'Gotham' Star Says His 16-Year-Old Child is Missing



Gotham's Donal Logue took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask for help locating his missing 16-year-old child, Arlo, who is also known as Jade:



The NYPD told E! News Tuesday afternoon that no formal missing person's report has been filed, and Logue has not posted any further information since this afternoon.

UPDATE: Gossip Cop now says that a missing person's report HAS been filed.

