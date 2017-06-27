.@AustinMahone Hits #1 on the Charts

The new prince of pop is here! I can't believe we live in a world where Austin Mahone slayed the ugly dragon aka Ed Reply

jk Reply

lolol bloop Reply

I would think Troye Sivan is the up & coming pop star, no? Reply

"Blue Neighborhood" is a solid debut album. i can't believe it tbh.



i didn't want to like YouTube youths music. but here i am. smh. Reply

I didn't know he was a youtuber either when I heard that Gryffin remix of Youth and I was like, wait who is this? I was surprised by how much I liked the album too. Reply

Lorde, ha impacT Reply

The US charts better watch out, this 2 year old bop has been resurrected Reply

Bel Ami or Helix? Reply

LOL Reply

Someoe post that vid of him slow-mo rubbing sunscreen on his thicc body Reply

x2 Reply

oops it was a vine, so its long gone Reply

um post the link sis Reply

Taking lyrics from this superior song:

Reply

Is he self-funding his projects? He's literally been on the up and coming for what, over 5 years now? I don't understand how his label hasn't let him go yet. Reply

oh, i thought this was a shawn thread.

I've become one of those people who can't tell the difference between the 2! Reply

Speaking of gay,

I made the mistake of clicking on a Youtube promoted PRIDE video.

It was the usual gross comments. Pro-lgbt comments are sprinkled here and there.

As of this moment, there are over 130k dislikes, to 77k likes.



I know it's stupid, but can y'all just click the video, let it play all 2 minutes, hit LIKE, and leave some sort of quick upbeat comment. But don't fall into the trap of reading the other comments. Just click the comment box and don't scroll any further.







I'd like to believe that the staggering number of dislikes is due to trolls/homophobes/conservatives/etc. not having any lives (i mean, especially during pride time, most people are away from youtube living 'n doing fun stuff). Reply

They do it every year, the youtube pride video from last year is the most disliked video on youtube.

Trolls wait for it every year Reply

Apparently, having a pride flag in the Youtube Logo at the top is 'shoving it down peoples faces'.

Yet, they had to click the video to open...



I didn't obsess over it as much this time around. But it's scary to just read one thing after another. Reply

The edgelords are dumb as rocks, few days ago one of them tried me becuase I laughted at him writing a long shitpost saying Steven Universe is a feminazi propaganda tool. .

YouTube is fake as shit though, going all gay, thinking we forgot how they flagged all LGBT-related content as not safe for children.



Kudos to them for using a song by an actual trans woman for this, what a song!



HOPELESSNESS is still he best album of 2016, your faves could never! Reply

honestly, that was a technical flub and algorithm mistakes mostly. I'm not gonna hold a grudge for that forever.

Youtube has done a lot for LGBT people, even if its as little (or big?) as giving a spotlight like these videos.



And forget gays for a sec. They also do the same for womens rights, black history month (boy oh boy, the comments in those 2 subjects are a shit show in themselves), and other issues.



I see a lot of comments like "why is youtube not doing videos spotlighting our veterans and war heroes for veterans day and memorial day??" Reply

ALso, I hate when haunted houses/mazes are filmed for TV. The spotlight of the camera ruins everything. Reply

The only time I saw him was when he won the VMA and his face is so forgettble, he's a like a stock image model

The only think that's memorable about him is that he calls his fans MA HOMIES. I can't even type it without bursting into laughter Reply

nnn japan, you were doing so good. go back to stanning carly Reply

how dare you betray carly like you, japan!!! Reply

this goes out to all his mahomies Reply

