Witness has largest second week drop for a #1 debuting female solo album

I truly miss pop girls :(



At least I have Ariana, hope her next album is as good as dangerous woman

justice for into you. i will never get over it.

Into You Flopped for our sins

Seconding this.

Thread



I blame straight ppl Reply

I say this all the time but Into You should have absolutely been a career defining song for her.

I don't understand how that wasn't the smash of the year. It is a perfect pop song.

Thread



There won't be as many pop stars in the future imo, because there will be lots of micro-stars like Halsey, Marina, et al Reply

Thread



I think she will. Ariana even scrapped music she's been working on because she wants to do better. She always delivers.



But yeah we need more girls with fresh styles. Reply

Thread



Link

Camila is coming Reply

Thread



cupcakke is coming Reply

We'll always have the Queen

Thread



Witness > Melodrama



Come at me. Reply

Charts not indicative of taste, sorry. Whiteness is so desperate.



ETA I didn't mean to reply to you but it still fits.



Edited at 2017-06-28 01:45 am (UTC) Reply

Thread



Link

i agree tbh Reply

Thread



witness is so fucking good Reply

Thread



Witness is good but her execution of it was garbage. She needed to pick better singles and focus on better topics in interviews. Half of the game is how you promo yourself these days. Reply

tbh



tbh Reply

Thread



ia why was Roulette not a single?? Reply

Thread



The singles were all basically the worst songs on the album and they all seemed really different from the rest of the album. Even the bonus tracks were better. She didn't even hint at what the actual album would be like beforehand which is a bizarre choice. Reply

Thread



That taste of urs came for u all on its own bb Reply

Thread



"Liability" still slays, but ITA Witness is more fun.



Edited at 2017-06-28 02:03 am (UTC) Reply

Thread



Melodrama and wackness both albums are bad how bout that



Wackness is unlistenable with only pendulum being okay but even that song i find it noisy



And melodrama all songs sound the same. All the ballads sound the same and all the uptempo songs use the same instruments and melodies Reply

Lol you are a joke

Lol tell that to The Grammys when Lorde sweeps again for just breathing.

jesus....here comes the rest of the meltdown. she needs to take a break and get some help.

#fakenews

just tryna bring down women tbh

just tryna bring down women tbh Reply

I found it kind of repetitive in sound. Some of the lyrics are embarrassing even by Katy Perry standards.

Link

"i struggle, i juggle " is so annoying to me

like you couldnt try harder for a rhyme? Reply

Thread



Link

ia the lyrics kept me from loving it. it all felt really lazily written. Reply

Thread



Yep, exactly



My old LJ entires from 2004 called Reply

Thread



Link

yeah when i first listened to it i was dazzled by the production but the more i listened to it the more unlistenable it became due to the lyrics being so bad Reply

Thread



Link

Katy's lyrics are straight up garbage. Reply

Thread



Link

She has no hits on the chart to keep it afloat.



It's ridiculous how many pop stars' album circuits are ruined by such obvious poor decisions. This isn't even hindsight. They mismanaged this era terribly. Reply

It's baffling how the best publicists, managers, and label ppl in the world managed to release this so poorly.

Thread



Link

Hindsight is 20/20. Chained to the rhythm is the most up tempo, "catchy" pop song on the album so I get why they tried it. Bon Appetit with Migos was their attempt at an ET/Dark Horse urban pop hit. And then they cashed in the Taylor drama as a final attempt and backup plan.



It all makes sense.



I think they should have done Witness, Roulette and Pendulum, but those could have flopped just as hard. Katy is a brand and show, and no one is relating to her persona this round. I don't think it was meant to be this era! Reply

this explains why Carly flopped. she had big people behind her but they didnt know how to promo her, like...they released her album months in advance in Japan then the rest of the world got it way late. it was pirated to death before it even made it over here like...wtf was that

Thread



Link

Yeah, the promo for this album was terrible on so many levels. Reply

Thread



Link

It seems like the terrible execution was mostly her fault.

Ms. Perry told me she didn’t play her new music for Capitol Records, her label, until a few weeks before our interview, which is late in the process. If the label minded, it isn’t saying so. “I like to allow her the freedom to keep pursuing her artistic vision, and obviously we support her fully in all her endeavors,” said Steve Barnett, the chairman and chief executive of the Capitol Music Group, adding that choices about her sound and team were Ms. Perry’s call: “I think she’s earned and deserved that.” Reply

Thread



Link

IKR. Same can be said about Gaga. Aside from Gaga's over the top antics, she can blame her poor single choices for her downfall. Born This Way could have been a bigger era than it was if she chose the right singles.



Applause was a poor first single choice. There are some gems in Artpop and it isn't really a bad album over all, although the lyrics of most songs are embarassing af.



And don't even get me started with Perfect Illussion. She effed up her supposed "comeback" with that song. She had her chance, she blew it. WTF was her team thinking? Lol.



Edited at 2017-06-28 03:08 am (UTC) Reply

Thread



Link

is anyone watching PLL? Im surprised there wasn't a post. The AD reveal is WILD. Reply

i'm about to watch omg

Thread



Link

why are people mourning pop girls, I mean Rihanna, Taylor, Beyonce and more do well on streaming plus some new girls like Zara Larsson and Kehlani



this album is just straight up junk like Gaga's corny country mess.....the time is up for many of these early 2010s singers relevance Reply

Joanne tour is hella successful tho selling out stadiums etc



Her super bowl was the most watched in history and **clears throat** even more watched than beyonces last year



And Joanne has sold good around the world



So I don't get what's so ~bad~ about this era but okay haters. Happy belated pride! 🌈🌈🌈



Edited at 2017-06-28 02:03 am (UTC) Reply

Thread



Link

Joanne is trash. Stop lying to yourself. Reply

redact that second point pls



it hurts my feelings even if its true Reply

The Joanne tour is booking STADIUMS? Wow, slay then Gaga

joanne was gaga's worst album, lbr

girl bye

Thread



Link

Every pop star can have a flop era. Gaga had two, Rihanna *almost* had one with Anti, Bey had one with 4, and now Katy's got one. Her tour will do well and she'll be back with some better bops. Reply

I think it's cause there's basically no female artists in the top 10 of the billboard hot 100 right now and the last #1 that had a female artist was Closer and that was still a collab with the Chainsmokers. Beyonce hasn't had a big hit since Drunk in Love, but she's an albums/touring artist. The pure sales of ANTI aren't great and Rihanna's era was saved by Work. Like she had 4 singles in a row that she ended up scrapping from the album altogether. Most of the singles after ANTI finally got released ended up doing well besides Kiss It Better ( #justiceforKissItBetter ). Taylor's era was in 2014. Zara and Kehlani have terrible pure sales. Zara sold like 5k the first week. Kehlani doesn't have any big hits and Zara only had Lush Life and Never Forget You.

Thread



Link

How's SZA's album doing? I've been enjoying her album non stop Reply

It's amusing to me how much ontd drags her.

😀



😀 Reply

same here sis & yet meanwhile her massive tour is selling out

Thread



Link

89% and 13....ok taylor enough. Reply

I just caught it. Lol!

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-06-28 02:09 am (UTC) Zeena's work is complete Reply

nnnnn



Link

nnnnn Reply

omg



Link

omg Reply

LMAOOO



Link

LMAOOO Reply

Lmao



Link

Lmao Reply

Thread



Link

Her livestream was a much better idea than anything I've ever come up with while on psychedelics and it was legitimately great from an entertainment perspective, but there's a reason most people don't follow through with weird ideas that they have at Burning Man. It doesn't make sense from a marketing perspective to do all of your album promotion over one weekend and then disappear if you want people to hear about and buy your album at any point after that weekend.



It's her best album though. Reply

the livestream was absolutely amazing. i still think about it often.

Thread



Link

Did someone ask snek what she thinks about the Muslim ban? Reply

Thread



Link

Parent

Fellow high priestess of the triple goddess Fellow high priestess of the triple goddess

Thread



Link

not a coincidence it dropped by 19 89% Reply

She hasn't seemed well. I hope she takes a break.

Will a woman ever sell 10 million copies of an album ever again? Yes. Yes one will. Reply

The curly banged queen is about to school all these girls with the power of her transformative hair cut and utilizing it for maximum impact in the changing narrative of your/their/her career. Katy hew? Miley what? Bleach damaged hair is so 2016! Reply

Thread



Link

Taylor is so inspiring and she's such a true musician. Just look at that performance, what kind of stage presence <333 Reply

these underwhelming pop girl releases

Thread



