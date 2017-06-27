True Crime Post: Serial, Maura Murray, and Mysteries

*Serial Season 3 will not be true crime. Ira Glass says, "Season three takes on something huge and different with characters and narrative but very different from the first two seasons.”.

*On that topic, Adnan Syed will receive a new trial and is asking to be released from prison as he awaits the retrial.

*Two men have been indicted for the murder of Tara Grinstead. Grinstead was a teacher and beauty queen from Georgia who vanished in 2005. Though the podcast Up and Vanished led to increased public interest, it did not contribute to solving the case. Police received a tip that led them to two of Grinstead's former students, who burglarized, strangled, and burned her.

*But a Swedish podcast did help free a man wrongly convicted of murder and imprisoned for 13 years.

*Brendan Dassey's prison release has been blocked, AGAIN. A federal judge overturned Dassey's conviction in August 2016, finding his confession was coerced. He has remained in jail while the state of WI appeals his release.

*A young Chinese scholar's disappearance is shaking up the University of Illinois Urbana-Champain. Yingying Zhang vanished in broad daylight without a trace... the college campus is terrified and bewildered.

*Johnny Depp is in talks to star as James Renner, a man who became obsessed with the disappearance of Maura Murray. A true crime TV series called True Crime Addict, based on his memoir, is being developed. Maura Murray was a college student who vanished and has never been found.

