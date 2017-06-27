Read Ron Howard's 1999 Defense of Jake Lloyd's Phantom Menace Performance

maybe it's because I haven't seen the movie in a long time and I was 5 when it came out but I don't even remember him being that bad Reply

He wasn't, people were unnecessarily cruel. Much like all of he actors/actresses in the prequels, potential good performance was hindered by a horrid script.



There were legendary actors in those movies who couldn't deliver that dialogue well.



He wasn't. People who say he was bad just have unreasonable expectations for what a child can do.

The movie is awful and his performance is mediocre but cute.

He was better than his adult counterpart anyway! Kid anakin doesn't stick out in my memory as being terrible but grown up anakin sure as hell does

I didn't ever want a kid on Star Wars but tbh, none of Phantom Menace is poor Jake's fault, it's 100% George Lucas' and his hero of filmmaking complex that not only wrote and staged this clusterfuck of a trilogy, but also offered no direction whatsoever to anyone in it

no one @ me to say he's an old senile man, idc



no one @ me to say he's an old senile man, idc Reply

Lucas wasn't a senile old man in 1998 so you're not wrong sis lol. I mean, we're all pretty basic when it comes to action adventure films - people eat up the generic and overly used character archetypes and gleefully look the other way when it's obvious a film they are really getting sucked into completely leap frogged off another franchise, book, comic, movie (ALL the above sometimes) for it's basic plot lines, character conflicts, set ups, resolutions, etc. Lucas has never been inventive or original when it comes to those things (the overall world building he does it pretty good usually tho). He exists best as an 'idea man' and giving him more creative control than that is a massive mistake because he will just take a great idea, then lean on existing cliche and overly used plot mechanisms and to boot, he will execute everything else about it TERRIBLY.



Edited at 2017-06-28 06:33 am (UTC) Reply

That letter really needed a proof-reader. Woof!

Right?



"The piece cites, unnamed insiders"



why would you ever think that needs a comma Reply

Along the lines of this stuff, I wanna send Bob Iger the 20 year old memo from Jeffrey katzenberg saying how stupid film is getting

Hamill went off about how Hayden was treated and it was sort of the same thing. Both of them young very green actors and they did what they were told to do.

i don't think hayden was any worse than young hamill tbh



in fact all the acting in star wars has been p lousy Reply

He literally was average and not deserving of the hatred but I will say the person he was up against in either screen tests or auditions was much better.

all the problems with the prequels can be laid directly at the feet of George Lucas.

Fun fact: Michael Angarano auditioned for Anakin and made it to the top 3 picks

I remember seeing his audition tape lol, it was pretty good. that kid from Malcolm in the Middle also auditioned I think? he played Reese I think. they had them either as extras on the dvd or for some behind-the-scenes promotional special when the movie came out maybe?

Yep



havent even read it yet but I know dis gonna be good lol.

Not even the adult actors could create compelling performances in those movies.

Poor kid.



Poor kid. Reply

It can be difficult to draw good performances out of even the most talented child actors, and Phantom Menace had a bad script and even worse director.

I remember the top 3 contenders auditions, and Lloyd was by far the worst of them, it was a weird choice. that being said you're totally right - a kids performance is the LEAST of the issues that film had. fuck, Portman has gone on to win an Oscar and she was just as bland, flat, and emotionless as the 9 year old was.

That article is from 1999 and Amazon was around then?

Amazon was created in 1994. I think my family made our first account on there in 2000

Oh wow, I thought it was started in the early 00s.

the awfulness of the prequels is iconic. also really weeded out who the gifted/questionable actors were. legit talented people like liam neeson and ewan mcgregor walked out with their dignity in tact. suspect ones like natalie portman did not

Ewan MacGregor made the most out of everyone in all three movies with the shit he was given. and how good he got at light saber dueling was pretty insane, IMO.

damn he's basically illiterate

wow we really like to dwell in the past don't we?

Took me a moment to realise we're not talking about the opera.

Jake Lloyd wasn't good but it obviously wasn't his fault. he should never have been cast in the first place. when you watch the making of doc of PM the other blonde kid who screen tested was clearly that best. he was very natural and soulful and even resembled Mark Hamill. you could clearly see that the casting director and producers favored him but dumbass George went with Jake cuz he's an idiot.

that blonde kid should have hands down gotten the part, IA lol idk what they were smoking when they passed on him.

Hearing Lucas' actual reasoning was so fucking wild! Like he actually liked how that Lloyd couldn't remember his lines??

This is so OTT, Ron.



He wasn't bad imo, just mediocre but adorable at the same time.

Jingle All the motherfuckin' Way

The Phantom Menace is trash because the script is trash. The poor kid got way too much hate for a movie being terrible when it really wasn't his fault at all.

I think the backlash on Jake was WAY too extreme during The Phantom Menace, regardless of his talent. Poor guy talks about how he's got his life affected because of the obsessive fanboys (so OTT over a goddamn kid) and attacking him when he was only 9-10 years old when the film was released.

I dislike the prequels but I came out watching Phantom Menace liking Anakin because of Jake. And seriously, he was better than Hayden. It reminds me of watching Rome and going from loving Octavian to hating Augustus Caesar. Anyway, Jake Lloyd didn't give the worst performance.

