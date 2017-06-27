Ranger: Gold

.@AustinMahone Hits #1 on the Charts



...in Japan!

Popular Japanese comedienne Blouson Chiemi assembled a career woman parody of a Austin M's 2015 sleeper hit Dirty Work, with lines like "Men are like gum. Once they lose their flavor, you just get a new piece." The video is so popular it has boosted the song to the top of the local charts, dethorning Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You.





The up and coming superstar is currently on a nearly sold-out tour across the US, and heading for Japan soon.

Sources: @idolator. @BlousonChiemi. @YungMahomie.

Congrats! ONTD: What's your fav viral vid~?

Tagged: , , , , ,