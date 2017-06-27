This is what dreams are made of: Chad Michael Murray wears A Cinderella Story costume at prom

he is incredibly unlikable but that's qt Reply

Thread

Link

That's nice, but he still ain't shit for what he did to Sophia Bush. Reply

Thread

Link

He's a dickwad for doing what he did to her. He cheated on her with extras too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte and also depriving us of brucas endgame Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WILL NEVER FORGIVE HIM. Brooke and Lucas were perfect together 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah, fuck him forever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This! I was in Brucas heaven when they were dating and then got married. Two of my faves! Then he cheated, and with Paris Hilton?! No. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

And to every woman he's ever been with. Every girl he's been in a relationship with seems to have nothing nice to say about him. lol I'm curious how long his marriage will last. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he's a supreme fuckboi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks like Garrett Hedlund in the current picture Reply

Thread

Link

That awesome they still had that costume and lent it out to him for the night.

I wish I could still fit in something I wore in 2004 lol Reply

Thread

Link

I wish I could still fit in something I wore in 2004 lol

Right! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks bad Reply

Thread

Link

He was allowed to enter the prom this time? Reply

Thread

Link

i was about to say lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





That's sweet. I love A Cinderella Story sfm. Reply

Thread

Link

Same I rewatched it last week and its still so good idc the soundtrack is also really cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But was this a request. I mean who wanted that? Reply

Thread

Link

where is the oscar for this movie Reply

Thread

Link

damn right lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The locker room scene should've got Hilary a best actress nom Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because waiting for you is like waiting for rain in this drought. Useless and disappointing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

when the whole school chanting his name and she can barely stand the pain!! the oscars are a fraud. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

asking the important questions sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do kids these days even know who he is? Reply

Thread

Link





sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

one tree hill was on netflix for a bit so maybe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Everything about this movie is perfect idc Reply

Thread

Link

He's trash but this is cute. And his wife & her dress are really pretty. Reply

Thread

Link