The Boy Is Mine: Did Rihanna Snatch Naomi's Ol' Boo Thang?
In a matter of a couple of hours, the Navy has managed to identify the new man Rihanna was spotted macking on in Spain.
To everyone's surprise, the man is rumored to be the same man Naomi was romantically linked with last year.
So is he why Rihanna and Naomi have beef now? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sVFmfHkPAv— Chloe (@ChloeKordeii) June 27, 2017
This revelation has caused fans to speculate if this was the source of their falling out. Naomi and Rihanna used to be super close industry friends who would always big each other up.
Cracks in their relationship became apparent a couple of months ago when the two unfollowed one another on Instagram. Fans also took notice when Naomi did not wish the singer a happy birthday in February yet shouted out model friend Cindy Crawford who shares the same born day as Rihanna.
Rumors were further amplified when Naomi appeared on WWHL.
SOURCES
1 2
ONTD, do you think this is why Naomi and Rihanna don't fuck with each other anymore?
not here for women falling out over men though
So you know this person who's nice and you like, and they've shown that they're not a snake leaking info.
look at your extended circle of friends, i'm sure a whole heap of fucking has gone down.
Idk what about Rihanna makes people think she can fight. She is not about that life.
I remember when she and her bff got into it with Teyana Taylor and TT wanted the fade. Best thing Rih ever did was ignore her as Teyana woulda beat the breaks off her ass.
Edited at 2017-06-28 12:30 am (UTC)
It'd be a good fight
At the same time, when I was in college a friend swooped in and started fucking my ex like a minute after we broke up and it made me so gd angry, sooooo