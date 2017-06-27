True Crime Post: Serial, Maura Murray, and Mysteries





A true crime post, you say? Reply

Thread

Link

SKEPTICALLY READ US A STORY, KEITH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm always lowkey expecting him to be revealed as the murderer lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

YESS! I love me some Keith! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read True Crime Addict a while back and I still don't know how I feel about James. Reply

Thread

Link

Do you see his posts on Reddit? He's so extra...in lots of contexts it wouldn't be a big deal but when he's hounding a missing woman's family it becomes crass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No I didn't. What did he do?



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's a borderline stalker, imo. Just because a family wants privacy doesn't mean they're hiding anything. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

can i tell you how to feel about him then? he's the fucking worst! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





If anyone's interested, this is the case I'm going on about:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_ of_Amy_Mihaljevic Ugh. James Renner is from my town and he's an asshole about a local case here, too. He has been publicly calling a well liked teacher here a murderer and a rapist with zero evidence. His claim is based entirely on the fact that the teacher volunteered at a science center the murdered girl visited before she was killed. Renner has dug his heels in instead of owning up to making a mistake and apologizing. He has a history of trying to make a name for himself by "solving" cold cases, but ultimately he gets in the way and hurts the families rather than helping anything.If anyone's interested, this is the case I'm going on about: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol johnny depp is perfect for james renner 😒 Reply

Thread

Link

They're both trash so it fits Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whoa whoa whoa - James Renner is getting something major done about him?!? Reply

Thread

Link





Reminder: amazon prime has all the old Unsolved Mysteries episodes















Edited at 2017-06-28 01:22 am (UTC) I think about Maura Murray from time to time. It's puzzling.Reminder: amazon prime has all the old Unsolved Mysteries episodes Reply

Thread

Link

This show scared the shit out of me as a kid lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah the music was enough to terrify us kids who stayed home alone or up late watching this without parents.



Once I was watching while home alone and some random old dude kept knocking on our door. This is the middle of a city in a row home so not the burbs but I didn't answer and he tried the doorknob and then kept pounding on the door. I was terrified I would end up on Unsolved Mysteries Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

O GREAT, now I'll have to watch them and have nightmares. Robert Stack, you terrifying bastard. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That second gif makes me laugh. The ghost are probably too scared of you, Robert! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL my sister's friend is terrified of this theme song and when we went camping for my sister's bachelorette party we were going to hide outside the restroom in the middle of the night if she got up to use it and play it when she came out. we never got our chance though 😔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe my mom let me watch this as a child. I was watching it recently now as an adult and was shocked at how serious some of the stuff they talked about was. But it was my favorite show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show and America's Most Wanted gave me legit nightmares as a kid. I could hear my parents watching it from their room as my sisters and I watched Snick on Saturday nights. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show freaked me out so much as a kid, but I still watched it. I'm kind of surprised now that my parents let me watch it in the first place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can hear the theme song, just thinking about it gives me goosebumps! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ooh i'm interested in the restaurant in the second gif! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Payne Lindsey is such a mess lol. He's so unprofessional and uses wanting justice for Tara to excuse his unprofessionalism. Let's not forget the innocent people accused in the early episodes. Then all of the ridiculous conspiracy theories. I also didn't really like how he handled Brooke. Obviously she's trash but you don't conduct an interview that way. You don't see that shit when people are interviewed on shows like 48 Hours or Dateline. I commend him for trying to find out information and bring Tara's case to light again but I think most would agree that his podcast didn't get these 2 indicted. I think his ego gets in the way of seeking justice.





I feel like I've listened to everything there is on Maura Murray. I suspect when she walked into the woods maybe eventually she froze to death :( The whole case is just sad tho.



The case I constantly still think about is Brandon Lawson and those creepy 911 calls.



I just started listening to the Daniel Morgan podcast (I know I'm late) but it's phenomenal and beautifully produced. I also started listening to Canadian True Crime. The host takes a while to upload new episodes because of her job but I think it's well done. You'll enjoy it if you like Casefile bc the hosts don't make it about themselves. The Tim Bosma case is another that still haunts me.



Edited at 2017-06-28 01:23 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I stopped listening because Payne kept inserting himself into the story and was such an obvious wannabe journalist when he's really just an amateur. No surprise that the podcast did jack shit to find Tara. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh the Tim Bosma case is awful. That Derek Seretzky case out in Alberta is horrific too.



Canada has some truly next level horrific murder cases (Robert Pickton, Vince Li, etc).



Edited at 2017-06-28 01:49 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THANK YOU. He is so AWFUL. He is so full of himself and arrogant. And he always plays clips and stories about how important his podcast is. And that phone call with Brooke? I literally struggle thought listening to his vanilla ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you have a rec for a Brandon Lawson podcast? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ITA about Payne - it was so infuriating when he took listeners questions who criticized why he was so aggressive with Brooke - he just doubled down and talked about "justice". Mess.



Is Brandon Lawson the guy was in a car accident and said someone was after him? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was it a car accident or did his car die on the side of the road? and then he tried to call people for a ride and then he called 911? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I stopped listening to Up and Vanished a while before the two guys got arrested, but the case was fascinating just because there were so many unanswered questions. But I sometimes got bored with the podcast.



Missing Maura Murray podcast is still one of my faves. There's so may possiblities as to what happened to her. I think that's why more people will do podcasts about her because so much is unknown. And different hosts tell the story differently so I'll always listen to one if it pops up.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so weird to hear you say that because Tim Bosma is from my town. His family is really well known here and everyone was so devastated for them. I think the whole town was out searching for him when it happened. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been getting so many "solve Maura Murray's case" ads on Reddit. Reply

Thread

Link

Hmm, I have never heard of this show! I love true crime, tho. Like Kayla Brown, the woman who was found chained up inside a storage shed by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp. Her rescue was recorded:



Reply

Thread

Link

This video shouldn't be on Youtube, or anywhere public imho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm assuming law enforcement took the footage (or so I hope.) I think Kayla okayed it, though, since the footage has only emerged online since her appearance on 48 Hours (where it was shown). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm fucked up cuz they were talking about this vid on my fave murder and i was like, i want to see this. thanks for posting. it's insane. idk how i'd feel being all alone and then having all these huge ass men come in yelling at me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yingying Zhang disappeared from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, not University of Chicago. Urbana/Champaign is a couple of hours south of Chicago. I've been following the case a little because I went to law school there. It was a nice college town and I always felt safe. Just saw news they located the car she apparently got into. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh no! I'm going there in December and now I'm scared 😳 why do I enter these ontd posts ?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Champaign Urbana is my hometown and my niece goes to UIUC. It is generally safe. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My first thought about people getting too obsessed with true crime is Jake G's "character" from Zodiac. Reply

Thread

Link

I love that the real Robert Graysmith said that after watching the movie and seeing Jake Gyllenhaal play him, he understood why his wife left him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly! Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg! lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll always be curious about Julia Niswender. She went to my alma mater and was found dead in her apartment. Someone strangled her then staged it as a robbery and drowning. They cut off her clothes and left latex gloves at the scene. Her step-father was a person of interest for a minute. Reply

Thread

Link

lol fuck, the juxtaposition of those pics really threw me. I was like "Jesus Christ, what did Johnny do now?!" Post-stan life is hard. :\



Yes, people do get too obsessed with true crime, but in different ways. I wish someone would write, like, an exposé about the people who love it but are always on the victims' "side" and are glad to hear about the criminals being punished, versus the ~serial killers fandom who legit lust after these shitty dudes and make excuses for their behavior. I feel like they're really in opposition, but it's such a weird niche thing that no one talks about the dichotomy. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO first part of your post. with that leatherface, we wouldn't be surprised.



but yeah i was wondering why his pic was next to the maura logo lololo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Asha Degree's case haunts me tbh, I don't know what to think over why she ran away, where she went, if she's alive. She was so young, and I honestly think she was groomed by someone she trusted. Reply

Thread

Link

Her case is a sad one. She's one of those kids you occasionally randomly remember and hope she's somewhere safe and alive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's one of those kids you occasionally randomly remember and hope she's somewhere safe and alive.



I feel like that about D'Wan Sims. Growing up in Detroit, it was a huge case for years. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Asha Degree's case haunts me, too, tbh. She was so young, and it's one of those cases where just nothing makes sense. It always gets to me that people saw a little girl wandering along the side of the road and didn't bother to stop and help or call anyone to make sure she was okay. Just...wtf all around Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just listened to a podcast on her and I agree. But because I think someone convinced her to leave and or meet them somewhere, I think there's a chance she could be found alive. I hope she does. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think a reason my fave aspect of 'true crime' is disappearances/mysteries is because then the focus is the victim instead of the perpetrator/s. i've seen people online who say they're obsessed with true crime but really it seems like they're more obsessed with serial killers and death and gore, those types can make me uncomfortable.



i can't fucking stand james renner. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like unsolved murders/disappearances as much, because I want to know that the perpetrator got caught and punished. (Though of course they don't always get the punishment they deserve.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm obsessed with true crime because I like the crime solving aspect. The killer obsession is suspect tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that last season of serial was such a snoozefest Reply

Thread

Link

It was fucking awful and it kind of sounds like season 3 isn't going to be any better. I'll give it a shot anyway though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If their first season was true crime & successful, why would they stray away from it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It just repeated tedious details that had already been reported. Zzzzzzzz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link