camila cabello is joining bruno mars for her first solo tour

so shes gonna be singing 5h songs? is she allowed to do that?

I highly doubt it but idk

Op is joking. She performed her own set at SummerBash this weekend. Her own 4 new songs, plus a solo version of Bad Things. That's probably enough for an opening set for Bruno. Maybe a cover as well.

oops thanks, lol I cant read

Lol oh good cos I went her hits????



Her donkey braying was the worst part of those songs

dear god

Lol

So poised.

so quirky and relatable <3

Part of me wants to laugh my ass off while the other part feels kind of bad.

I love her. She's like a martian

DIVA

Bruno Mars fans don't deserve that :(

What kind of Latino superstar tour? JLo and Marc Anthony hew?!

Opening for Bruno is going to be the peak of this rat's "career".

No chill lost here bruh!

Also, didn't Bruno work on Fifth Harmony's new album or did I made that up? If so, their manager must really hate them. Mediocrity wins again. We don't want her!Also, didn't Bruno work on Fifth Harmony's new album or did I made that up? If so, their manager must really hate them.

This is a tactic by Bruno, make your fans so downtrodden and disappointed by your opening act that they get even more hyped and uplifted by your show.

lmao damn

LOL

lmao praise bruno's team tbh!!!!

Omg

What a charitable pocket prince.

poor bruno

bruno we were rooting for you we were all rooting for you



and after you just got a BET award Reply

nnn

I feel sorry for whoever's going to her dates

Luckily dua lipa is opening for him on the CLT stop

I don't listen to her but she's probably miles better than karla

DNCE is opening "my date"

feel sorry for me too pls Reply

https://www.digitalmusicnews.com/2016/1 1/22/tour-buy-ons/ i wonder how much her label paid for this lmfao

Lbr that's the only way this talentless rat would've gotten that spot

omg damn i thought the artists pick their openers lmao

some do

