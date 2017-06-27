True Crime Post: Serial, Maura Murray, and Mysteries
*Serial Season 3 will not be true crime. Ira Glass says, "Season three takes on something huge and different with characters and narrative but very different from the first two seasons.”.
*On that topic, Adnan Syed will receive a new trial and is asking to be released from prison as he awaits the retrial.
*Two men have been indicted for the murder of Tara Grinstead. Grinstead was a teacher and beauty queen from Georgia who vanished in 2005. Though the podcast Up and Vanished led to increased public interest, it did not contribute to solving the case. Police received a tip that led them to two of Grinstead's former students, who burglarized, strangled, and burned her.
*But a Swedish podcast did help free a man wrongly convicted of murder and imprisoned for 13 years.
*Brendan Dassey's prison release has been blocked, AGAIN. A federal judge overturned Dassey's conviction in August 2016, finding his confession was coerced. He has remained in jail while the state of WI appeals his release.
*A young Chinese scholar's disappearance is shaking up the University of Illinois Urbana-Champain. Yingying Zhang vanished in broad daylight without a trace... the college campus is terrified and bewildered.
*Johnny Depp is in talks to star as James Renner, a man who became obsessed with the disappearance of Maura Murray. A true crime TV series called True Crime Addict, based on his memoir, is being developed. Maura Murray was a college student who vanished and has never been found.
*Finally, here are 13 addictive mystery series to enjoy.
Do people become too obsessed with true crime?
If anyone's interested, this is the case I'm going on about:
Reminder: amazon prime has all the old Unsolved Mysteries episodes
Once I was watching while home alone and some random old dude kept knocking on our door. This is the middle of a city in a row home so not the burbs but I didn't answer and he tried the doorknob and then kept pounding on the door. I was terrified I would end up on Unsolved Mysteries
LOL my sister's friend is terrified of this theme song and when we went camping for my sister's bachelorette party we were going to hide outside the restroom in the middle of the night if she got up to use it and play it when she came out. we never got our chance though 😔
I feel like I've listened to everything there is on Maura Murray. I suspect when she walked into the woods maybe eventually she froze to death :( The whole case is just sad tho.
The case I constantly still think about is Brandon Lawson and those creepy 911 calls.
I just started listening to the Daniel Morgan podcast (I know I'm late) but it's phenomenal and beautifully produced. I also started listening to Canadian True Crime. The host takes a while to upload new episodes because of her job but I think it's well done. You'll enjoy it if you like Casefile bc the hosts don't make it about themselves. The Tim Bosma case is another that still haunts me.
Canada has some truly next level horrific murder cases (Robert Pickton, Vince Li, etc).
Is Brandon Lawson the guy was in a car accident and said someone was after him?
re: Brandon Lawson
Missing Maura Murray podcast is still one of my faves. There's so may possiblities as to what happened to her. I think that's why more people will do podcasts about her because so much is unknown. And different hosts tell the story differently so I'll always listen to one if it pops up.
Champaign Urbana is my hometown and my niece goes to UIUC. It is generally safe.
My first thought about people getting too obsessed with true crime is Jake G's "character" from Zodiac.
Exactly! Lol
Yes, people do get too obsessed with true crime, but in different ways. I wish someone would write, like, an exposé about the people who love it but are always on the victims' "side" and are glad to hear about the criminals being punished, versus the ~serial killers fandom who legit lust after these shitty dudes and make excuses for their behavior. I feel like they're really in opposition, but it's such a weird niche thing that no one talks about the dichotomy.
but yeah i was wondering why his pic was next to the maura logo lololo
I feel like that about D'Wan Sims. Growing up in Detroit, it was a huge case for years.
i can't fucking stand james renner.