Lindsay Lohan invites Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyonce to her birthday party via Twitter


Lindsay's family can't make it to her birthday party so she is inviting other people to celebrate the day with her in Mykonos like Britney, Paris, and Beyonce.

On her Snapchat she explained that she's decided she wants to invite "people who really love being good people to other people". She says she wants to invite people who want to change the world and make the world a green community so she wants you to let her know who you think she should invite to her birthday.

