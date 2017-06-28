June 28th, 2017, 09:56 am violet_crumble9 Trailer for Halt & Catch Fire's final season - Has a two-hour premiere- Returns August 19Source Tagged: canadian celebrities, lee pace, television - amc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
but (idk if I understood the end of the last season correctly) she might lash back now, finally
even if she ends up doing something nasty I'd still be laughing cause of all the shit she's put up with from the other three
Cameron and Joe are my OTP. I can't help it. Their chemistry is insane.
I try so hard to like cameron and joe but they are just so. egotistical. so I get so conflicted trying to decide whether I want good things to happen to them or I want them to burn like the van of computers in season 1
I'm still so angry about that one death last season. And at this point I feel it's fair to say Toby Huss could get me to watch paint dry, b/c that's what last season felt like to me. I'm sure I'll feel the same this season, but gd if Toby doesn't keep me coming back.
Yep! And he did at least one ep of Feud too. Basically I never thought someone other than Lee Pace would be my fave on a show starring Lee Pace, but here we are.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
my predictions:
- donna and cam make up. they're the most important relationship on the show imo, so they have to, right?
- joe/cameron red herring. i don't think they'll end up together
- teen joanie will be the best thing about S4
- gordon dies, but not before getting back together with donna so she can be miserable when he goes because donna isn't allowed to be happy
- boz will be the least miserable in the end by some twist of fate
Donna and cam better make up cause thats basically all I care about
I find Gordon painfully unworthy of Donna but even then I think the actor does a great job
and Donna and Cameron are magnetic. I'd like to see them friends but honestly I think none of these people can work together professionally in a harmonious way.
this show is criminally underrated
Gordon is every mediocre white man who resents female excellence.