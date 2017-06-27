Michelle Rodriguez might leave the Fast and the Furious franchise over its treatment of women

Good for her for standing up for the treatment of women in these movies.

Good for her. I find people give this franchise's sexism too much of a pass. Reply

they really do. i kept seeing "these movies actually so progressive and good for poc and women!!!!" all over the place and i was really wondering if they had ever actually seen the films Reply

I'd be so proud if she left this horrible disgusting franchise. Reply

The second fucking comment on her post:



babalooya

Sigh? Women need gender tallies to feel empowered? How about they cast the right person/gender for the character/role? Tired of this post-feminist "wah, we're helpless victims" mentality. Write/produce/direct your own film - cast nothing but women - why play victim and demand men do your work for you? So sad...



He's really going for the bingo on this one. Reply

lol men are such assholes. Also this is part of the reason why 90% of the movies I watch in theatres are directed by women (the other 10% are by moc) but I bet if I told that to that guy he'd start crying about sexism. Reply

Yet if a movie is cast with only women... men still complain. Losers. Reply

sure, why dont you give us the opportunity and budget that male directors get and we'll do just that Reply

men are so stupid Reply

But they cry so hard when women are cast?



I don't understand men at all. Reply

Even when it's one woman surrounded by men like Rogue One, they whine about the war on white men. Reply

"Write/produce/direct your own film - cast nothing but women" sure, so the same guys saying this will scream and cry about misandry 🙄 Reply

- cast nothing but women -



sure, because men reacted so well to Ghostbusters Reply

I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY YOU LADIES COMPLAIN. YOU'RE LITERALLY ONLY HALF THE PLANET. CALL US WHEN THAT NUMBER GOES UP. PLZ EXCUSE ME NOW, I'VE GOT TO GET BACK TO MAKING "I LIKE IKE" CAMPAIGN POSTERS. SIGNED, THE HE-MAN WOMAN HATERS CLUB Reply

Yup, I agree with her. The last couple of movies have been especially disappointing in that aspect.



Edited at 2017-06-28 04:03 am (UTC) Reply

I didn't even watch the last one once I found out how what happened to Elena. Reply

I was about to comment "queen" but i haven't tortured myself since the 5th one with this franchise so idk if they have an issue with their treatment of women or not (but duh I expect they do). Mind you it isn't my cup of tea at all but I thought Tokyo Drift was fun. Reply

The fridging in the last movie was egregious. Reply

Yep, it was bad enough when they fridged Giselle, and then they pulled that shit again. Ugh.



I also have to wonder what the pay discrepancies are between Michelle, who's been there from the beginning and say, Statham and The Rock. Reply

At least with Giselle, it was a corner they wrote themselves into in a way given Han's role in Tokyo Drift. It wasn't great, but I could see how they arrived at that decision.



This time around there was just no need for it. Any of it. The pregnancy that makes no sense chronologically, the death, all of it... it's just to prop Vin up. The fact that she said "dads should name their babies!" when the kid is like two years old!!! U g h. Reply

ia, i was so pressed w/ that plot Reply

And it was so pointless and unnecessary. Same thing with Nathalie's character. She should have been much more developed, she felt like a tag-along and that was ngl, considering how mcuh personality Giselle and other women from the crew have had before. Reply

8 movies and 10+years later tho? Reply

is the 8th one even worth watching? Reply

There's some qt scenes with Jason statham and a baby plus weird chemistry between him & Dwayne Johnson, and there are some fun scenes with self-driving cars or whatever but in terms of OTT ridiculous fun 5-7 were way better Reply

I couldn't even enjoy the scenes with Statham and the baby because there's still the little problem that he killed Han. Like, they may have forgotten the last movie, but I didn't. Reply

Helen Mirren and JS. Otherwise it's dogshit. Reply

Someone care to explain how it treats women for a person who has only seen the first film when it came out YEARS ago? Reply

omg amber. Reply

perhaps one day we'll see an article that's similar reading: "Amber Liu might leave SM Entertainment over its treatment of f(x)" Reply

each movie is heavily male-focused even when the last one was about Michelle's character it was a lot about Dom's pain. The women just serve has a device for the men and their actions / emotions. Like what does Ramsey do outside of computer hacking and stuff? Where's her family? What's her last name? lol Reply

Women are basically objects Reply

I think Tokyo Drift was the last one in the franchise I saw. And that was only because Keiko Kitagawa had a very, very small role in it.



the only reason anyone should watch this movie tbh Reply

This is such a weirdly timed comment. Props to her for speaking up but lol Reply

lol it feels like the last thing she was contractually obligated to do with the franchise was this instagram post and she was like "Oh you want me to promote the movie? Okay I'll promote the movie!" Reply

I love this series but it seems like the further it gets going the worst the treatment of the women get and it wasn't even perfect to begin with.



The fridging in 8 and Mia being completely absent with no other reason than being the wife of Brian and they obviously can't bring him back but sure. Let's ignore that she's a driver too and even helped with Dom's escape and was part of a heist in 5.



Nathalie has no reason to be there and not because I don't want her to be but because they give her absolutely nothing to do but be a passenger and 'help' Tej with hacking.



At least Giselle made sense story wise and they killed Han too.



Tho they can bring her back. No body no death.



Tl;dr. More ladies less men. Reply

mte to all of this



"At least Giselle made sense story wise and they killed Han too. Tho they can bring her back. No body no death."



i wouldn't be surprised if they do bring giselle back, but what i really want is for the DCEU to bring in sung kang. giselle/han forever 🙏🏽 Reply

Oh please, please let him have a role in the next Wonder Woman. That would be so perfect. Reply

mte at all of this



i haven't seen the last few, but it's passed time that the fast franchise spent more screentime on the women. beyond that, an all ladies team up movie would be rad. the franchise is more than big enough to accommodate that. with the number of women who turn up for these movies, you'd think the studio would be smart enough to capitalize on that. Reply

