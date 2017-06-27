Ellen Page acoustically covers Britney Spears' "Lucky"
I acoustically cover "Lucky" by Britney Spears while Emma Portner improvises live.— Ellen Page (@EllenPage) June 27, 2017
💔🙌❤️ @britneyspears https://t.co/XM6Qo94sXU
I don't hate Ellen's voice tho. very indie girl in a coffee shop.
pretty good cover
Also, that cover is fucking creepy in retrospect.
My punk rock ass fucking loved soda pop. That cover really is creepy. And the music video for hit me baby one more time.
They drove cross country to Hollywood but are pan handlers.
But Lucky is an iconic classic
But I like the indie coffeehouse genre so~
She looked like she was dancing to two completely different songs