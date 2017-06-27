Lindsay Lohan invites Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyonce to her birthday party via Twitter
#nicegirls @britneyspears @parishilton come to #mykonos for my birthday this weekend 😊 @Beyonce you too— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 28, 2017
Lindsay's family can't make it to her birthday party so she is inviting other people to celebrate the day with her in Mykonos like Britney, Paris, and Beyonce.
On her Snapchat she explained that she's decided she wants to invite "people who really love being good people to other people". She says she wants to invite people who want to change the world and make the world a green community so she wants you to let her know who you think she should invite to her birthday.
SOURCE SOURCE
Who should she invite to her birthday?
I mean the good sis B is still wearing her pregnancy diaper for god's sake.
She sorta looks like Lorde in that screencap
last lilo fan i saw was that creepy ontd user who stalked her on set lmao
I'd be crushed tbh. This is why destination celebrations kinda suck though. Like who TF has the time to drop everything last minute and go to Greece for someone's birthday?! It's not even a wedding or something important that doesn't occur every year
This is kinda great tho. Why not? lol
🙄