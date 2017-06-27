'Gotham' Star Says His 16-Year-Old Child is Missing
Gotham's Donal Logue took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask for help locating his missing 16-year-old child, Arlo, who is also known as Jade:
The NYPD told E! News Tuesday afternoon that no formal missing person's report has been filed, and Logue has not posted any further information since this afternoon.
UPDATE: Gossip Cop now says that a missing person's report HAS been filed.
source
