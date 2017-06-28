Catwoman

Hunt for the Wilderpeople's Julian Dennison joins Deadpool 2

Ryan Reynolds confirmed on Instagram that 14-year-old kiwi actor Julian Dennison, best known for playing Ricky Baker in Taika Waititi's indie comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople, will be joining the cast of the Deadpool sequel. His role has not yet been revealed.



Taika Waititi also reacted to the news on Twitter.



