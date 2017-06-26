Big Brother 19 Pre-Premiere Roundup: Cast Reveal & House Tour

am i gonna watch this show for 100 days to be disappointed with the winner once again? yes. Reply

lmao me too



I bet Cameron wins Reply

Forever praying the girls are smart and align to take out the guys. Reply

jillian said in her interviews she's modelling her game after christine, so i don't have much hope lmao Reply

Good lord Reply

she's a trump supporter. she can go first. Reply

how does Crustine have stans? Reply

this is a joke right? Reply

They never are. Reply

lol yes Reply

Lol. Same old story every year. Reply

Tomorrow! Jeez Reply

Matthew is sexy af. I'll tune in just for him. 🤗 Reply

ugh mte Reply

i find jessica hot. that's all i have to contribute. Reply

I stopped watching BBUS after that really racist season with that awful blonde woman.



BBUK has been batshit insane this season though. And I didn't watch the last season of BBCanada.



I don't like how America and Canada do those scripted diary room talks. I wish they were more like BBUK and BBAUS where they just filmed and let things play out.





Edited at 2017-06-28 03:15 am (UTC)

im so pissed that isabelle is going to be evicted when she should be rewarded for pretty much getting that prick lotan kicked out. i wanted joe or tom out this week.



also im glad they reminded us that ralph voted for trump cause i keep forgetting what a massive sly idiot he is. Reply

Everyone is so awful this season. I cannot BELIEVE Joe is still in that goddamn house. Every time I have a moment of "oh Raph isn't so bad" he ends up annoying the fuck out of me and then I remember he's a Trump supporter and I just can't anymore lmao. This season is truly awful (but also amazing drama-wise - everyone is so unhinged!). Reply

YEah the one with Aryan was the last one I watched. Horrible. Reply

Yeah the scripted DRs is why I can't watch BBUS. And when they read scripts explaining the fucking comps like 900 times. We get it. Reply

thicc king mark <3 Reply

judging from these pictures ramses and dominique are the only ones that i don't wanna punch immediately.

also, Christmas?

but i'm excited nonetheless!!!!



Edited at 2017-06-28 03:19 am (UTC)

I'm ready for this! Reply

I'm going to be so annoyed if Paul's back. I hate that he's become a "fan-favorite". Reply

80% of them look like they voted for Trump. Reply

there's 1 confirmed and 4 suspected so far I think. Jillian is a HUGE Trump fan Reply

who are the 4? Reply

including Julie? Reply

There's no way Reply

but she seems to really like rich old white men Reply

Not rich white men with shows on CBS' rival networks. Reply

honeycomb u are losing me Reply

so excited!!



I want to like Elena since she's from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show and Iisten to them every day on the way to work and she seems technically nice..but goddamn she was so annoying to me on that show all she ever talked about was Tinder and being boy crazy Reply

I can't believe I'm liking more of the guys than girls this season Reply

I will watch this mess Reply

the cast is older than usual and look like normal people. So there may be hope this season. Reply

Matt Clines is friends with my ex, but he's super sweet!



I'm not here for Ramses "I'm not black, I'm Dominican."



Also not here for Cody and Jillian, the Trump supporters.



I hope the rumors are true about Paul coming back to the house. If only Victor was coming back too...



If any Ballsmashers show up this season I'm calling the police.



I like the house and the theme even though it's gonna be that much easier for production to rig the game for their pets. Reply

do i torture myself and tune in this season? last time i watched i was OBSESSED... like i think i was subscribed to the live feeds. i was part of the lj comm. i followed it on twitter. I HAD ICONS.



i'm afraid of who i become with this show. Reply

they all look like they work as youth counselors at a christian church Reply

my only takeaway from this is that someone named their child Christmas. and she's not even a child of this trendy names trend. Reply

Chrissy's full name on Three's Company was Christmas. Christmas Snow. Reply

mark is an angel Reply

if the nerdy white boy wins again, I swear, I'm done.

I don't usually judge pre-show, I just prefer to make up my opinions during the first episode or so. Reply

Lol at some of ya'll being optimistic about 1 or 2 45 supporters. At least half the cast are Tr*mp supporters. Reply

I'm so excited to be obsessed with the show and the feeds for a month until I give up because production rigs everything anyway. Reply

How much y'all wanna bet that Dominique is seen as a threat in the first episode with no legit reason given by the person planting the seed.



Edited at 2017-06-28 05:37 am (UTC)

