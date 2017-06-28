Witness has largest second week drop for a #1 debuting female solo album
Katy Perry's 'Witness' posts the largest second week percentage sales drop for a #1 debuting female album (-89%). pic.twitter.com/oCFJsPhYJ8— Music News & Facts (@Musicnews_feed) June 26, 2017
It dropped from #1 to #13 on BB with apparently an 89% drop in sales.
source
RIP the pop girls era streaming killed them 💔
At least I have Ariana, hope her next album is as good as dangerous woman
But yeah we need more girls with fresh styles.
Come at me.
ETA I didn't mean to reply to you but it still fits.
Edited at 2017-06-28 01:45 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-28 02:03 am (UTC)
Wackness is unlistenable with only pendulum being okay but even that song i find it noisy
And melodrama all songs sound the same. All the ballads sound the same and all the uptempo songs use the same instruments and melodies
just tryna bring down women tbh
like you couldnt try harder for a rhyme?
My old LJ entires from 2004 called
It's ridiculous how many pop stars' album circuits are ruined by such obvious poor decisions. This isn't even hindsight. They mismanaged this era terribly.
It all makes sense.
I think they should have done Witness, Roulette and Pendulum, but those could have flopped just as hard. Katy is a brand and show, and no one is relating to her persona this round. I don't think it was meant to be this era!
Ms. Perry told me she didn’t play her new music for Capitol Records, her label, until a few weeks before our interview, which is late in the process. If the label minded, it isn’t saying so. “I like to allow her the freedom to keep pursuing her artistic vision, and obviously we support her fully in all her endeavors,” said Steve Barnett, the chairman and chief executive of the Capitol Music Group, adding that choices about her sound and team were Ms. Perry’s call: “I think she’s earned and deserved that.”
Applause was a poor first single choice. There are some gems in Artpop and it isn't really a bad album over all, although the lyrics of most songs are embarassing af.
And don't even get me started with Perfect Illussion. She effed up her supposed "comeback" with that song. She had her chance, she blew it. WTF was her team thinking? Lol.
Edited at 2017-06-28 03:08 am (UTC)
this album is just straight up junk like Gaga's corny country mess.....the time is up for many of these early 2010s singers relevance
Her super bowl was the most watched in history and **clears throat** even more watched than beyonces last year
And Joanne has sold good around the world
So I don't get what's so ~bad~ about this era but okay haters. Happy belated pride! 🌈🌈🌈
Edited at 2017-06-28 02:03 am (UTC)
it hurts my feelings even if its true
😀
I just caught it. Lol!
Edited at 2017-06-28 02:09 am (UTC)
It's her best album though.
Fellow high priestess of the triple goddess
