i just invited it ;)"



zendaya and even white michelle williams look gorgeous in this though. But noooooo thank you

No thanks

that song sucks, I hope the rest of the movie doesn't have music like that?

...



...It looks like saccharine, style over substance fluff.



I kind of want to see it. Hugh Jackman is just so charming to me. I also love musicals.

Michelle is looking fresher than she has in years.

Michelle Williams finally cast against type as a character whose husband likes her https://t.co/X9iBRafnhP — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) 28. Juni 2017



LMAO OMG it's such a specific thing but it's totally true. I always wonder why Michelle never branches out into slightly lighter hearted fare(besides like this and that Oz movie). She seems to love being in those tortorous indie dramas about sad poor people where nothing good happens to anyone. She was super cute in Dick back in the day. I think she'd be really fun in comedy.

OH GOD NO

this is just me being basic af but I love this

I was kinda meh about it until about halfway when the song started to give me feels.

Aw, I like how this looks. It's probably gonna ignore the terrible working conditions of both the performers and the mistreatment of the animals, but I'm a sucker for a musical and I wanna see Zendaya succeed so I will be seeing this.

This trailer is kinda misleading. Like if I didn't know it was a musical, I wouldn't be able to tell. I expected them to show at least a little bit of a number.

Yas Zefron

Looks cuuuute I already know I'm gonna love Zendaya and Zac's characters, ESPECIALLY together.

Yes! I need more of Hugh's laughably extreme vibrato!

Isn't PT Barnum the guy who said there's a sucker born every minute? There seems to be a dissonance between that and this trailer.

