camila cabello is joining bruno mars for her first solo tour
- karla is heading on tour and ontd has lost their chill!
- the pop icon is hitting the road with bruno mars this summer
- karla will be joining the tour beginning on july 20th in california and continuing through august 22nd pennsylvania
- she is expected to perform her hits like work from home, worth it, all in my head, sledgehammer, etc
Her donkey braying was the worst part of those songs
Wow....
Also, didn't Bruno work on Fifth Harmony's new album or did I made that up? If so, their manager must really hate them.
and after you just got a BET award
feel sorry for me too pls
