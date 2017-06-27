New 'Buffy' DVD set commemorating 20th anniversay to be released this fall
Source
Buffy the Vampire Slayer - New DVDs Coming for 'The Complete Series: 20th Anniversary Edition' https://t.co/bM8a1VMCSU— TVShowsOnDVD.com (@TVShowsOnDVD) June 27, 2017
Image of the set's packaging
- A "new" 39-disc set (called the 20th Anniversary Edition) for Buffy the Vampire Slayer's complete series will be released on September 19th.
- For a limited time, it will include a special pack-in item and a Buffy comic with an exclusive cover.
- No price or Amazon listing just yet it seems. The previous complete set is still available.
- San Diego Comic-Con will have a Buffy event on July 22. Fans are invited to purchase new merchandise, engage in trivia and cosplay contests, and more.
Will you buy the set, Buffyfans of ONTD? The 'Angel' set is on sale ($45 USD) at Amazon right now, too.
No thanks.
Our goose is totally loose!
"Pike isn't a name, it's a fish."
Oh yeah? Clap
I don't see how these are going to be a great seller, how many Buffy fans don't already have a copy of the dvds? Whereas if they'd remastered the episodes, and added some great new special features (the actors interviews for the 20th anniversary, the reunion Sarah and others did at Paley a few years ago), they could have sold a TON to dedicated Buffy fans.
I'm not rebuying grainy ass 90s quality of footage when I have all of my old boxsets intact.
my memory is hazy but i think i remember the buffy seasons being $40 or $50 each, enough that they were always relegated to xmas and birthday gifts lol
Why did I waste so much money?
how many times has she saved all of their ungrateful as fuck lives--literally died to save their lives then was pulled out of heaven by the same ungrateful as fucking fuck fucks--and they do her like that?!?!
i would've let the first have all of their asses--especially dawn--how you gonna do fam like that...?!?!
I'M IN
But not for that new dvd set, I got the chosen collection plus the matching Angel set so I'm good.
They're staying true to the era.
charmed has been fun to re-watch tho cause i knew it was shit then and i know it's shit now lmao
Same. I can't even watch most of my (previous) favorite episodes anymore.
I was side-eyeing a decent amount of dialogue, storylines and general tone sometime tbh.
for the most part, i find it's aged decently, but some things just completely take me out of the episode. the casual use of the r-word, for example.
When am I gonna get more Angel The Series stuff? Angel is underappreciated. Especially if you ignore what that bitch ass Joss did to Cordelia but I digress. I'm here to stan.
lmao mte