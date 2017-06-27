This is what dreams are made of: Chad Michael Murray wears A Cinderella Story costume at prom
Chad Michael Murray wears 'A Cinderella Story' costume at prom for teen cancer patients: "It still fits!" https://t.co/UWVsW71Gn1 pic.twitter.com/KBijJImuX6— Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 27, 2017
Austin Ames is back! Chad Michael Murray stopped by a prom at the Children's Hospital of Orange County in California. The 35-year-old actor dusted off his old costume from the hit 2004 film and took his wife, actress Sarah Roemer to her first prom ever.the two got all dressed Hospital's Alice in Wonderland-themed prom.
source= https://twitter.com/usweekly/status/879
I wish I could still fit in something I wore in 2004 lol
Right!
But was this a request. I mean who wanted that?
i mean, it was pretty obvious but still