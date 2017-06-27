.@AustinMahone Hits #1 on the Charts
.@AustinMahone's "Dirty Work" is a belated smash in Japan thanks to a comedy routine: https://t.co/S2U64uHT6w pic.twitter.com/MRyHzJd6ou— idolator (@idolator) June 27, 2017
...in Japan!
Popular Japanese comedienne Blouson Chiemi assembled a career woman parody of a Austin M's 2015 sleeper hit Dirty Work, with lines like "Men are like gum. Once they lose their flavor, you just get a new piece." The video is so popular it has boosted the song to the top of the local charts, dethorning Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You.
The up and coming superstar is currently on a nearly sold-out tour across the US, and heading for Japan soon.
Sources: @idolator. @BlousonChiemi. @YungMahomie.
Congrats! ONTD: What's your fav viral vid~?
i didn't want to like YouTube youths music. but here i am. smh.
CONGRATS
Re: CONGRATS
Re: CONGRATS
Re: CONGRATS
Re: CONGRATS
I've become one of those people who can't tell the difference between the 2!
I made the mistake of clicking on a Youtube promoted PRIDE video.
It was the usual gross comments. Pro-lgbt comments are sprinkled here and there.
As of this moment, there are over 130k dislikes, to 77k likes.
I know it's stupid, but can y'all just click the video, let it play all 2 minutes, hit LIKE, and leave some sort of quick upbeat comment. But don't fall into the trap of reading the other comments. Just click the comment box and don't scroll any further.
I'd like to believe that the staggering number of dislikes is due to trolls/homophobes/conservatives/etc. not having any lives (i mean, especially during pride time, most people are away from youtube living 'n doing fun stuff).
Trolls wait for it every year
Yet, they had to click the video to open...
I didn't obsess over it as much this time around. But it's scary to just read one thing after another.
YouTube is fake as shit though, going all gay, thinking we forgot how they flagged all LGBT-related content as not safe for children.
Kudos to them for using a song by an actual trans woman for this, what a song!
HOPELESSNESS is still he best album of 2016, your faves could never!
Youtube has done a lot for LGBT people, even if its as little (or big?) as giving a spotlight like these videos.
And forget gays for a sec. They also do the same for womens rights, black history month (boy oh boy, the comments in those 2 subjects are a shit show in themselves), and other issues.
I see a lot of comments like "why is youtube not doing videos spotlighting our veterans and war heroes for veterans day and memorial day??"
The only think that's memorable about him is that he calls his fans MA HOMIES. I can't even type it without bursting into laughter