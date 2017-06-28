Hunt for the Wilderpeople's Julian Dennison joins Deadpool 2
Ryan Reynolds confirmed on Instagram that 14-year-old kiwi actor Julian Dennison, best known for playing Ricky Baker in Taika Waititi's indie comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople, will be joining the cast of the Deadpool sequel. His role has not yet been revealed.
Taika Waititi also reacted to the news on Twitter.
Source 1 2
ONTD, did you choose the skux life or did the skux life choose you?
Never in my wilderpeoplest dreams would I have imagined this picture existing. But.... Yessss. @JulianDennison @VancityReynolds #SkuxLife pic.twitter.com/7KUifBrdxg— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) June 28, 2017
So this is good!
I still need to know what became of Dopinder. And his cousin.
No child left behind. No child left behind.
Ricky Baker, happy birthday.
Once rejected, now projected
to star in a Deadpool movieee. And Hector.
Yes!!! Make money, beloved!!!!
Oh this is great, he was fantastic. I loved that movie so much!
Hunt for the Wilderpeople was amazing
random story : my dad sometimes teaches classes in prisons and he showed this movie to the inmates and they were all really into it lol