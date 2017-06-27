Hideaki Ito

New 'Buffy' DVD set commemorating 20th anniversay to be released this fall

  • A "new" 39-disc set (called the 20th Anniversary Edition) for Buffy the Vampire Slayer's complete series will be released on September 19th.

  • For a limited time, it will include a special pack-in item and a Buffy comic with an exclusive cover.

  • No price or Amazon listing just yet it seems. The previous complete set is still available.

  • San Diego Comic-Con will have a Buffy event on July 22. Fans are invited to purchase new merchandise, engage in trivia and cosplay contests, and more.


Will you buy the set, Buffyfans of ONTD? The 'Angel' set is on sale ($45 USD) at Amazon right now, too.
