New 'Buffy' DVD set commemorating 20th anniversay to be released this fall

I thought it was the more superior Kristy Swanson version...



How funky is your chicken, how loose is your goose?! Reply

Our goose is totally loose! Reply

Our goose is totally loose! Reply

Yesssssssss! Thank you!



"Pike isn't a name, it's a fish." Reply

ppl love to scoff at the movie but i love it tbh Reply

yessss Reply

We're immortal, Buffy. We can do anything.

Oh yeah? Clap Reply

fuck joss whedon Reply

Not a bluray though? Reply

I know Pop was airing the older 4:3 episodes in widescreen recently so I'd imagine some Blu-rays couldn't be out of the question. Reply

That's what I was hoping for :( I knew it was a long shot though



I don't see how these are going to be a great seller, how many Buffy fans don't already have a copy of the dvds? Whereas if they'd remastered the episodes, and added some great new special features (the actors interviews for the 20th anniversary, the reunion Sarah and others did at Paley a few years ago), they could have sold a TON to dedicated Buffy fans. Reply

agreed, would have probably bought the product you are describing but I will stick with my DVDs, I guess. Reply

💯💯💯



I'm not rebuying grainy ass 90s quality of footage when I have all of my old boxsets intact. Reply

Man, I don't even wanna know how much money my parents shelled out getting me the individual seasons as they got released at Costco lmao. I used to get so excited to see how the menu screens would change from season to season. My fav was the second (?) season when they took you through the creepy animated cemetery. Reply

I remember way back when the Xfiles DVDs originally came out they were $100/season so I got the first few secondhand. Then the month after I turned 21, they were on sale for 50% off at Best Buy and I somehow persuaded my father to buy the remaining 6 seasons for me for my birthday. Reply

Omg I bought almost all of them at like just under 100, I think season 8 and 9 I got for like 50. Ugh it still pains me to think of how much I paid. Reply

holy shitttt



my memory is hazy but i think i remember the buffy seasons being $40 or $50 each, enough that they were always relegated to xmas and birthday gifts lol Reply

I remember when you could only buy half a season. I remember paying $80 for season one part one of Dark Angel.



Why did I waste so much money? Reply

[obligatory thread talking shit about xander and willow] Reply

I was just about to make the same comment THEY REALLY KICKED HER OUT OF HER OWN HOUSE Reply

Because that was bullshit. Those moochers! Worst friends ever! (I covered everything, right?) Reply

i will never ever get over that or forgive those backstabbing fucks.

how many times has she saved all of their ungrateful as fuck lives--literally died to save their lives then was pulled out of heaven by the same ungrateful as fucking fuck fucks--and they do her like that?!?!



i would've let the first have all of their asses--especially dawn--how you gonna do fam like that...?!?! Reply

Lmao Buffy fans will never be over that because we all fell for it when it aired and didn't realize until years later! Reply

San Diego Comic-Con will have a Buffy event on July 22. Fans are invited to purchase new merchandise, engage in trivia and cosplay contests, and more.







I'M IN



But not for that new dvd set, I got the chosen collection plus the matching Angel set so I'm good.



I'M IN

But not for that new dvd set, I got the chosen collection plus the matching Angel set so I'm good.

Eww that's like generic Dollar Tree BTVS artwork Reply

yeah I don't like the artwork at all Reply

They're staying true to the era. Reply

I've just gotten into buying DVDs, I don't care, I love them. Reply

i wish i could watch buffy again without being angry about how poorly it aged lol Reply

I think it's still pretty enjoyable Reply

I feel like people exaggerate with how badly the show aged. I rewatched season one a few months ago and I thought it was still enjoyable. A lot of the stories are still pretty good. Reply

it has its moments, but the racism and misogyny sucks Reply

yeah i sometimes get the itch to re-watch and soak up the nostalgia but i don't want to tarnish all my memories lol



charmed has been fun to re-watch tho cause i knew it was shit then and i know it's shit now lmao Reply

Same. I can't even watch most of my (previous) favorite episodes anymore. Reply

Season 1 is pretty unwatchable but other than that, I think it's aged ok. Reply

I only watched a couple eps here and there growing up, and then because of all the praise I decided to bing it when it was on Netflix.



I was side-eyeing a decent amount of dialogue, storylines and general tone sometime tbh. Reply

this was me but more so with angel.

for the most part, i find it's aged decently, but some things just completely take me out of the episode. the casual use of the r-word, for example. Reply

DVDs? Is it 2002 again? Reply

the weapons photoshopped into SMGs hands look really wonky but other than that its a very cool set anf i want it Reply

IM SCREAMING YESSSSSSSSSSSSS Reply

When am I gonna get more Angel The Series stuff? Angel is underappreciated. Especially if you ignore what that bitch ass Joss did to Cordelia but I digress. I'm here to stan. Reply

Fox already doesn't care about Buffy that much. I imagine they care even less about Angel, which I still think was better than Buffy overall. Reply

Angel didn't go through the growing pains Buffy did so it already had good plots going in season 1. Buffy will always hold a special place in my heart but I definitely remember getting to a point where I preferred watching Angel. Reply

i think i ended up loving the angel series almost more than buffy at a certain point Reply

DVDS?!?!? Where tf are the BLU RAYS!?!? Reply

The struggle of keeping tabs on the 1,000 discs that came along with each individual television season was far too real for me. Reply

