also the only person I am rooting for rn is donna, everybody else is in the outhouse for me

i'm rooting tremendously for her

yeah same. I feel like she's almost the only 'adult' among the four at this point



but (idk if I understood the end of the last season correctly) she might lash back now, finally



even if she ends up doing something nasty I'd still be laughing cause of all the shit she's put up with from the other three

I thought Donna handled the IPO and the guys Cameron and she brought in horribly. But she came back offering amends with a great idea only to get iced out just because she thought Cameron was uncomfortable with Joe! It was so unfair.

yeah unfair for sure! ughh I wish the trailer hinted at more

i'm rooting for donna too, especially because last season's finale kind of positioned her as the antagonist. i fucking love that.

I'll miss this show so much. I love all the characters.



Cameron and Joe are my OTP. I can't help it. Their chemistry is insane.

you're the person I wish I could be lol



I try so hard to like cameron and joe but they are just so. egotistical. so I get so conflicted trying to decide whether I want good things to happen to them or I want them to burn like the van of computers in season 1

They're assholes but I love them together, lmao.

LOL THAT COMPARISON

they are so messy in the perfect way. I love them. I'm so glad this show is getting a proper finish. I remember you being there from the beginning!

man, i fucking love this show. still mad that cameron and joe are back on but i'm excited for the rest of the season

no ty @ cameron/joe

I just started watching this last year. So ready for the final season but I'm sad it's ending. I know I'll still hate Gordon. I hope Donna gets a good ending. I think Cameron/Donna is still one of the best written friendships on tv and I'll miss that.

im so mad hacf is so little-watched bec kerry was fuckin stellar in this sequence especially! broke my stone-cold heart :(

kerry bishe is the best damn actor on this show, which is high praise considering how many great performances there are. i really wish her career was blowing up right now!

Ia

I'm still so angry about that one death last season. And at this point I feel it's fair to say Toby Huss could get me to watch paint dry, b/c that's what last season felt like to me. I'm sure I'll feel the same this season, but gd if Toby doesn't keep me coming back.

he popped up in veep a couple of eps ago lol

Yep! And he did at least one ep of Feud too. Basically I never thought someone other than Lee Pace would be my fave on a show starring Lee Pace, but here we are.

i love this show so much. i really hope donna gets a happy ending.

Yes! A day before my birthday!. What a great bday gift!

TWO HOURS. yeah boi! i'm so fucking ready for it to start but i'm not at all ready for it to be over. easily one of the best tv dramas ever. couldn't be happier that it made it this far though.



my predictions:



- donna and cam make up. they're the most important relationship on the show imo, so they have to, right?

- joe/cameron red herring. i don't think they'll end up together

- teen joanie will be the best thing about S4

- gordon dies, but not before getting back together with donna so she can be miserable when he goes because donna isn't allowed to be happy

- boz will be the least miserable in the end by some twist of fate Reply

i'm not emotionally prepared for this show to end Reply

I Dont want this shows to end :(



Donna and cam better make up cause thats basically all I care about



season three made me kind of love Joe. I mean of all the fuck-ups on this show he's the only one who has really had to face the full fallout of his fuck-ups



I find Gordon painfully unworthy of Donna but even then I think the actor does a great job



and Donna and Cameron are magnetic. I'd like to see them friends but honestly I think none of these people can work together professionally in a harmonious way.



this show is criminally underrated Reply

I love everything in this comment. Reply

I fucking hate Gordon so much. I guess that means Scoot's doing a good job.



Gordon is every mediocre white man who resents female excellence. Reply

Is this show good? what would you compare it too?

The first season is mediocre, the second and third seasons are amazing. I don't think there's anything out there really to compare it to. What other show sidelines the former male leads to become all about women and female relationships?

Nice. I assume I should still watch the first season to know what's going on? lol

