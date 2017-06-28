Trailer for the Musical The Greatest Showman, Starring Hugh Jackman
Every one of us is special! Watch the trailer debut here. #GreatestShowman 🎩 pic.twitter.com/mqt3ywg84w— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 28, 2017
The film stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Michelle Williams.
I'm willing to give it a chance. I want a decent circus movie for once.
michelle looks qt.
#thegreatcometwasrobbed
#justiceforcomet
Edited at 2017-06-28 02:40 pm (UTC)
its gonna flop
The trailer music doesn't work for me though.
Edited at 2017-06-28 02:20 pm (UTC)
fun fact, there is a ringling bros. compound in my hometown. all the buildings have been sold to various different places and the big mansion has been a monastery for years now.
are they going to touch on the rampant abuse of circus/carnival workers in this?
zendaya and even white michelle williams look gorgeous in this though. But noooooo thank you
...It looks like saccharine, style over substance fluff.
I kind of want to see it. Hugh Jackman is just so charming to me. I also love musicals.