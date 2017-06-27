Michelle Rodriguez might leave the Fast and the Furious franchise over its treatment of women
F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love
BUT yeah, she's gone.
babalooya
Sigh? Women need gender tallies to feel empowered? How about they cast the right person/gender for the character/role? Tired of this post-feminist "wah, we're helpless victims" mentality. Write/produce/direct your own film - cast nothing but women - why play victim and demand men do your work for you? So sad...
He's really going for the bingo on this one.
I don't understand men at all.
sure, because men reacted so well to Ghostbusters
I also have to wonder what the pay discrepancies are between Michelle, who's been there from the beginning and say, Statham and The Rock.
This time around there was just no need for it. Any of it. The pregnancy that makes no sense chronologically, the death, all of it... it's just to prop Vin up. The fact that she said "dads should name their babies!" when the kid is like two years old!!! U g h.
The fridging in 8 and Mia being completely absent with no other reason than being the wife of Brian and they obviously can't bring him back but sure. Let's ignore that she's a driver too and even helped with Dom's escape and was part of a heist in 5.
Nathalie has no reason to be there and not because I don't want her to be but because they give her absolutely nothing to do but be a passenger and 'help' Tej with hacking.
At least Giselle made sense story wise and they killed Han too.
Tho they can bring her back. No body no death.
Tl;dr. More ladies less men.
i wouldn't be surprised if they do bring giselle back, but what i really want is for the DCEU to bring in sung kang. giselle/han forever 🙏🏽