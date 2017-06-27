'Gotham' Star Says His 16-Year-Old Child is Missing

No missing child report? 🤔 Reply

It's not on his twitter now

Yeah, he took it down in the past half hour, but he didn't update it in any way to say his child was found. So it's possible the police might have asked him to take it down to stop tons of false leads being called in due to the publicity (someone posted below that Gossip Cop is now saying a missing person's report has been filed).



Edited at 2017-06-28 01:32 am (UTC)

Yeah I don't see anything either. He's been retweeting random stuff since as well so I would be willing to assume the kid is fine.

No, his other tweets are all from before he made the post about his child being missing - the most recent one is from over a day ago. He hasn't tweeted anything else at all since then.

This is weird. Hope they find the kid safe and sound.

UPDATE: 6:15 p.m. ET ― Though it was initially unclear whether a missing persons report had been filed, Arlo Logue, who is also known as Jade Logue, was reported missing on Monday, according to Gossip Cop.

hope hes found safe



Edited at 2017-06-28 01:17 am (UTC)

I wonder why he deleted his tweet :( Maybe too much negative attention or something? Anyways, I hope Jade's okay and found safe soon!

I hope Donal deleted it because they found their child safe. Hoping for the best possible outcome.

omg no, I hope nothing bad happened. I love Donal. :\ (I mean, ya know, I'd hope that in general; I'm just...sharing.)

Why are you saying "son" though - I think Donal referring to Jade as his "child" was intentional

yeah, I have a feeling Arlo/Jade may be nonconforming.

You're right, that could be the case - I saw the child referred to as his "son" in a couple of places and didn't think about it. I'll fix it.

That's the impression I got too.

mmmmhmmmm. first thing i noticed.

Hoping for the best.

Google tells me Jade came out as trans a while back. It makes me wonder how she was treated at home and ran away because of it.

Don't assume things like that:

Fuck off

The initial tweet from Donal seemed to be respecting that (using gender neutral terms and the preferred name), so my hope is the home situation is okay. I do worry that maybe Jade was targeted by someone else because of their identity, though. I really really hope it's something mundane, though, somehow.

considering the usage of child and jade, i'd be surprised tbh

Or it could have nothing to do with home life but maybe she just wanted to escape something else.

Jade's brother Finn has a disgusting twitter account. He clearly hates women, I hope he wasn't awful to Jade. https://twitter.com/Finnlogue1

I hope he is ok, how scary.

hope they are found safe soon. that has to be so horrific to go through as a parent.



Edited at 2017-06-28 01:47 am (UTC)

