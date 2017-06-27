The Boy Is Mine: Did Rihanna Snatch Naomi's Ol' Boo Thang?

does this guy have a name? Reply

Fuck Boy Reply

Mr. Boy if ya nasty Reply

Naomi's ex Reply

Rihanna's Man Reply

I would assume he does, but we don't care Reply

wild thot Reply

Lol this thread. Reply

mr. gooddick for thee-summer Reply

ok but who's the dude? someone on twitter said it was isco and i just about died Reply

LOL isco would reach rihanna's belly button Reply

*GASP* OOOOOOOOOOOOHHHHHHHHHHHHH Reply

what a lucky guy



not here for women falling out over men though Reply

Eh, I hate how shit like this comes between women. Maybe it's just me, but unless we were bff's and/or you broke up my relationship it's whatever. Reply

I don't understand why these celebs all date the same people. Reply

no wonder people say most celebrities have herpes Reply

tbh most people have some form of herpes Reply

I saw this being discussed in relation to Korean celebrities, but I think it could apply here too. Likely chances are that they run in the same circles, so it's more convenient in terms of knowing them... then there's also 'knowing' they won't spill your business or anything, a sense of trustworthiness celebs probably struggle with to a heightened degree.



So you know this person who's nice and you like, and they've shown that they're not a snake leaking info. Reply

not only celebs.

look at your extended circle of friends, i'm sure a whole heap of fucking has gone down. Reply

I wonder what kind of platinum and diamond crusted dick dude is packing Reply

He has to be rich. Naomi does not fuck with broke men. Reply

he looks like a saudi prince tbh his grooming game is on point Reply

There's so reason for two fierce black women to fight over dick but lemme be messy and ask, who would win in a fist fight? Reply

The one with the best edges Reply

But the one with the worst edges has nothing to lose. Reply

rihanna has the best defense (her forehead) while naomi has the best attack (her phone(s)) Reply

def naomi rihanna is the type to talk shit but when it comes to fighting she comes up with an excuse not to Reply

Lol. Naomi would fuck Rih up. She's crazy. Reply

Rih is cray, but Naomi's been cray longer. Reply

Rihanna doesn't stand a fucking chance. Dead ass feel like Naomi would gouge a bitches fucking eyes out even if she was already winning the fight 😂



Idk what about Rihanna makes people think she can fight. She is not about that life.



I remember when she and her bff got into it with Teyana Taylor and TT wanted the fade. Best thing Rih ever did was ignore her as Teyana woulda beat the breaks off her ass.



Edited at 2017-06-28 12:30 am (UTC) Reply

rihanna is a pisces. she doesn't stand a chance. Reply

Damn I dunno

It'd be a good fight Reply

Given Rihanna's history with Chris Brown and the similarities he shares with Naomi, I doubt Rih would be the one to throw the first punch. She seems to gravitate towards and seek friendships with abusive people, which kind of undermines her hood bad bitch persona. Reply

Naomi of course Reply

Such pathetic women if this is true Reply

Why? Is consensual fucking between adults and there is no cheating involved. I think. Reply

I meant if they really threw away their friendship for a man. Reply

Parent

That they have fucked the same person? What? Reply

scandalous Reply

I hate seeing successful women fighting over petty shit like men



At the same time, when I was in college a friend swooped in and started fucking my ex like a minute after we broke up and it made me so gd angry, sooooo Reply

naomi sounds dangerous in that video lol Reply

Melissa is the only friend ya need badgyal Reply

If it's not the Billionaire Russian then there really is no reason for drama. Reply

I've heard that he is gay Reply

