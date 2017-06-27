Lindsay Lohan invites Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyonce to her birthday party via Twitter

She's fucking high. Reply

Thread

Link

Molly aint no joke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who can never know, like, what will be told, and that is the story that, like, she will discover when her path unfolds on it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i imagine beyonce's like 'let me just drop my two new babies and go to this dumb bitch's birthday party' Reply

Thread

Link

And I guess Britney is just supposed to abandon her tour lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like that beyonce's invite was an afterthought too lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean the good sis B is still wearing her pregnancy diaper for god's sake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That screencap is unfortunate. Reply

Thread

Link

The vid is unfortunate, girl's out of it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this sociopath's entire existence is unfortunate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awkward...



She sorta looks like Lorde in that screencap Reply

Thread

Link

Lol her fans have been claiming she's sober for the past couple months and she just busted that myth wide open. 🙃 Reply

Thread

Link

the 's' in 'fans' wasn't a mistake?



last lilo fan i saw was that creepy ontd user who stalked her on set lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha she has several on Twitter! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That motherfucker was INSANE, literally trolling and spamming and tantruming on anyone saying anything negative about Lilo, lying that they were hired by her team to keep haters at bay, making lots of sock accounts to agree with themselves, etc. I can't believe they were allowed to stay on ONTD so long (though I have a theory as to why...) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

SAD Reply

Thread

Link

It's like her brain was cryogenically frozen in 2007 Reply

Thread

Link

Unless you've been in recovery for a while and really put in the work you're pretty much mentally the age you were when you started using. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's said to be the same with fame so I imagine the combination makes it even worse. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

when did she even start using? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'd say she should stick to inviting people who would actually show up, but even her family didn't...



I'd be crushed tbh. This is why destination celebrations kinda suck though. Like who TF has the time to drop everything last minute and go to Greece for someone's birthday?! It's not even a wedding or something important that doesn't occur every year Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, my aunt still isn't talking to my mom bc she couldn't drop everything and go to her wedding. people need to be less self-centred about this kind of thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh SWEETIE



This is kinda great tho. Why not? lol Reply

Thread

Link

I miss when she was relevant. She was so entertaining. Now she just seems so sad. Reply

Thread

Link

well that's sad Reply

Thread

Link

lmao yes, invite the woman who just had twins for a quick jetset to greece Reply

Thread

Link

Nice of her to throw Beyonce a bone Reply

Thread

Link

ehhh at the @beyonce. when you pray, does god answer back? Reply

Thread

Link

underrated comment lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I cant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link