Big Brother 19 Pre-Premiere Roundup: Cast Reveal & House Tour
MARK JANSEN
JESSICA GRAF
MATTHEW CLINES
ALEX OW
RAMSES SOTO
DOMINIQUE COOPER
JASON DENT
ELENA DAVIES
JOSH MARTINEZ
CHRISTMAS ABBOTT
CAMERON HEARD
RAVEN WALTON
CODY NICKSON
JILLIAN PARKER
KEVIN SCHLEHUBER
MEGAN LOWDER
Julie gives THR a tour of this year's house:
BB19 Premieres TOMORROW at 8/7c on CBS!!!
I bet Cameron wins
BBUK has been batshit insane this season though. And I didn't watch the last season of BBCanada.
I don't like how America and Canada do those scripted diary room talks. I wish they were more like BBUK and BBAUS where they just filmed and let things play out.
also im glad they reminded us that ralph voted for trump cause i keep forgetting what a massive sly idiot he is.
also, Christmas?
but i'm excited nonetheless!!!!
I want to like Elena since she's from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show and Iisten to them every day on the way to work and she seems technically nice..but goddamn she was so annoying to me on that show all she ever talked about was Tinder and being boy crazy
I'm not here for Ramses "I'm not black, I'm Dominican."
Also not here for Cody and Jillian, the Trump supporters.
I hope the rumors are true about Paul coming back to the house. If only Victor was coming back too...
If any Ballsmashers show up this season I'm calling the police.
I like the house and the theme even though it's gonna be that much easier for production to rig the game for their pets.
i'm afraid of who i become with this show.
my only takeaway from this is that someone named their child Christmas. and she's not even a child of this trendy names trend.
I don't usually judge pre-show, I just prefer to make up my opinions during the first episode or so.
