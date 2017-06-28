dog

camila cabello is joining bruno mars for her first solo tour



- karla is heading on tour and ontd has lost their chill!
- the pop icon is hitting the road with bruno mars this summer
- karla will be joining the tour beginning on july 20th in california and continuing through august 22nd pennsylvania
- she is expected to perform her hits like work from home, worth it, all in my head, sledgehammer, etc



